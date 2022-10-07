It will be an all-American battle to decide the 2022 ATP Tokyo Open with Frances Tiafoe set to take on his compatriot Taylor Fritz in the Japanese capital. Both men have played some fine tennis so far this week and both will believe they have the quality to win this match. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our prediction for the final, but who will come out on top?

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO