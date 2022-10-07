Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Johnson City Press
WETS-FM launches fall fund drive
WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Johnson City Press
Virginia author speaking at Kingsport Public Library
The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen. Quillen will be discussing her newest book "Some Notes You Hold."
Johnson City Press
Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail
BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project
In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
Johnson City Press
Local church hosts community graveside service for unclaimed individuals
KINGSPORT– A local church in Kingsport hosted its fifth annual inurnment service to honor and remember unclaimed individuals who have passed away. The event started with a processional from Shades of Grace to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery on October 8.
Johnson City Press
Milligan University asks for recommendations for Leaders in Christian Service program
Milligan University is looking for examples of Christian leaders in the region who integrate their faith into their daily lives. Milligan has recognized community members who exemplify Christian character not only in their churches but also in their careers and communities through its Leaders in Christian Service program, according to a press release. Most recently, a student leader recognition category has been added to the program.
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful seeking volunteers for 321 Expressway cleanup next Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup of U.S. Highway 321, the Elizabethton-Johnson City expressway, on Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. The highway is one of the most traveled routes in Carter County. Many work trucks and...
Johnson City Press
Storyteller-Songwriter Chuck Brodsky brings baseball stories and music to Jonesborough
On the cusp of putting out his third album of all-new original songs about baseball, storyteller and songwriter Chuck Brodsky has found himself reflecting on his lifetime love for America’s favorite pastime. “My dad started taking me to baseball games when I was an infant,” said Brodsky, whose favorite...
Johnson City Press
‘Androcles and the Lion’ opens ETSU Theatre and Dance season
The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will open its 2022-23 season with “Androcles and the Lion,” a show for the entire family, Oct. 20-23. Performances will be presented in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the Martin Center for the Arts Thursday and...
Johnson City Press
Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough
Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy a one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. inside and surrounding the Historic Jonesborough Visitors...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Basler Chair performing at Martin Center
East Tennessee State University College of Arts and Sciences Basler Chair Jason Davis will present a performance of environmental music on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Center for the Arts. Davis is a composer, bassist and director of the Climate Stories Project, an educational and artistic...
Johnson City Press
Need for service: Ruritan club seeks new chapters, members
NICKELSVILLE – Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service in Southwest Virginia. As Ruritan National’s current president and vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, Broadwater and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their local communities in a variety of ways.
Johnson City Press
Four local teachers chosen for literacy council
Two Sullivan County Schools teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council. From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council for a year.
Johnson City Press
ETSU tied with Missouri, Georgia Southern for Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate lead
JONESBOROUGH — There’s going to be a shootout Tuesday at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. Three teams will enter the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate golf tournament tied for the lead and East Tennessee State is one of them.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville's Heritage Days Festival to take place this weekend
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville will host its annual Heritage Days Festival this weekend, featuring traditional Appalachian music, an arts and crafts show, pioneer skills demonstrations, antique quilts and more. The weekend-long event kicks off on Friday with a chili cook-off, entertainment in the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, the children’s parade...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Board of Education gets an update on for-sale properties
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education got an update from one of its lawyers on how it should proceed with the sale of two properties the school system no longer is using: Keplar Elementary School and North Fork School. The Hawkins County BOE got a report from...
Johnson City Press
New multi-use building looks to address several needs in Washington County
Washington County commissioners are being asked to approve the funds needed to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Online Academy providing a new way to earn a diploma and start a career.
ELIZABETHTON — Most people in Carter County are very familiar with the 14 schools operated by the Carter County School System. But there is another school that most are not as familiar with, which includes 100 students in grades 4 through 12, and offers a Carter County high school diploma to its graduates.
Johnson City Press
Burkeen captures Gragg Memorial race at Top Gun Showdown
BLOUNTVILLE — Matthew Burkeen was overcome with emotion when the reality of the moment set in. The Yamaha rider from Cary, North Carolina, won the most prestigious race of his career and the most meaningful for him personally. He honored the memory of one of his closest friends Sunday by leading wire-to-wire in the sixth annual Cody Gragg Memorial Race at the Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown at Muddy Creek Raceway.
Johnson City Press
Pizza Hut celebrates opening of new Johnson City location
Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City. The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni-topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pickup window on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release.
