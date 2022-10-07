ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 Phillies MLB Playoff predictions for NLDS vs. Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies weren’t given much of a shot to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card round to open the 2022 MLB Playoffs. But they quickly swept them out of the playoffs in their quick three-game series, moving onto the Divisional Round to take on the Atlanta Braves. With the series kicking off later today, we will unveil our Phillies bold predictions for their upcoming NLDS series against the Braves.
Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1

The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies

Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
NLDS Game 1: Braves vs. Phillies live updates

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies will meet in Game 1 of the National League Division Series Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. Max Fried will be on the mound for Atlanta while the Phillies will go with left-hander Ranger Suarez. The game is scheduled to get underway at 1:07 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on FOX. We will be providing updates here throughout the day so be sure to check back and follow along.
