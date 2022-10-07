ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
David Stearns
Person
Trevor Rosenthal
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Yardbarker

Blue Jays blow 8-1 lead, drop heartbreaker to the Mariners to end the season

Baseball (and all sports, honestly) are filled with highs and lows. Just a week ago, the Blue Jays were celebrating a playoff berth in their clubhouse with nothing but good vibes. Now, their season is over, after suffering a 10-9 loss at the hands of the Seattle Mariners this afternoon. This was a game that the Blue Jays once led 8-1, but Seattle chipped away with one hit after another, tying the game in the 8th inning, and taking the lead in the 9th against Jordan Romano.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#Cardinals#Phillies#Marlins

Comments / 0

Community Policy