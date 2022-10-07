Read full article on original website
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Acadiana’s Favorite Late-Night Places to Eat in the French Quarter
You've taken in a Saints game or concert or just wanted a night in the French Quarter and it's late and you're hungry. You look at your watch and it's just after 2 a.m., so where do you go to eat?. Even though Central Grocery, Daisy Dukes, The Camellia Grill,...
fox8live.com
‘I don’t want to live here:’ New Orleans business owner fed up after multiple burglaries
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hassan Abualbassan has had a rough month and says he’s fed up. The owner of Who Dat Wings & More on Earhart Boulevard in Gert Town said he was woken Saturday (Oct. 8) around 5:30 a.m. by a phone call from his security provider, alerting him that someone had once again broken into his business. The burglar caused thousands of dollars in property damage and made off with a cash register containing more than $1,000.
WDSU
New photos of missing Texas school teacher walking on Constance Street
New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes that...
Man shot and killed in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Port Street in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD said the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was later declared dead at a hospital.
NOPD: Man shot in Lower Ninth Ward
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the victim suffered a body wound. The victim was taken to the hospital via a private vehicle.
Wheelchair-Bound Trumpeter Gets Beaten with Belt on Bourbon Street in New Orleans
A viral video shows an altercation between a man and someone who appears to be a street musician on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The scuffle in the streets of New Orleans seemingly was brought upon by a wheelchair-bound trumpeter. New Orleans is a special place filled with unique...
Eater
A Shiny Chicago Arcade Bar Debuts in New Orleans
Emporium Arcade Bar, a chain of Chicago-born arcade and video game bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, has opened in New Orleans’s St. Roch neighborhood (it’s the area’s second arcade bar, Sea Cave being the first). Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012 in Chicago, followed by locations in the Bay Area and Vegas, drawing crowds of 20-somethings to warehouse-like bars decked out with arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more. The 21-and-over bar is open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight.
NOPD searching for missing 44-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — A man has been reported in New Orleans. According to NOPD, 44-year-old Kevin King was reported missing by family on October 6, 2022. No one has heard or seen him since. If anyone knows about his whereabouts, please contact 4th District Detective at 504-658-6040 or 504-658-6045...
Three Harvey boaters survive terrifying shark attack before being rescued
HARVEY, La. — Three friends from Harvey survived a wild weekend in the water off the coast of Plaquemines Parish. Video from Delta Marina in Empire shows the men loading their boat at the dock early Saturday morning. Phong Le, Son Nguyen and Luan Nguyen were heading out to...
WDSU
New Orleans 12-year-old boy reported missing
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance locating a 12-year-old boy who has been reported as a runaway. According to police, Donald Isom Jr. was last seen on Oct. 6, 2022, at about 6:30 p.m. Isom was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts...
WDSU
New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
gentillymessenger.com
Here’s what you’ll find at Gentilly Fest this weekend
This is Gentilly Fest weekend, beginning Friday (Oct. 7) with Jazz Under the Stars and running through Sunday with some of the best music and best food that New Orleans has to offer. The festivities can be found at the Pontchartrain Park Playground, 5701 Press Drive. The Jazz Under the...
Loyola Maroon
Cane’s hosts city’s first fried chicken festival in two years
New Orleans hosted its annual Fried Chicken Festival on Oct. 1 and 2 at the Lakefront for the first time in two years. This event was canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Locals and out-of-towners alike flocked to the festival grounds to get a taste...
NOLA.com
What to know before you go to the 2022 Gentilly Festival: days, hours, costs, more
The festival that celebrates all things Gentilly returns this weekend after a pandemic hiatus. Considering going to the Gentilly Festival? Here's what you need to know. The Gentilly Festival kicks off Friday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and continues Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where...
Louisiana Man Catches Rare Black Fish in Tennessee River
Greg Ursin from Lafitte, Louisiana, recently enjoyed a catch of a lifetime. And he knew something was a bit different the moment he hooked it. Ursin was fishing the French Broad River in East Tennessee with a guide when he hooked a gar. Being from the Bayou State, he surely knew what a gar looked like, but this one stood out.
Billboard in Livingston Parish is Catching A lot of People’s Attention [PHOTO]
A billboard in Livingston Parish has caught the attention of many, and now many are talking about it on social media. The billboard, which is located on I-12 at the Denham Springs Exit, is a message from the Sheriff to all entering his jurisdiction. It reads, "Welcome to Livingston Parish....
WDSU
Well-known, high ranking NOPD officer demoted
NEW ORLEANS — A well-known, high-ranking New Orleans police officer has been demoted from captain to lieutenant. NOPD confirms that Sabrina Richardson was removed from her probationary rank of captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. The NOPD said the demotion is linked to "unsatisfactory performance during the...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repays her first-class flights and Newell Normand says, 'your voice has been heard'
Following a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, the mayor stated she will repay the city for the first-class upgrades she enjoyed on recent international trips.
Sunday night murder, victim stumbles into business
Cops are looking for suspects in a murder that happened just before 6:30pm. A shooting victim showed up at a business on Almonaster Avenue. He was shot about a block away. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Sentenced to 106 Months of Imprisonment for Firearms Violations
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, that TIJON RICHARDS, a/k/a “Tay,” age 31, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced in the Eastern District of Louisiana for his conduct related to violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. RICHARDS pled guilty to Counts Two and Three of the indictment, charging him, respectively with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 924(c)(1)(A) and 924(c)(1)(A)(i) and possession of a firearm and ammunition, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
