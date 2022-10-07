Read full article on original website
“Fling Into Fall” Adult Disc Golf Tourney Results
The Neillsville Recreation Department held their inaugural, adult disc golf tourney on Saturday, October 8 th at the Schuster Park course. The “Fling. into Fall” event was a solid success garnering 18 competitors. The top score of the day was a dazzling 34 tossed by Caleb Dykstra of Orange City, Iowa, followed by a 36 from Armando Bonilla of Curtiss. The results are as follow:
Sikora Inducted Into Blugold Hall of Fame
Neillsville native and former Warrior standout athlete, Derek Sikora was inducted into the Blugold Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Friday, Oct. 7th at UW-Eau Claire. Derek was one of 6 athletes inducted. The Blugold Hall of Fame was established 49 years ago in 1973. Since that time, the number of athletes, coaches and administrators who have been honored is now 253.
Eight Products Remain in "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin" Contest
Eight products have moved to the next round of voting to become this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”. This year’s contest, put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, is the seventh search to find the most interesting product made in the Badger State. Sixteen products went head-to-head in the first round of the bracket-style tournament that began in August with nominations from the public.
Loyal School District's Project Snow Gear
Project Snow Gear is back, thanks to generous donors, and available to help ensure that all Loyal School District students have the snow gear needed to keep them warm all winter long. If your child is in need of snow gear this winter and purchasing the items is financially challenging...
ARPA Well Compensation Grant Program
The recently unveiled ARPA Well Compensation Grant Program expands eligibility beyond the current Wisconsin Well Compensation Grant Program to support more private well owners and non-community well owners to improve access to clean drinking water. The recent $10 million investment by Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural...
Public Comment Period for Work on Wisconsin 98 Now Open
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public involvement meeting to obtain input on a pavement replacement project proposed in Clark County on WIS 98 from WIS 73 in the town of Eaton east to Helm Street in Loyal. The public is invited to go to the project...
Marshfield Man Arrested for 8th OWI
A 55 year old Marshfield man was taken into custody in the 1200 block of S. Central Ave pursuant a traffic stop for OWI 8th offense, felony possession of THC, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. After hours Probation and Parole was contacted. The male was transported to the Wood County...
Owen Woman Arrested for Drug Charges in Marshfield
An Owen woman was arrested in Marshfield after drugs were found in her vehicle. Marshfield Police K9 Zso Zso completed an exterior vehicle sniff on the vehicle and alerted to the odor of a controlled substance(s) emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in locating suspected Drug Paraphernalia, substances that field tested positive for the presence of THC and substances that field tested positive for the presence of Methamphetamine.
