ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Offensive coordinator Liam Coen praises guard Jeremiah Kolone, says line is set for step forward vs Cowboys

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxIUG_0iQ1DBFj00

The Los Angeles Rams’ offense laid an egg in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers, but offensive coordinator Liam Coen is doing everything he can to ensure a better outcome against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. After fielding a question about the offensive line’s role in hindering his playcall, Coen seemed unsure if the unit was the root of his issues, and gave a response that may hint at his strategy moving forward.

A reporter asked specifically about how injuries up front affect his game planning, and the coordinator was quick to dismiss the possibility that he is doing anything differently in the starters’ absence.

“Come on in our offices and we can talk about it I guess,” Coen said wryly, responding to the query regarding his preparation for Dallas. “No, it’s a good thing. [I have] got to give credit to [OG] Jeremiah Kolone first of all, for stepping up in a situation that he’s never been put in. Being really cool, calm, collected and being able to lead us in in the right way. So it’s a balance, man. It’s a total balance of well we want to try to push the ball down the field, but we also need to protect. We need to put these guys in the best position to protect it because if we can’t get the ball off, we got no shot.

“So it is an extreme balancing act to try to get some of those things off. We need to pick and choose our spots because it’s really…you call one on first down, maybe you have a better chance at getting a single-high defense versus shell or you get a g-bot, maybe it’s a little bit more shell. So I think it’s being a little bit more specific about where we do try to get the ball down the field, and also, obviously first and foremost, thinking about the O-line.”

There are several ways that Coen could mitigate the disadvantages posed by the lack of depth in his front five, but he would be remiss to let details strategy slip ahead of such a crucial matchup. The Cowboys have premier pass rushers who will look to make quarterback Matthew Stafford’s life miserable when the Rams throw the ball, so a cohesive and comprehensive game plan will be necessary for Los Angeles to get out of Week 5 with a win.

Watch for Coen to be extra creative in his play design in Sunday’s game, and for head coach Sean McVay to have extra input into the team’s schemes as they look to get back above .500 before midseason.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation

Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Newly fired NFL coach already connected to Nebraska opening

A name mentioned in connection to the Nebraska job was fired from his NFL team on Monday morning. Carolina Panther’s head coach was fired after going 11-27 during his three seasons on the sidelines in Charlotte. Rhule came to Carolina from Baylor, where he had been the head coach for three seasons. Panthers’ owner David Tepper signed Rhule to a seven-year $62 million deal just three years ago. Due to his early dismissal, Rhule will now be due north of $40 million. His teams were an abysmal 1-27 when an opponent scored more than 17 points against the Panthers. Rhule’s name has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay on hostile environment at SoFi Stadium against Cowboys: 'It was challenging'

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a bit of a skid in recent weeks, and their fans didn’t turn out at the rate that the team had hoped for in their Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. At times, it seemed that SoFi Stadium was the Cowboys’ home turf, and head coach Sean McVay was acutely aware of the disadvantage that his squad had given the circumstance.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' controversial roughing the passer penalty

Another week of the 2022 NFL season has passed and officiating is at the center of the discussion. This time it’s a controversial roughing the passer penalty on Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones — one that negated a strip sack and fumble recovery. The 70,000-plus fans at Arrowhead Stadium were fired up over the penalty, chanting “bullshit” and “refs you suck” on multiple occasions. The penalty was discussed during the broadcast, in the postgame shows and all across social media during and after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Rams#49ers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: What Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said about Ohio State after the game

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is not a happy head coach, especially after being taken behind the woodshed more or less against an Ohio State team that seems to be getting better and better. When everything was said and done in East Lansing Saturday evening, the Buckeyes had rolled up more than 600 yards of offense and a bushel of big plays and point in a 49-20 win.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
211K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy