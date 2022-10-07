Read full article on original website
Benefits Fair Returns to EOU
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) – Eastern Oregon University will be holding its annual Human Resources Benefits Fair and Flu Shot Clinic for EOU employees and state agencies. This fair is a great chance to learn about retirement opportunities and wellness resources at EOU, while also showcasing local businesses.
La Grande Fire Fighters Appeal to City Council for New Equipment Funds
LA GRANDE – (Release from La Grande Professional Firefighters Local 924). The following is a letter from the La Grande Professional Firefighters directed to the City Council and Mayor of La Grande. The original letter can be found at: (7) La Grande Professional Firefighters Local 924 | Facebook. “Dear...
BMCC wants to build on workforce training
PENDLETON – Blue Mountain Community College hosted community college administrators from across the state last week. BMCC President Mark Browning said there are differences, but for the most part how to improve enrollment numbers is the big question. “Workforce courses are all in higher demand, so those numbers are...
Council to consider apartment incentives, SR 125 study
COLLEGE PLACE – The College Place City Council meets tonight (Tuesday) at 7 p.m. and will consider awarding the full $10,000 downtown catalyst incentive to Battle Ground-based VESPER LLC, who plans to build an apartment complex along College Avenue and applying for a federal grant to study a portion of State Route 125.
Plaza construction begins today
WALLA WALLA – The city of Walla Walla will begin work on the Walawala Plaza at First Avenue. This project will reconstruct the section of First Avenue between Main Street and the alley south of the Sayers/Beehive Building into a permanent public gathering space. The section of First Avenue between the alley and Alder Street will be converted to one-way southbound with on-street parking on both sides of the street.
4 Great Steakhouse in Oregon
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also live in Oregon, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, in an even more amazing setting, so definitely make time to visit them, next time you want to go to a nice restaurant.
Region can expect some drought relief
PENDLETON – The dry, hot summer saw this region move up a notch on the drought meter to the ‘abnormally dry’ category. National Weather Service meteorologist Camden Plunkett said there is a strong chance that things will improve. “The forecast is about 80 to 100 percent of...
Sheriff Ash, Sheriff Bowen, and Sheriff Fish highlights from Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine
NORTHEAST OREGON – The Oregon State Sheriff’s Association publishes an Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine quarterly which highlights what is happening in each county from the perspective of the local county sheriff. The fall edition of the Oregon Sheriff’s Magazine with Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash highlights a few...
ODOT Construction Update: Union and Baker Counties
UNION & BAKER COUNTIES – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) I-84 Between Ladd Canyon and North Powder: The contractor has finished all paving operations for the project. Over the next three weeks the contractor will be milling rumble strips along the inside and outside shoulders, laying permanent striping and installing shoulder delineators. There will be some lane and shoulder closers as each operation moves from one area to the next.
Union County Ends Regulated Use Fire Season for 2022
LA GRANDE – The Union County Regulated Use Fire Season has ended for 2022 as specified by county ordinance. The county ordinance is applicable to land outside of city limits in Union County and may be read in entirety at www.union-county.org/emergency-services. While burning restrictions have eased, conditions in Union County remain unseasonably warm and dry, so landowners must use extreme caution with any fire use until cooler weather and precipitation returns to the region. Escaped fires cause extensive damage and put firefighters at unnecessary risk every year, in some cases burning homes and diverting emergency response resources from other emergency calls. Emergency Manager Nick Vora reminds landowners regarding fire, “When it comes to open burning, just because you can now doesn’t mean you should. Landowners need to pay close attention to conditions and waiting for ample moisture prior to burning is valuable insurance.”
ODFW Authorizes Lethal Removal Permits for the Balloon Tree Wolfpack
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) With non-lethal measures failing to stop depredations, ODFW has authorized lethal removal of wolves from the Balloon Tree Pack in Union County. The agency will allow USDA Wildlife Services to take up to two wolves on private...
ODOT Construction Update: I-84 Meacham to Spring Creek
MEACHAM – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) This week the contractor will start the process of replacing the center concrete barrier. Once the contractor has removed the old barrier and prior to installing the new barrier, they will mill out the old asphalt under the old barrier and replace it with fresh asphalt.
ODOT Construction Update: Bridge Replacement on OR82 Near Wallowa
WALLOWA – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The contractor will continue installing falsework, constructing forms, and installing rebar for the new bridge superstructure on the Wallowa end of the project. Additional Crews are on site installing riprap and Started pipe work along the irrigation canal. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers or the temporary signal during working hours, and by the temporary traffic signal during non-working hours. Up to 20-minute delays can be expected at all times.
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON
WASCO COUNTY, OR (OCTOBER 10, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Ford Focus, operated...
Reporting missing kids has improved
PENDLETON – The Pendleton School District and Pendleton Police Department have issued a few alerts for missing students since the new school year began. Police Chief Chuck Byram said it’s not that there are more missing kids than normally seen. It’s just that reporting is better and social media is fast.
Walla Walla High School student killed in car accident
WALLA WALLA – Students and staff at Walla Walla High School are mourning the death of freshman Zaley Blocklinger, 14. Walla Walla Public Schools was informed Saturday morning by the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office that Blocklinger died in a car accident. Undersheriff Joe Klundt said the accident...
This week is National Fire Prevention Week, “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape”
BAKER/UNION COUNTIES – Do you have an escape plan in the event of a fire at your home? Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes, or less, to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on an early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning.
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
Man on the run is apprehended
PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Department personnel responded to a report from Backfire Station employees reporting a man stole merchandise and shoved workers while trying to make his escape. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that was the beginning of a string of incidents Sunday evening resulting in the arrest of Steven David Spenst, 27, of Pendleton.
