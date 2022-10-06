Remember when going for a pizza meant choosing between Pizza Hut and Pizza Express? One lured you in with its (somewhat greasy) leather banquettes, stuffed crusts and irresistible bottomless salad bar. The other seduced you with dough balls, little flowers in blue vases and an indefinable aura of ’90s sophistication. Both seemed unassailable, the pepperoni-peddling giants of the high-street restaurant scene. But these days, their lustre has faded, and a hectic array of London mini-chains are duking it out for supremacy. Yard Sale, Pizza Union, Franco Manca, Mamma Dough and many others are all serving up woodfired pizzas with delicious, creative toppings. And with a limited (if hungry) pool of customers to fight for, not all of them can keep on expanding indefinitely.

