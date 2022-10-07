Read full article on original website
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA
Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
What They're Saying: WSU Blindsided By Penalties Edition
IT IS NEVER a good thing when "penalties" and "debatable" are a primary focus after a college football game. And when the team involved is Washington State, it inspires a.
Notre Dame Report Card (BYU)
Notre Dame’s rushing attack has truly launched after a slow start to the season. Drew Pyne has allayed concerns and has become a team-leading asset. Irish defense continues to get gashed but comes up with a critical short-yardage stand. Irish coaching staff defeats a very well-coached BYU squad.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7
The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
Michigan State football post-game grades: Ohio State
Michigan State was able to keep Saturday’s visit from No. 3 Ohio State competitive for about a half. An early pick-six prevented the margin from snowballing on the Spartans too quickly, as that was the only drive among Ohio State’s first eight series that didn’t result in the Buckeyes reaching the end zone.
What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's 40-20 loss at Boise State
The Fresno State Bulldogs fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in Mountain West play in a conference-opening 40-20 loss at Boise State. The two teams were tied 20-20 in the third quarter before the Broncos dominated the final 22 minutes of action. After the game, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford fielded questions from BarkBoard.com and other local media at Albertsons Stadium.
Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits
The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
ECU releases depth chart for Memphis game
East Carolina has released its updated depth chart for the upcoming game against Memphis. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday on ESPNU. The Pirates come into the game at 3-3 overall and 1-2 in league action. Memphis is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in AAC play. Here's a...
Pac-12 football power rankings 2022: UCLA usurps USC at No. 1 spot after big win over Utah
For the second straight weekend, the UCLA Bruins came away with the biggest victory of all Pac-12 teams, this time beating Utah. The Bruins were electric and silenced a handful of critics while pumping excitement into the program. Meanwhile, hated neighbor USC handled business as well, fending off the pesky Washington State Cougars who couldn't score enough points to keep up with the Trojans. Also on upset alert, or so we thought before kickoff, was Oregon who cruised against Arizona in Tuscon. While the Ducks were able to overcome their recent struggles in the desert, Washington was not as it lost to Arizona State.
An update on Oregon's FPI rankings through six weeks
ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index) has been somewhat of a universal standard in analytical data when debating college football. What is FPI? ESPN describes it as "a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."
Live Updates: Nebraska Tuesday press conference
Follow along in the thread below for updates from Mickey Joseph's Tuesday press conference. Joseph will be along at 11:30 a.m. to update his roster and preview Nebraska's matchup with Purdue. Joseph will be followed at the podium by several Husker players.
Weekly Scoop: Recruiting Board Additions
The comprehensive weekly feature for Inside Carolina subscribers that details our latest UNC football recruiting intel.
Jacob Gatlin Is An Anchor For Mead
2023 Spokane (Wash.) Mead IOL Jacob Gatlin is a pivotal piece to a program with State Playoff aspirations. When it comes to stability on the o-line unit, perhaps no position is more crucial than center. For the two-year starter Jacob Gatlin, this is a mindset that he embraces. “I strive...
Four-star point guard Dedan Thomas names his top six schools
Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas has announced his top six schools. While his recruitment is still open his top six schools are Houston, UCLA, UNLV, Gonzaga, Arizona and Florida with no timetable for a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound four star from Henderson, NV has also set some official...
Ohio State star RB TreVeyon Henderson leaves Michigan State game with leg injury
Ohio State star running back TreVeyon Henderson went down with a leg injury and limped off the field early in the third quarter of the Buckeyes’ showdown against Michigan State. Henderson had 19 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown before the injury. Henderson was helped to the sideline and stumbled into the injury tent. ABC's Holly Rowe reported that Henderson would be able to return to the game, but he stayed on the sideline for Ohio State's next offensive drive.
Reserve quarterback enters transfer portal
Reserve quarterback Deacon Hill, who spent the last two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Sunday evening. Hill's decision comes a week after university officials fired Paul Chryst, who enjoyed a successful run as head coach of the Badgers until recent slippage. It also puts an end to questions about Wisconsin’s backup quarterback situation, which has been somewhat unclear since fifth-year senior Chase Wolf suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason.
Four-star center Arrinten Page commits to USC basketball
Four days ago, USC basketball did not have a commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. The Trojans now have a pair. Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler four-star center Arrinten Page chose the Trojans Monday night from a top four list that included Cincinnati, Indiana and Miami, sources tell USCfootball.com. ESPN's Paul Biancardi was first to report the news.
