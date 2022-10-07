ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

FUN 104

Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
FUN 104

Maplewood Man Charged with Murder in Rochester Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maplewood man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Rochester last year. Olmsted County prosecutors filed the charge against 44-year-old Sean Alexander Friday. The criminal complaint accuses him of selling the female victim heroin on the night of June 5, 2021 at the Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park in southeast Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Hwy. 52 Project North of Rochester Progressing

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Work is progressing on a project meant to improve the southbound lanes of Hwy. 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. An update from MnDOT says crews will begin paving an over six mile stretch of the highway between County Roads 1 and 50 in Goodhue County. Officials are advising motorists to prepare for a steady flow of dump trucks in the work zone.
ZUMBROTA, MN
FUN 104

Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash

Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
GLENCOE, MN
FUN 104

Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen

Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a missing person alert for a young girl last seen in Glencoe. The bulletin says the family of 15-year-old Treasure Robinson believes she is in the Twin Cities possibly with someone she had met online. Officials say the family does not have a line of communication with Treasure.
GLENCOE, MN
FUN 104

Wisconsin Home For Sale is a LEGO-Lover’s Dream (PEEK INSIDE)

One of my favorite toys as a kid has to be LEGOs. My brother and I had huge tubs on tubs of LEGOs. We'd get a new box, we'd build what the instructions tell us to build, and then we'd take it all apart and dump it into one big box to make whatever we want! LEGOs are the best and if you also loved or currently love LEGOs, this house for sale in Kenosha, Wisconsin is for you.
KENOSHA, WI
FUN 104

Minnesota Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash

Golden Valley, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed after a motorcycle crashed into a road sign Tuesday afternoon in Golden Valley. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 394 near Highway 100 in the left lane when the driver attempted to pass traffic.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
FUN 104

Deadly Boat Collision Reported in Mississippi River at Hastings

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a boating crash last night on the Mississippi River in Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to a report that two boats had collided on the river in an area near Kings Cove Marina around 8 PM. The marina is located in the backwaters of the river in what's known as Conley Lake.
HASTINGS, MN
FUN 104

Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
BRAINERD, MN
FUN 104

Over 108,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Minnesota Arrest

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are reporting what could be a record fentanyl bust in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. During a Thursday news conference Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Trice after responding to a financial card transaction fraud call at a Bloomington business. Hodges says the man from out of state had 108,943 M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
FUN 104

Elderly Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Car-Truck Collision

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Northfield man was the victim of a traffic crash this morning. The State Patrol says 83-year-old Gerald Maas was killed when his car collided with a straight truck at an intersection on Highway 3 on the southwest edge of Northfield around 9:50 AM. The truck was traveling north on Highway 3 while the crash victim was headed west on the intersecting roadway.
NORTHFIELD, MN
FUN 104

Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!

What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
RED WING, MN
FUN 104

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge. The United State Attorney's Office of Minnesota said 29-year-old Ezell Tribett of Brooklyn Center, pleaded guilty on September 21st to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. Court documents said Tribett...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
FUN 104

A Minnesota Meat Company is Selling Nasty Caramel Apple Brats

A Minnesota meat company up in Hugo, MN is known for their kind of crazy brat flavors. There are some that sound really good like sour cream and onion or bloody mary, but others sound seriously gross, including the one that made them world famous. The company is called Grundhofer's...
HUGO, MN
FUN 104

Two Teenagers Arrested After Shooting at Richfield High School Football Game

Richfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two juveniles have been arrested in relation to the shooting incident at the Richfield homecoming football game Friday night. The Richfield Police Department said around 8:45 p.m. Friday a school staff member advised an on-site police officer that school officials had turned away a number of individuals from entry to the game that appeared to be waiting for the game to end.
RICHFIELD, MN
FUN 104

FUN 104

