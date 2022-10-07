Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Hey, JB: Thanks for gas tax break and family relief check, but voters need information — not electioneering hijinks
Illinois voters are to decide Nov. 8 if our constitution should be amended. If approved, a workers’ rights provision would be added to the state’s Bill of Rights. I get both sides of collective bargaining. While my professional career often has involved management, that’s not always the case. In earlier days, I was an active member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. I still hold inactive status, as far as I know.
muddyrivernews.com
Taming the Upper Mississippi, Chapter 7: Building consensus, future directions
Proposed lock and dam extensions (existing 600 feet and proposed 1,200 feet locks) EDITOR’S NOTE: Muddy River News has received permission to reprint reviews and chapters from the book, “Taming the Upper Mississippi: My Turn at Watch, 1935-1999,” written by Janice Petterchak. The book reflects on flood protection, navigation and the environment on the upper Mississippi River through the eyes of Quincy engineer William H. Klingner.
