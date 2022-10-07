Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Barbeque grill outside Appleton home causes house fire
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -A house fire early Monday morning, in Appleton caused more than $100,000 in damage. It happened on E. Wentworth Lane. It was just after 1 a.m. when fire crews were called to the home on the north side of Appleton. Everyone in the house was able to escape, as flames burned up the back side of the home. While the fire department was able to quickly put out the flames, on the outside of the home, crews realized they had more work to do.
macaronikid.com
You've Been Boo'd '22
We are so excited! This is our second year doing the Boo Baskets! We have 4 incredible sponsors this year! Honestly, without their support, these would not be possible at all. As the Boo Baskets get put together, we’ll be keeping everyone updated. We’re also doing a special feature this year. We’re doing a special sponsor highlight. We want you to learn a little more about each of our wonderful sponsors. Feel free to send me questions to ask them. If you have the question, surely, someone else does too. You can send the questions to me on our Facebook page or via e-mail (Mariev@macaronikid.com)
pleasantviewrealty.com
1123 Alcott Avenue Howards Grove WI
Kitchen Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Beverage Refrigerator, Bar Stools, Garage Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Owned Water Conditioning System, Pool and All Related Equipment, Built-in Racking and Cabinets, Lower Garage Benches, TV Mounts, Attached Retractable Hose Reels, LL Bar Stools, Gazebo, Outdoor Play Set, Dehumidifiers. For more photos and...
wearegreenbay.com
whbl.com
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man
MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay man located
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who went missing has been found. Khriston D. Seymour, 23, had gone missing Sunday morning. Police did not release information about where he was located.
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Crossing signs controversial boundary agreement, paving way for new Kwik Trip in Menasha
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – After officials in Menasha received some backlash for proposing the idea of adding a third Kwik Trip to the city of just over 17,000, a second public hearing was called. During Monday’s meeting, Fox Crossing’s Common Council discussed a boundary line change that would...
wiproud.com
Officials investigating two children’s deaths in Wisconsin
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are investigating the death of two children in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Children and Families (DCF), the first case was on October 1, when a 1-year-old died from alleged maltreatment. The second incident reported by the DCF was on October...
WBAY Green Bay
CBS 58
Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man
PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Improper disposal of smoking material’ in bathroom causes fire to Green Bay home, roughly $10k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) quickly put out a fire around 8 a.m. Sunday morning after ‘improper disposal of smoking materials’ allegedly caused the fire. According to a release, the GBMFD was dispatched to a home on 5th Street on...
3 winning tickets of $1 million sold in one week in Wisconsin
Three winning tickets of $1 million or more have been sold or claimed in the Badger State in one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.
whby.com
Woman falls from overpass in apparent suicide attempt
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A woman is injured after falling from an overpass in Fond du Lac. An officer found the 19-year-old hanging by her arms off the Johnson Street bridge around midnight on Sunday. The officer tried to prevent her from falling, but she fell and landed...
WBAY Green Bay
Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds
From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
WBAY Green Bay
Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart. According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.
Fox11online.com
One dead in Oconto County crash
TOWN OF GILLETT (WLUK) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oconto County. Oconto County Sheriff's Deputies were called Friday around 11:10 p.m. to Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the town of Gillett. When they arrived, deputies found one vehicle engulfed in flames in...
spmetrowire.com
SPASH grad, father of 10, reopens popular restaurant
A popular egg roll restaurant has relocated to Plover. B's Egg Rolls closed its Division St. location when owner Bee Yang deci...
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchats to former students, charged with child enticement
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kimberly teacher has been charged in a child enticement case in Winnebago County. Prosecutors say Brian S. Brown, 24, of Appleton sent inappropriate pictures and messages via Snapchat to three of his former students at Winneconne High School. The criminal complaint alleges Brown added...
