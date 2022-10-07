Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
2022 San Diego Open WTA Draw with Swiatek, Gauff, Andreescu & more
The 2022 San Diego Open features the strongest draw at the WTA 500 of the whole season as multiple Grand Slam champions will gather in the Unites States from October 10th until 16th. The WTA 500 event returns to San Diego for the first time since 2010, when Svetlana Kuznetsova...
SkySports
Novak Djokovic wins Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan, Barbora Krejcikova prevails in Ostrava
Novak Djokovic lifted the Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan after sealing a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Barbora Krejcikova came from a set down to beat world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the Agel Open final. The Wimbledon champion took his win streak to nine...
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Tokyo Final Prediction – Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz
It will be an all-American battle to decide the 2022 ATP Tokyo Open with Frances Tiafoe set to take on his compatriot Taylor Fritz in the Japanese capital. Both men have played some fine tennis so far this week and both will believe they have the quality to win this match. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our prediction for the final, but who will come out on top?
Yardbarker
"I was surprised he retired, he looked completely fine" - Djokovic on Medvedev's surprising retirement
Daniil Medvedev abruptly retired from his match against Novak Djokovic leaving the Serbian stunned at what happened. Despite the fact that everyone in the arena was preparing for an exciting third set, Medvedev approached Djokovic to shake his hand. As soon as the match ended, the Serbian was in shock and had trouble understanding what had happened:
RELATED PEOPLE
Reports: Nadal’s wife gives birth to baby boy
MADRID (AP) — The wife of Rafael Nadal has given birth to the couple’s first child, Spanish media reported on Saturday. The Diario de Mallorca and other Spanish media said Mery Perelló, Nadal’s wife, gave birth to a baby boy in a clinic on the island of Mallorca where they live.
Yardbarker
Medvedev surprisingly retires out of blue after losing 2nd set to Djokovic
Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
Yardbarker
"There is lack of players who could compete with her" - Radwanska on Swiatek's dominance
Iga Swiatek has been the most dominant woman of the 2022 season and her fellow compatriot Agnieszka Radwanska believes that there is no one to challenge the pole. Former world no. 2, Agnieszka Radwanska was probably the most successful Polish tennis player before a 21-years-old super talent showed up. Iga Swiatek dominates WTA Rankings as she has more points than second Ons Jabeur and third Anett Kontaveit combined. So far, the young Pole accumulated 10485 points while her closes competitor has only 4885.
Tennis-Waiving Djokovic ban would be 'slap in the face' for Australia - ex-minister
MELBOURNE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Waiving Novak Djokovic's visa ban to let him play the Australian Open would be a "slap in the face" for Australian people who vaccinated for COVID-19, opposition lawmaker and former Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic edges ahead of rival Rafael Nadal in race for highest career win percentage
Novak Djokovic has the highest men’s winning percentage in history after he claimed his 90th ATP title with his Astana Open win over Stefanos Tsitsipas. The triumph guarantees Djokovic his spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin following his second tournament win in seven days. Victory in Kazakhstan...
Yardbarker
Rafa Nadal could still topple Carlos Alcaraz and take season-ending World No.1
Rafael Nadal and family are celebrating the birth of their first child, a boy named Rafael, after his tennis great dad. The news comes as great joy and relief for the 22-Grand Slam champion and his wife Maria after reports of a difficult pregnancy. And the Nadals could be set...
Yardbarker
"I’m thinking Novak Djokovic will get the record" - Gilbert on Connors’ record of 109 ATP titles
Brad Gilbert thinks Novak Djokovic can break the record of Jimmy Connors that even Roger Federer could not break. Jimmy Connors has won the most ATP championships (109) in history and he is followed by Roger Federer (103), Ivan Lendl (94), Rafael Nadal (92) and Novak Djokovic (90). To surpass Connors' record, the Serb would need to win 20 more titled, which, in Gilbert's opinion, is entirely possible.
Yardbarker
Taylor Fritz debuts Top 10 in ATP Rankings coming close to Novak Djokovic who remains 7th
The ATP Tour's victors last week were Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic, although only the American advanced in the rankings. He rose to eighth in the rankings after winning in Tokyo as the triumph earned him 500 ATP points. It's the first time Fritz has entered the top 10, as he now stares at Novak Djokovic who remained number seven with about an 800-point difference.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fritz beats Tiafoe in Japan Open final
TOKYO — (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an all-American Japan Open final on Sunday. It was a perfect five days for Fritz in Tokyo, who arrived at the tournament just after the end of his seven days of quarantine in Seoul following a positive COVID-19 test.
wtatennis.com
Dabrowski and Olmos qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Monday the doubles team of Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos have secured their qualification for the 2022 WTA Finals. The pairing will be making their debut as a team at the season-ending tournament, which is being held in Fort Worth, Texas, this year at the state-of-the-art Dickies Arena.
Comments / 0