Griggsville man facing drug, firearm charges
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville man was lodged in the Pike County Jail and faces drug and firearm charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at a residence in the 400 block of North Stanford Street in Griggsville. After an investigation, Travis R. Brown, 39, was arrested on the following charges:
Second-degree murder charges filed against two people in connection to Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Four people have taken into custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Monday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County, charging Tiara T. Bonner, 26, of Hannibal, and Jason D. Anderson, 24, of Hannibal.
Quincy man faces aggravated battery charges after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested after a fight early Friday morning in downtown Quincy, and Quincy Police Department officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z,...
Hannibal man dies following assault outside Rumors Bar and Grill; HPD looking for multiple suspects
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Police are now classifying the early Sunday morning assault outside of Rumors Bar and Grill as second-degree murder. Police responded around 1:50 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Main for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim, Dusty Wilson of Hannibal, with serious injuries. Wilson was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center where he died from his injuries.
Hannibal Police Department searching for information related to Sunday morning assault
HANNIBAL, Mo. — NECOMM dispatched officers at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Main for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with serious injuries. The male was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center for treatment.
QPD Blotter for Oct. 9, 2022
Marilyn Eidson (82) 2675 N. 1650th Ave Clayton, IL for improper driving at 30th and Whewell. PTC. 182. Darren Jones (22) 2108 Seale Rd Phenix City, AL for disobeying a stop sign at 9th and Chestnut. NTA. 109. Paul A Hendrian (46) of Quincy, arrested for FTA No Lamp at...
MRN THIS WEEK: Josh Jones and the Safe-T Act
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney talks about the potential ramifications when no cash bail goes into effect in Illinois January 1. For background, Muddy River News ran this Capitol News Illinois story last month. There is also a forum discussing the Safe-T Act at John Wood Community College on...
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 26-30, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Kevin F. Glasscock and Barbara A. Glasscock of La Grange, Mo.,...
Bank of Springfield organizing winter clothing drive for QUANADA through Dec. 1
QUINCY — Bank of Springfield, 220 N. 48th and 1111 Maine, is organizing a winter clothing drive for QUANADA (Quincy Area Network Against Domestic Abuse). People are asked to drop off donations of new or lightly used coats, gloves, hats, scarves and winter clothing at either bank location. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 1.
“Voices for Choice” holds demonstrations in Quincy and Hannibal
Bringing attention to the importance of voting and women’s rights over their own bodies, Voices for Choice, a local group of concerned citizens, assembled and held demonstrations Saturday in Quincy and Hannibal. About 40 people gathered with their signs in support of women’s pro-choice rights on the corner of...
Tribute to Carol Burnett to be presented Oct. 14-16 at Lewis Street Playhouse
CANTON, Mo. — The Canton Festival Theatre will present “A Tribute to Carol Burnett” at the Lewis Street Playhouse, 405 Lewis, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 15 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 16. The tribute show includes skits originally produced on the Carol Burnett Show...
Quincy Tree Commission presents Landscape Award to Blessing Health System
Front row from left, Brian Canfield, president, Blessing Hospital; Maureen Kahn, president/CEO, Blessing Health System; Quincy Mayor Mike Troup; and Sarah Fernandez, chair of the Quincy Tree Commission. Second row from left, Rome Frericks, Tree Commission member; Tom Friye, Tree Commission member; Corinne Duryea, vice chair, Quincy Tree Commission; and Beth Young, Tree Commission member. Third Row: Ed Holthaus, Tree Commission member. | Photo courtesy of City of Quincy.
Quincy Axe Company owners buy building at 625 Maine, plan to add recreational activities
Pictured from left are Ryan Christian and Heather Rees, Electric Fountain Brewing; Jessica Tomlinson and Katherine Aubuchon, Crush Salon; Jordan Lenz, Curtis Sethaler and Jarid Jones, Quincy Axe Company; Brenden Massner, Bank of Springfield; Dawson Seals, Bea Flesner and Ty Covert, Quincy Axe Company. | Photo courtesy of Experience Quincy.
SewEssentials seeking volunteers for new project; work day set for Saturday
QUINCY — SewEssentials is a local group of volunteers who began making masks at the start of the. pandemic and went on to create more than 25,000 and donate them throughout the community. Now the group is starting a new venture and looking for volunteers. SewEssentials has joined “I...
Ask MRN: What’s going to happen at former site of Tri-State Furniture?
Derek Price, owner of DP Properties of Quincy and DP Construction, stands near the site of the former Tri-State Furniture and Appliance building at 312 Hampshire. The building was demolished this summer, and the hole recently was filled in. | David Adam. Dear MRN,. Now that the hole is filled...
Community job skills and hiring event set for Friday at Quincy Senior Center
QUINCY — The Community Job Skills Workshop and Hiring Event will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York. Advanced registration is not needed. Registration takes place at 9 a.m. followed by two, free skill-building sessions:. 9:15 a.m.: Building...
Kroc Center to host free LesMills and Water in Motion fitness classes
QUINCY — The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center will host a LesMills and. Water in Motion launch on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 10-11. These live group fitness classes will be free on both days to members and non-members. Participants will be entered to win Kroc promotional items during each class.
