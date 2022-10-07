ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend

A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Thai nursery attack: The story of the three-year-old survivor

Three-year-old Emmy was napping next to her best friend at a day-care centre in northern Thailand when the attacker broke in, armed with a gun and a knife. The class of 11 children, all around three years old, had earlier been busy drawing and writing. At around 10:00 local time, teachers sent photo updates to all the parents of smiling, happy children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
msn.com

‘Neighbor from hell’ gets 15 years for killing toddler in explosion from trying to steal copper pipes

A U.K. man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after he caused a gas explosion that killed a toddler while he was cutting pipes to sell for scrap metal. Darren Greenham, 45, was using an angle grinder to cut a copper pipe while under the influence of alcohol and drugs in the early hours of the morning of May 16. His cutting resulted in an explosion that took the life of 2-year-old George Hinds in Heysham, Lancashire, UKDaily News reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father, 26, and mother, 23, appear in court charged with murdering their 11-week-old daughter who died after suffering bleeding in her brain, fractures to her skull and 'bite marks'

A mother and father have appeared in court after being charged with murdering their 11-week-old daughter who died after suffering a brain bleed, fractures to her skull and 'bite marks'. Labourer Krunal Prajapati, 26, and Rinkalben Prajapati, 23, of Barnet, north-west London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday charged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Pop Smoke’s Killer Sparks Outrage With Pizza Hut Prison Photos

Pop Smoke’s accused killer has a lot of people upset after photos of him in prison enjoying a large Pizza Hut meal with inmates have surfaced online. Akademiks shared the photos on his Instagram page on Friday (October 7), showing the alleged gunman posing with the food. In one photo, the teenager stands in front of a mattress with the Pizza Hut box placed on it behind him, and in the other picture, an array of opened pizza boxes are on the mattress while the teen is on his phone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse

Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Survivor of fatal fire left ‘not wanting to live’ and will not forgive arsonist

A survivor of a fatal fire said the experience left him “not wanting to live” and he will not forgive arsonist Hakeem Kigundu, who was sentenced to a whole life order in jail on Friday.Bus driver Joel Richards, 55, lost two friends and suffered third degree burns in the blaze at Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, on December 15, after Kigundu, 32, who also lived in the block, conspired to kill his neighbours.Kigundu pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to two counts of murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley

A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
ANIMALS
BBC

Search continues for missing teenager Freddy from Somerset

More than 100 police officers are involved in the search for a teenager who has been missing for over two weeks. Freddy, aged 17, has not been seen since he left his home in Stolford, Somerset, on 20 September. Avon and Somerset Police are using specialist dog handling teams and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

