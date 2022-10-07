Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Fun For One Night Only! Rockland Announces Haunted "Terror on the Trails" EventDianna CarneyRockland, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
You're Invited to Cocktails For Critters! (Marshfield, MA)Camilo DíazMarshfield, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Takeaways From Preseason Loss to Devils
Entering their final preseason game against the New Jersey Devils Saturday night at the TD Garden, there were still questions facing the Boston Bruins ahead of Wednesday night’s season-opener against the Washington Capitals on the road. Both teams had nearly their opening lineups intact and it was not a performance that first-year coach Jim Montgomery was hoping for where not a lot of questions were answered.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds
According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping Wayne Simmonds. The veteran forward is entering the final season of his current contract and after a mediocre training camp has found himself on the outside looking in at the Maple Leafs’ roster. Let’s dive into three...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Byron, Waivers & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a claim on the waiver wire to bolster their inexperienced defense. The Canadiens announce they’re still hunting to deal for a first-round pick. Rumors surfaced of a missed trade opportunity with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the roster is still not completed, and the final cuts will be announced in the next few days.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ Standouts From the Preseason
Just like that, training camp and the preseason has come to a close for the Boston Bruins and the start of the 2022-23 regular season is just three days away. There were plenty of storylines that came and went with the Bruins over the last couple of weeks under first-year coach Jim Montgomery.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Global Series Performance Indicates Rough Season Ahead
The San Jose Sharks recently completed their games against the Nashville Predators in the NHL’s 2022 Global Series. However, the results were far from ideal, as they found themselves on the wrong side of a victory celebration in both games. If the first two games of the regular season were any indication, this could be a rough year for the Sharks.
The Hockey Writers
Kyle Okposo Was the Sabres’ Best Choice for Captaincy
The Buffalo Sabres have chosen their 20th full-time captain in team history, and the choice could not have been more perfect. Kyle Okposo was named captain at the player’s family skating session Saturday, Oct. 8, along with alternates Zemgus Girgensons and Rasmus Dahlin. Both Girgensons and Okposo served as co-captains last season wearing an “A” on their chest, and as the season progressed, it was clear who the leader of this team truly was.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Chinakhov Biggest Standout of Training Camp
The Columbus Blue Jackets have set their opening roster for the 2022-23 season. After placing both Joonas Korpisalo and Joona Luoto on the injured/non-roster list and then sending both Emil Bemstrom and David Jiricek to the Cleveland Monsters, 23 players remain. While the Blue Jackets had many great performances throughout...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Must Watch Games in October 2022
The St. Louis Blues will begin their season with a relatively favorable schedule in the month of October. They’ll play multiple divisional opponents and a couple of teams expected to compete for the best odds in the 2023 Draft lottery. Either way, this schedule is not all that difficult and should allow for the Blues to get off to a good start.
The Hockey Writers
Senators News & Rumors: Sanderson, Smith, Kastelic
The Ottawa Senators played their final preseason game on Saturday (Oct. 8) and will now turn their focus to the start of the main event. In the latest edition of News & Rumors, we’ll take a look at the post-game reaction from their overtime victory versus the Montreal Canadiens.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders 2022-23 Opening Week: What to Watch For
The New York Islanders start the 2022-23 season on Oct. 13 against the Florida Panthers. The opening night game at UBS Arena will test the team, but along with the first game, there are a lot of questions about how they will look in the opening week of the season. This is an Islanders team that is not only looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last year but is also looking to compete for the Stanley Cup, as they did in the 2020 and 2021 Playoffs, reaching the Stanley Cup Semifinal.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ 2022-23 Opening Night NHL Roster Now Set: What Next?
On Monday, the Edmonton Oilers (as did every other team in the NHL) needed to have their final rosters for opening night submitted to the league. GM Ken Holland did some last-minute juggling with the salary cap to get under the ceiling and maximized LTIR to do it, but the roster appears set.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Thompson Deserves More Calder Trophy Talk
Owen Power, Mason McTavish, Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson, Jack Quinn. These are the names that continue to get mentioned when discussing potential Calder Trophy candidates, and rightfully so. All of these players are incredible young talents and are expected to make significant impacts with their respective clubs in their rookie seasons. One player who is failing to get much discussion in this regard, however, is Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Face Tough Competition in Atlantic Division: Review
As the preseason winds to a close and we anxiously await the start of the regular season, we wanted to look at how the competition for the Toronto Maple Leafs stacks up in the Atlantic Division. Who is better and who is worse? Can we expect any of the bottom four teams to challenge the top four for a playoff spot?
The Hockey Writers
Ducks 2022-23 Roundtable: MVP, Breakout Candidates & More
The Anaheim Ducks’ 2022-23 season kicks off in just a couple of days. With his first offseason as general manager now in the past, Pat Verbeek has been taking the necessary steps toward rebuilding his team into a contender. How will they fare this season? I was joined by fellow Ducks contributors Charlie Hiller and Corey LeBlanc to discuss a myriad of topics regarding the upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Simmonds, Holl, Anderson & Engvall
This is a difficult time for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The organization has brought veterans and prospects together, each hoping to find a place on this season’s roster. There are only 20-23 spots available. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some of the recent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Neely Missing the Narrative When Defending Sweeney
Monday morning at Warrior Ice Arena, first-year coach Jim Montgomery held his final camp practice with the Boston Bruins ahead of their season opener Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Following practice, Montgomery, team president Cam Neely, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney and team CEO Charlie Jacobs met with the media ahead of the beginning of the regular season.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Goaltending Tandem Gets the Great One’s Seal of Approval
The Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending duo of Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen received their fair share of criticism last season. They were deemed too inconsistent, too old, and too prone to the occasional blunder between the pipes. Some of those accusations may be true, but in the end, the goaltending was consistent enough for the team to reach the Western Conference Final.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Are Rebuilding with Intimidation
In the past, the NHL championed toughness and size as key components of a contending team. Franchises such as the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers were well known for building to those characteristics. The Bruins were known as the “Big Bad Bruins” and the Flyers, the “Broadstreet Bullies.” The Montreal Canadiens, however, avoided that plan, building the “Flying Frenchmen” built on a fast-paced style of play, which led to a dynasty in the 1970s. Today, they face their first real rebuild and need to build a roster that not only harkens back to those skilled teams of the 1970s but also one that adds a dimension of intimidation as Boston and Philadelphia had.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Blues HOF, Perunovich, Kostin Traded & More
The St. Louis Blues will play regular-season hockey this week. The 2022-23 season begins on Tuesday night with an ESPN doubleheader in the United States, but the Blues won’t play until a few days later on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last week was busy for the...
Comments / 1