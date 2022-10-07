HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Police are now classifying the early Sunday morning assault outside of Rumors Bar and Grill as second-degree murder. Police responded around 1:50 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Main for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim, Dusty Wilson of Hannibal, with serious injuries. Wilson was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center where he died from his injuries.

