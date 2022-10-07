Illinois voters are to decide Nov. 8 if our constitution should be amended. If approved, a workers’ rights provision would be added to the state’s Bill of Rights. I get both sides of collective bargaining. While my professional career often has involved management, that’s not always the case. In earlier days, I was an active member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. I still hold inactive status, as far as I know.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO