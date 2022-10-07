Read full article on original website
California congressman apologizes to Jewish congregants for Nazi remark
When it comes to defending former President Donald Trump, there's no end of awful and obnoxious things his supporters will say and do. Whether ignoring his admitted sexual predations (see "Access Hollywood") or rioting at the Capitol to reverse the 2020 election (which Trump lost handily), there is apparently no bar too low for some of his slithering sycophants.
Give him a hand: Biden ditching lectern for handheld mics
WASHINGTON (AP) — Whenever the president travels, a special bullet-resistant lectern called the “blue goose," or its smaller cousin “the falcon,” is in tow. Lately, President Joe Biden is rendering them all but obsolete as he increasingly reaches for a hand-held microphone instead. From casual fundraisers...
Officer from Jan. 6 leaks secretly recorded chat with Kevin McCarthy
According to newly leaked audio, Kevin McCarthy told two police officers from Jan. 6 that Donald Trump was unaware that his supporters were attacking the Capitol that day.
Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a “diligent search” for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Biden open to re-evaluating Saudi relationship after Opec+ cuts, says White House – live
‘In light of the Opec decision, I think that’s where he is,’ says John Kirby, spokesman for Biden’s national security council
Billionaire Caruso on spending binge to sway LA mayor's race
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rick Caruso, billionaire developer and underdog candidate for Los Angeles mayor, is mounting what might become the city’s largest-ever voter-turnout operation to try to defeat U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who could be the first Black woman to lead the nation’s second-most-populous city. Caruso...
Prominent California politicians demand resignation of LA city council members who made racist remarks
Both Padilla and Lieu want all three members to resign.
Supreme Court: Gay marriage case video can be made public
WASHINGTON (AP) — Video of a landmark 2010 trial that cleared the way for gay marriage in California can be made public, the culmination of a years-long legal fight. The Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it would not intervene in the dispute over the recordings, leaving in place lower court rulings permitting the video’s release.
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Democrats Denounce Mayoral Candidate, Supporter
Elections can get nasty, but Santa Clara County officials are drawing the line when it comes to spreading racial tension in political discussions. The Santa Clara County Democratic Party voted unanimously Thursday to "condemn" San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan's mayoral campaign, urging the candidate to address allegations of racially-motivated comments made by a supporter.
Elizabeth Warren roasted for Indigenous Peoples' Day tweet
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is apparently still being targeted for the results of a 2018 DNA test that showed she has a small amount of Indigenous American ancestry.
Supes To Hold Emergency Hearing On Mayor's Resignation Letter 'Scandal'
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The Government Audit and Oversight Committee of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency hearing on Tuesday to discuss what Supervisor Dean Preston has dubbed Mayor London Breed's "Resignation Letter Scandal," Preston's office announced on Monday. Preston alleges that Mayor Breed requires "many" of...
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
