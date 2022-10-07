Read full article on original website
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
spectrumnews1.com
Affordable senior housing opens in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — An apartment complex in Santa Monica had a grand opening late last week. The apartments, called Magnolia Villas, house 39 seniors. All residents are 62 years old and older. Rent is below market rate. Services are provided onsite. Social workers support residents and there are...
spectrumnews1.com
California officer fatally hits pedestrian with police car
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A officer with Southern California's El Segundo Police Department fatally struck a pedestrian with a patrol car, authorities said. The collision occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Friday along Pacific Coast Highway near El Segundo Boulevard, the department said in a statement Saturday. The pedestrian,...
2urbangirls.com
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
spectrumnews1.com
Bass, Caruso set for final LA mayoral debate amid City Hall scandal
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Against the backdrop of one of the biggest scandals to hit City Hall, Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso will debate each other for the final time Tuesday evening with Election Day four weeks away. Bass and Caruso will take...
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
spectrumnews1.com
Long Beach Marathon won by LBSU runner
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — A capacity field of 2,700 runners competed in Sunday’s 38th annual Long Beach Marathon, including 17 who have completed in all 37 previous editions of the race. Raymon Ornelas won the men’s race in a time of 2:31:06.18, ahead of Enrique Villa at...
Fontana Herald News
Highland man is sentenced to five years in prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of cellphone stores
A Highland man was sentenced on Oct. 6 to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T cellphone stores throughout Southern California during a two-month crime spree, using hammers to smash display cases to steal iPhones and other merchandise. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22,...
Dozens arrested in mail fraud operation involving nearly $5M in losses
Authorities announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check- fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million.
spectrumnews1.com
Man dies during shootout with police in Wilmington
WILMINGTON (CNS) — A suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police officers early Tuesday in Wilmington. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Quay Avenue near the Port of Long Beach where officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Division responded to a call for assistance during a foot pursuit, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
SUV Goes Over Embankment of 405 Freeway Off-Ramp in Hawthorne; Man Killed
A man was found dead inside a white SUV that went down an embankment of an off-ramp from the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne tonight, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down the ramp.
spectrumnews1.com
Ceremonial groundbreakings held for Dodgers Dreamfields in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) — Ceremonial groundbreakings have been held for the two Dodger Dreamfields in Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood for baseball and softball players from 5 to 18 years old. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts was among the dignitaries who attended the Saturday ceremony. The $1 million...
Big rig crushes, kills woman sleeping under cardboard in LA parking lot
LOS ANGELES — A woman sleeping under a pile of cardboard in the parking lot of a California grocery store died early Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer drove over her makeshift shelter. According to officials with the Los Angeles Police Department, the woman was sleeping in a Vons parking...
Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Sprinter Train in Vista
A 60-year-old man was struck and injured by a Sprinter train in Vista on Friday evening. Sprinter Train 4012 was traveling at approximately 30-35 mph westbound from the North County Transit District‘s Buena Creek Transit Station at 8:21 p.m. when it struck the pedestrian, said Deputy Jason Burk of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit.
NBC Los Angeles
Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover
One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
spectrumnews1.com
Billionaire Caruso on spending binge to sway LA mayor's race
Los Angeles (AP) — Rick Caruso, billionaire developer and underdog candidate for Los Angeles mayor, is mounting what might become the city’s largest-ever voter-turnout operation to try to defeat U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who could be the first Black woman to lead the nation’s second-most-populous city. Caruso...
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles men arrested in Orange County on multiple burglary charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men suspected of committing a series of residential burglaries in four counties over a 10-month period were arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana. Nehemiah Robinson, 34, and Mark Draughan, 23, both of Los Angeles, were booked into Orange County Jail on burglary, conspiracy and child endangerment charges related to crimes that occurred in Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
