Illinois State

Illinois Adults Can Enjoy Halloween With Trick Or Drink Bar Crawl

For Halloween, adults have their own version of trick or treating in Chicago and it involves drinking in many bars. Where Does Halloween Rank Among The Major Other Holidays. If I were to rank all the major holidays, Christmas would definitely be in the number one slot. What about Halloween? I believe it belongs at two. In the last few years, Halloween has really stepped up its game. Nowadays, there are festivities all month long. The outdoor decorations can rival Christmas too.
CHICAGO, IL
One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois

Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
Which State Do Drivers Hit The Most Animals In? Illinois Or Wisconsin?

Illinois and Wisconsin are two states with a lot of land and a lot of nature. Rockford, Illinois isn't dubbed the forest city for kicks and grins. In Wisconsin (a.k.a "up north"), many families in the midwest make trips to cabins and lakes. Between the two states, there is a lot of wildlife. Unfortunately, this means there are bound to be vehicle vs. animal accidents.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois State
Illinois Government
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders

The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
ROCKFORD, IL
Cubs Fan Pretends To Work At IL Grocery Store To Steal Booze

Illinois booze thief tries sneaky way to steal from a grocery store. What Is It Like Working Security At A Grocery Store?. I have a friend that works in security at a grocery store. He works in the back watching the surveillance cameras. He's told me some funny stories through the years. It's crazy what people try to get away with. There would never be a boring day. I think it would be a pretty difficult job.
ELMHURST, IL
Illinois’ In The Top 10 States Where People Are Quitting The Least

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were laid off from their jobs. As time progressed, many people were leaving their jobs for many reasons, including lack of pay or what they felt was unfair pay for the work they were doing. In 2022, people are still leaving their jobs. In some states, people are resigning from their positions more than others. A new study has shown that Illinois has a low resignation rate and Iowa isn't far behind.
ILLINOIS STATE
Here’s How Much Snow Northern Illinois Will Get This Winter

That's the thing about winter in Northern Illinois--you know that we're going to get snowed on, you know that the first snow is potentially right around the corner, but you have no idea how much time you'll end up shoveling your driveway and sidewalk because you don't know how much snow you'll get.
ILLINOIS STATE
Politics
Here’s What NOT to Wear If You Want to Win Halloween in Illinois This Year

If you want this year's Halloween costume to stand out, here's what you SHOULDN'T dress up as because everyone else in Illinois will be. I super love dressing up for Halloween, and I still dig out my old costumes to wear for trick-or-treaters each year. Back in my younger days creating a unique costume was a must-do for our Halloween party each year. Buying a 'sexy' costume off the rack is never something I do, and I usually prefer making most of the pieces if I am able to.
ILLINOIS STATE
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
ILLINOIS STATE
One Major Thing Is Missing From This Abandoned WI Apple Orchard

The regular visitors to this once-functioning apple orchard will be disappointed to not get their normal fall tasty treats. Fall is definitely my favorite season. I love hoodie weather because it's the perfect temperature for me. There are so many fun things to enjoy like football, Halloween, leaves changing colors, and so much more. At the top of my list is going to the apple orchards.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rockford, IL
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

