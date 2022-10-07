ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179.  Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. 
The Associated Press

Tomlin: Steelers need to work back toward 'respectability'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The hole the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in is basically unprecedented during Mike Tomlin’s long and largely successful tenure. Five games into the season, the Steelers (1-4) are injury-plagued and toothless on defense. Young, inexperienced and ineffective on offense. The upcoming schedule is daunting. And there is no Super Bowl-winning quarterback in the huddle to bail them out or calm the waters. The standard might still be the standard. But it isn’t being met. Not by a longshot. Facing the prospect of his first losing season as an NFL coach, Tomlin has one message to his staff and his players: say less, do more.
FanSided

Zach Ertz is a huge roadblock to a Philadelphia Eagles victory in Arizona

It won’t require a long glance to arrive at the following conclusion. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is likely the toughest matchup Philly’s defense has in limiting an oftentimes high-powered Arizona Cardinals offense. No one has forgotten his ability. Just ask head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke glowingly about him and about the upcoming matchup recently.
NBC Sports

Roob's Obs: Offensive frustration, an unsung hero, and more

This one falls into the category of … “All wins are beautiful things.”. Maybe the Eagles were lucky to escape Arizona with a win Sunday, but good teams find a way to win this sort of game, and the Eagles certainly found a way. I’m not sure how....
NBC Sports

How Eagles benefit so much from hard-fought W over Cards

They can’t all be blowouts. They can’t all be pretty. That seems to be the message legendary Villanova head coach Jay Wright texts Nick Sirianni before games, saying, “You have to claw, scratch, whatever you need to do to take it out in the end.”. The Eagles...
WJHL

McClung picked up by Philadelphia 76ers

WILMINGTON, Del. (WJHL) – The Delaware Blue Coats, the Philadelphia 76ers G-League affiliate, announced the acquisition of Mac McClung’s player rights on Saturday via social media. McClung is expected to sign an Exhibit-10 contract, which would give him a bonus for agreeing to terms with a G-League affiliate. The 23-year-old was released by the Golden […]
