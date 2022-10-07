Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Fact Check: Objection! Minnesota AG candidates overstate violent crime spike, prosecutor staffing
(FOX 9) - Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison's record is the focus of new television ads from his campaign and his rival, Republican Jim Schultz, and both overplay their hands as they seek to convince voters. Ellison won the office in 2018 with a 3.9-percentage point margin, the closest statewide...
redlakenationnews.com
Tim Walz seeks second act as Minnesota governor amid headwinds for Democrats
ROCHESTER - Tim Walz can think of nine billion reasons Minnesotans should give him another shot as governor. Pacing in the center of a circle of teachers and activists at the local DFL Party headquarters, the Democrat said re-electing him means he'll fight for the state's $9 billion budget surplus left unspent last session to go to schools, child care and direct checks to Minnesotans.
The state of 2022 early voting in Minnesota: It’s not 2020 anymore
Local elections offices have accepted 49,575 ballots in the first two weeks of early voting and mail voting. By this time in 2020, more than six times as many pre-Election-Day ballots – 336,017 – had been accepted for processing, according to numbers released Friday by the Minnesota secretary of state.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Outside groups' claims against Secretary of State candidate mostly hit the mark
(FOX 9) - In the race for Minnesota secretary of state, much of the 2022 campaign is about 2020. Like in several other states, Minnesota's contest pits a Democratic incumbent against a Republican challenger who questions the 2020 election results. Republican Kim Crockett criticizes DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon's actions, while Simon says Crockett promotes "the big lie" about the 2020 results.
KIMT
Countries Minnesota imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Minnesota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Minnesota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
boreal.org
Big change could come to the Iron Range in this midterm election
With a little under a month until the 2022 midterm elections, some pundits speculate the Iron Range could see more red voters than ever before. “We think that this year is likely the year that republicans win every seat on the Range, I think that is probably going to happen,” said Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt in an interview with Northern News Now last week.
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
arizonasuntimes.com
Watchdog Files Lawsuits in Minnesota over Voter Registration Duplicates, Finds Millions Lacking Required ID
With midterm elections a month away, an election integrity watchdog has filed multiple lawsuits in Minnesota over duplicate registered voters while also finding millions of voter registrations in New York missing personal identifying information. Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative election law nonprofit, filed six lawsuits in Minnesota counties over...
boreal.org
Visit Cook County Executive Director Linda Jurek Presented with Roger Touissant Award
Visit Cook County Executive Director Linda Jurek was awarded the Roger Touissant Award Oct. 4 at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (MACVB). The award recognizes individuals who have been actively engaged and participatory in MACVB. membership and its ongoing efforts to increase tourism...
newsdakota.com
District 24 Democratic Candidate Drops Out Of The Race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – Kaitlyn Huss, a candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives, who was charged with simple assault on Friday, October 7th has dropped out of the race. On Saturday, October 8th, Huss issued this statement, “I want to thank everyone who has stood with...
KARE
MN Dems push back against Jensen income tax idea
ST PAUL, Minn. — The message from Minnesota Democrats Friday was simple and blunt: eliminating Minnesota’s personal income tax would leave a $15 billion hole in the state’s annual budget, which would imperil schools, nursing homes, and other state budget priorities. DFL lawmakers and others appeared at...
boreal.org
MPCA settles lawsuit with longtime employee who raised petroleum complaints in northern Minnesota
Photo: The site of a former service station in Paynesville, where a petroleum leak was discovered in the 1980s and forced the city to close two of its wells. The MPCA reached a settlement last month with a former employee who claimed the agency closed the leak site, and others, without fully removing the contamination. The MPCA maintains the water is safe. Courtesy of City of Paynesville.
Almost Impossible Refund Process for Latest Food Recall in Minnesota
Probably one of the close-to-impossible refund processes for a food recall was just issued for a product sold in Minnesota. You'll see why it is almost impossible if you keep reading. Almost Impossible Return Policy Issued for Latest Food Recall in Minnesota. If you were traveling in or through Minnesota...
Time Is Running Out For Your Regular Minnesota Driver’s License
The clock is ticking on the deadline for which you'll still be able to use your regular Minnesota driver's license and ID. If you're planning on flying next spring, or maybe entering any federal facility, your current regular Minnesota driver's license will only work as an accepted, valid for a little over six months. After that, you'll need a Minnesota REAL ID-compliant license or identification card (or another form of identification, like a current passport.)
boreal.org
Minnesota to get more than $10 million for school safety in the wake of Uvalde
Photo: Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. Brandon Bell | Getty Images. Minnesota schools will soon have the chance to apply for part of over $10 million dollars designated for school mental...
boreal.org
What's open, closed in Minnesota on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022
The federal holiday known as either Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day is being marked on Monday, Oct. 10. The federal holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day, but was recognized as Indigenous People's Day last year by President Joe Biden, following the growing number of states and municipalities that had changed the name.
Minnesota Grown Pumpkin Sets North American Record
HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA (WJON News) -- A pumpkin grown here in Minnesota has set a new record. Monday at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California they announced two-time winner Travis Gienger of Anoka is this year's Pumpkin King. His 2,560-pound Rhinoceros-sized Mega Gourd set a new North American Record on its way to taking first place.
DNR rounds up feral pigs in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was called in to round up some feral pigs found roaming southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on Sept. 24, a day after an initial call was made about them.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association endorses Scott Jensen for governor
MINNEAPOLIS – Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. “Governor Walz has been missing in action during his term,” Executive director Brian Peters said during the announcement. “We need leadership, and we believe Scott Jensen as the next governor will provide that.”
