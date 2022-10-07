PITTSBURGH (AP) — The hole the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in is basically unprecedented during Mike Tomlin’s long and largely successful tenure. Five games into the season, the Steelers (1-4) are injury-plagued and toothless on defense. Young, inexperienced and ineffective on offense. The upcoming schedule is daunting. And there is no Super Bowl-winning quarterback in the huddle to bail them out or calm the waters. The standard might still be the standard. But it isn’t being met. Not by a longshot. Facing the prospect of his first losing season as an NFL coach, Tomlin has one message to his staff and his players: say less, do more.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO