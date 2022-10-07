NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hassan Abualbassan has had a rough month and says he’s fed up. The owner of Who Dat Wings & More on Earhart Boulevard in Gert Town said he was woken Saturday (Oct. 8) around 5:30 a.m. by a phone call from his security provider, alerting him that someone had once again broken into his business. The burglar caused thousands of dollars in property damage and made off with a cash register containing more than $1,000.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO