Locked on Women’s Basketball: FIBA Women’s World Cup final draws record eyes: How does ESPN, women’s basketball learn from this?

Read full article on original website
Related
thenexthoops.com
Locked on Women’s Basketball: Would you rather build a team around Sabrina Ionescu or Jewell Loyd?
The latest episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast features our Hunter Cruse and Joshua Welch playing a game of “Would You Rather,” WNBA style! The first question: Which guard initiator would you rather build your team around for the present and future? The choices Hunter offers Joshua are Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) and Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm).
NBA・
thenexthoops.com
Historic 1976 U.S. Olympic team shaped post-Title IX women’s basketball landscape
In 1976, Lusia Harris scored the first-ever basket in Olympic women’s basketball history. Representing the United States, Harris was part of the inaugural women’s national team that competed for gold in the Montreal Olympics. The Americans would leave the Games with a silver medal, and a legacy that...
thenexthoops.com
The Morning Post-Up, Vol. 3 — “You could hear that she was not okay”: Negotiations continue for the release of Brittney Griner
It’s Monday. Welcome to The Morning Post-Up, a twice-weekly newsletter from The Next. Today’s edition features the most recent updates to the effort to release Brittney Griner from Russia and the NCAA’s most recent movement on a second postseason tournament. Then, we preview upcoming events in Europe and catch you up on the past week in 3×3 and EuroCup qualifiers.
Comments / 0