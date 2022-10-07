LA GRANDE – The Union County Regulated Use Fire Season has ended for 2022 as specified by county ordinance. The county ordinance is applicable to land outside of city limits in Union County and may be read in entirety at www.union-county.org/emergency-services. While burning restrictions have eased, conditions in Union County remain unseasonably warm and dry, so landowners must use extreme caution with any fire use until cooler weather and precipitation returns to the region. Escaped fires cause extensive damage and put firefighters at unnecessary risk every year, in some cases burning homes and diverting emergency response resources from other emergency calls. Emergency Manager Nick Vora reminds landowners regarding fire, “When it comes to open burning, just because you can now doesn’t mean you should. Landowners need to pay close attention to conditions and waiting for ample moisture prior to burning is valuable insurance.”

