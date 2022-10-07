ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiltons, VA

Johnson City Press

WETS-FM launches fall fund drive

WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Johnson City Press

Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail

BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
MENDOTA, VA
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project

In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Milligan University asks for recommendations for Leaders in Christian Service program

Milligan University is looking for examples of Christian leaders in the region who integrate their faith into their daily lives. Milligan has recognized community members who exemplify Christian character not only in their churches but also in their careers and communities through its Leaders in Christian Service program, according to a press release. Most recently, a student leader recognition category has been added to the program.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
#Gap Civil
Johnson City Press

‘Androcles and the Lion’ opens ETSU Theatre and Dance season

The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will open its 2022-23 season with “Androcles and the Lion,” a show for the entire family, Oct. 20-23. Performances will be presented in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the Martin Center for the Arts Thursday and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough

Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy a one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. inside and surrounding the Historic Jonesborough Visitors...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Basler Chair performing at Martin Center

East Tennessee State University College of Arts and Sciences Basler Chair Jason Davis will present a performance of environmental music on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Center for the Arts. Davis is a composer, bassist and director of the Climate Stories Project, an educational and artistic...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Need for service: Ruritan club seeks new chapters, members

NICKELSVILLE – Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service in Southwest Virginia. As Ruritan National’s current president and vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, Broadwater and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their local communities in a variety of ways.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Johnson City Press

Four local teachers chosen for literacy council

Two Sullivan County Schools teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council. From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council for a year.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Rogersville's Heritage Days Festival to take place this weekend

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville will host its annual Heritage Days Festival this weekend, featuring traditional Appalachian music, an arts and crafts show, pioneer skills demonstrations, antique quilts and more. The weekend-long event kicks off on Friday with a chili cook-off, entertainment in the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, the children’s parade...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

New multi-use building looks to address several needs in Washington County

Washington County commissioners are being asked to approve the funds needed to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate...
Johnson City Press

Burkeen captures Gragg Memorial race at Top Gun Showdown

BLOUNTVILLE — Matthew Burkeen was overcome with emotion when the reality of the moment set in. The Yamaha rider from Cary, North Carolina, won the most prestigious race of his career and the most meaningful for him personally. He honored the memory of one of his closest friends Sunday by leading wire-to-wire in the sixth annual Cody Gragg Memorial Race at the Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown at Muddy Creek Raceway.
CARY, NC
Johnson City Press

Pizza Hut celebrates opening of new Johnson City location

Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City. The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni-topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pickup window on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

