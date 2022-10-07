Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
The Trauma Survivors Foundation Black Tie & Sneakers BallMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Seth Joyner clarifies his critical Eagles quote after taking heat on social media
Seth Joyner is taking some heat for being overly critical of the Eagles, the NFL’s only undefeated team, after their 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
First look: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines
The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we look at Cowboys vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Cowboys QB Cooper Rush improved...
It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179. Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.
NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Performance Sunday
Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders fell to 1-4 on the season with a loss to the Tennessee Titans today. But while Wentz played okay, he ultimately cost the team a chance at winning. With the Commanders trailing 21-17 late in the game, Wentz - who had been 24 of...
Tomlin: Steelers need to work back toward 'respectability'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The hole the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in is basically unprecedented during Mike Tomlin’s long and largely successful tenure. Five games into the season, the Steelers (1-4) are injury-plagued and toothless on defense. Young, inexperienced and ineffective on offense. The upcoming schedule is daunting. And there is no Super Bowl-winning quarterback in the huddle to bail them out or calm the waters. The standard might still be the standard. But it isn’t being met. Not by a longshot. Facing the prospect of his first losing season as an NFL coach, Tomlin has one message to his staff and his players: say less, do more.
Zach Ertz is a huge roadblock to a Philadelphia Eagles victory in Arizona
It won’t require a long glance to arrive at the following conclusion. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is likely the toughest matchup Philly’s defense has in limiting an oftentimes high-powered Arizona Cardinals offense. No one has forgotten his ability. Just ask head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke glowingly about him and about the upcoming matchup recently.
NBC Sports
Roob's Obs: Offensive frustration, an unsung hero, and more
This one falls into the category of … “All wins are beautiful things.”. Maybe the Eagles were lucky to escape Arizona with a win Sunday, but good teams find a way to win this sort of game, and the Eagles certainly found a way. I’m not sure how....
NFL・
Sixers Part Ways With Former NBA G League MVP
The Sixers are moving on from one of their summer signings.
Joel Embiid’s Tweet After Phillies Win Playoff Series
Joel Embiid is happy for the Philadelphia Phillies.
No quick fixes to Steelers issues
On Mondays, Mike Tomlin gathers his team to review the previous game, this week he talked big picture & how they grind out of their current situation
Is Jalen Hurts running too much? 4 things that could go wrong for Eagles, with a verdict
And now for your dose of reality: The Eagles might not go 20-0 this season, culminating with another Super Bowl parade through the streets of Philadelphia. Sure, the Eagles are off to a great start at 5-0 after their hard-fought 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. It's...
WATCH: Bryce Harper crushes first Phillies playoff home run
Bryce Harper blasted a no-doubt home run to put the Phillies on top in game two of the Wild Card Series, his first time going deep in a Phillies uniform in the playoffs.
Phillies series win sets up incredible sports weekend in Philadelphia
Now that the Phillies clinched a spot in the NLDS, next weekend in Philadelphia is going to be sports heaven for Philly fans with the Phils and Eagles in action.
Giants, Eagles coordinators on list of possible Panthers head coach candidates to replace Matt Rhule
The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new head coach after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. The Charlotte Observer’s Mike Kaye compiled a list of potential candidates. On it is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Despite a lack of talent and a plethora of injuries, the Giants...
Doncic, Dinwiddie try to build on Mavs' deep playoff run
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks go into the new season trying to build on the club's deepest playoff run in a decade
NBC Sports
How Eagles benefit so much from hard-fought W over Cards
They can’t all be blowouts. They can’t all be pretty. That seems to be the message legendary Villanova head coach Jay Wright texts Nick Sirianni before games, saying, “You have to claw, scratch, whatever you need to do to take it out in the end.”. The Eagles...
McClung picked up by Philadelphia 76ers
WILMINGTON, Del. (WJHL) – The Delaware Blue Coats, the Philadelphia 76ers G-League affiliate, announced the acquisition of Mac McClung’s player rights on Saturday via social media. McClung is expected to sign an Exhibit-10 contract, which would give him a bonus for agreeing to terms with a G-League affiliate. The 23-year-old was released by the Golden […]
Doc Rivers gives honest assessment of Matisse Thybulle's shooting
WILMINGTON, Del.–The Philadelphia 76ers convened at their G League affiliate’s home in Delaware on Saturday to have an intrasquad scrimmage as they continue to push towards opening night in Boston on Oct. 18. The Sixers have a lot of expectations as they continue to chase a title and...
Kyle Schwarber does memorable celebration dance in Phillies' clubhouse
The Philadelphia Phillies didn't need much offense during their two-game National League Wild Card sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals from former Middletown High School standout Kyle Schwarber, who led the NL with 46 home runs during the regular season. They did need the dance the All-Star outfielder did in...
