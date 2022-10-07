An Owen woman was arrested in Marshfield after drugs were found in her vehicle. Marshfield Police K9 Zso Zso completed an exterior vehicle sniff on the vehicle and alerted to the odor of a controlled substance(s) emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in locating suspected Drug Paraphernalia, substances that field tested positive for the presence of THC and substances that field tested positive for the presence of Methamphetamine.

