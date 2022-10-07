ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Barbeque grill outside Appleton home causes house fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -A house fire early Monday morning, in Appleton caused more than $100,000 in damage. It happened on E. Wentworth Lane. It was just after 1 a.m. when fire crews were called to the home on the north side of Appleton. Everyone in the house was able to escape, as flames burned up the back side of the home. While the fire department was able to quickly put out the flames, on the outside of the home, crews realized they had more work to do.
APPLETON, WI
macaronikid.com

You've Been Boo'd '22

We are so excited! This is our second year doing the Boo Baskets! We have 4 incredible sponsors this year! Honestly, without their support, these would not be possible at all. As the Boo Baskets get put together, we’ll be keeping everyone updated. We’re also doing a special feature this year. We’re doing a special sponsor highlight. We want you to learn a little more about each of our wonderful sponsors. Feel free to send me questions to ask them. If you have the question, surely, someone else does too. You can send the questions to me on our Facebook page or via e-mail (Mariev@macaronikid.com)
CLINTONVILLE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1123 Alcott Avenue Howards Grove WI

Kitchen Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Beverage Refrigerator, Bar Stools, Garage Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Owned Water Conditioning System, Pool and All Related Equipment, Built-in Racking and Cabinets, Lower Garage Benches, TV Mounts, Attached Retractable Hose Reels, LL Bar Stools, Gazebo, Outdoor Play Set, Dehumidifiers. For more photos and...
HOWARDS GROVE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire in Appleton causes $150k in damages, no injuries

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire in Appleton caused around $150,000 in damages and left two people without a home. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on October 10 around 1 a.m., crews were sent to a reported house fire in the 200 block of East Wentworth Lane. When crews arrived, flames could be seen from the back of the residence.
APPLETON, WI
whbl.com

Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later

It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
CEDAR GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mequon Kwik Trip shooting; prison for Sheboygan man

MEQUON, Wis. - A Sheboygan man, convicted in a 2021 shooting at a Mequon Kwik Trip, has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Taylor Gray, 23, pleaded no contest in August to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. He was also sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.
MEQUON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Missing Green Bay man located

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who went missing has been found. Khriston D. Seymour, 23, had gone missing Sunday morning. Police did not release information about where he was located.
GREEN BAY, WI
wiproud.com

Officials investigating two children’s deaths in Wisconsin

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials are investigating the death of two children in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Children and Families (DCF), the first case was on October 1, when a 1-year-old died from alleged maltreatment. The second incident reported by the DCF was on October...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two displaced after house fire in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been displaced after a house fire in Appleton early Monday. At about 1 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane. Flames were coming from the back of the home. Crews attacked the...
APPLETON, WI
CBS 58

Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man

PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
PEARSON, WI
whby.com

Woman falls from overpass in apparent suicide attempt

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A woman is injured after falling from an overpass in Fond du Lac. An officer found the 19-year-old hanging by her arms off the Johnson Street bridge around midnight on Sunday. The officer tried to prevent her from falling, but she fell and landed...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds

From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart. According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

One dead in Oconto County crash

TOWN OF GILLETT (WLUK) -- One person is dead after a fiery crash in Oconto County. Oconto County Sheriff's Deputies were called Friday around 11:10 p.m. to Old 22 Road near Finnegan Lake Lane in the town of Gillett. When they arrived, deputies found one vehicle engulfed in flames in...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
