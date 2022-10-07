Read full article on original website
Related
Father poured boiling water down baby’s throat, police say
PRICHARD, Ala. — A man is facing child abuse charges after police said he poured boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old child. The little girl, named Royalty, suffered severe burns in the attack, WALA reported. “19% of her head is burnt up,” Niktoria Lett, the child’s mother,...
Woman charged with murder after stabbing sister for flirting with her boyfriend
A woman in central Florida has been charged with the murder of her own sister after one sister allegedly flirted with the other sister’s boyfriend, court records show.Fatiha Marzan, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the killing of her 20-year-old sister, Sayma Marzan, as Fox35 reported on Tuesday.Court records seen by The Independent show Orange County prosecutors charged the woman with first-degree murder on Tuesday, and that she entered a plea of not guilty.Fatiha told investigators following her arrest on 26 September that her younger sister had been messaging her long distance boyfriend, which was described as...
BBC
Thai nursery attack: The story of the three-year-old survivor
Three-year-old Emmy was napping next to her best friend at a day-care centre in northern Thailand when the attacker broke in, armed with a gun and a knife. The class of 11 children, all around three years old, had earlier been busy drawing and writing. At around 10:00 local time, teachers sent photo updates to all the parents of smiling, happy children.
Thailand nursery attack: children slain while they slept
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand Oct 7 (Reuters) - It was nap time at Uthai Sawan Child Development Centre in northeastern Thailand and 24 children aged 2 to 5 years were bedded down at evenly spaced spots on the wood-paneled floor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clerk offers to pay for items she catches man shoplifting and he chokes her out
An Indiana man was taken into custody after violently attacking a convenience store clerk. Charles Jones of Evansville was caught shoplifting by the clerk Wednesday just after 1 a.m., according to police.
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Driver, 16, is charged after allegedly fleeing a horror crash scene as his two teen girl passengers died in the car
A young driver has been charged after he allegedly smashed a car into a tree in heavy rain with two teenage girls dying in the horror crash. The boy, 16, was charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death following the fatal crash on the Monaro Highway in Hume, ACT on Saturday night.
EXCLUSIVE: Pictured: Man, 26, who wiped away tears as he appeared in court charged with killing two-year-old girl
A murder suspect who has been charged with killing a two-year-old girl wiped away his tears as he appeared in court today. Michael Daymond, 26, has been accused of murdering Maya Louise Chappell on September 28. She was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle after being found in critical condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
‘Neighbor from hell’ gets 15 years for killing toddler in explosion from trying to steal copper pipes
A U.K. man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after he caused a gas explosion that killed a toddler while he was cutting pipes to sell for scrap metal. Darren Greenham, 45, was using an angle grinder to cut a copper pipe while under the influence of alcohol and drugs in the early hours of the morning of May 16. His cutting resulted in an explosion that took the life of 2-year-old George Hinds in Heysham, Lancashire, UKDaily News reported.
Father, 26, and mother, 23, appear in court charged with murdering their 11-week-old daughter who died after suffering bleeding in her brain, fractures to her skull and 'bite marks'
A mother and father have appeared in court after being charged with murdering their 11-week-old daughter who died after suffering a brain bleed, fractures to her skull and 'bite marks'. Labourer Krunal Prajapati, 26, and Rinkalben Prajapati, 23, of Barnet, north-west London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday charged...
HipHopDX.com
Pop Smoke’s Killer Sparks Outrage With Pizza Hut Prison Photos
Pop Smoke’s accused killer has a lot of people upset after photos of him in prison enjoying a large Pizza Hut meal with inmates have surfaced online. Akademiks shared the photos on his Instagram page on Friday (October 7), showing the alleged gunman posing with the food. In one photo, the teenager stands in front of a mattress with the Pizza Hut box placed on it behind him, and in the other picture, an array of opened pizza boxes are on the mattress while the teen is on his phone.
BBC
Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse
Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
Survivor of fatal fire left ‘not wanting to live’ and will not forgive arsonist
A survivor of a fatal fire said the experience left him “not wanting to live” and he will not forgive arsonist Hakeem Kigundu, who was sentenced to a whole life order in jail on Friday.Bus driver Joel Richards, 55, lost two friends and suffered third degree burns in the blaze at Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, on December 15, after Kigundu, 32, who also lived in the block, conspired to kill his neighbours.Kigundu pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to two counts of murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life,...
Woman Sentenced To 100-Plus Years For Strangling Ex With His Favorite Tie, Poisoning His Oatmeal
Heidi Marie Littlefield allegedly enlisted the help of her adult daughter Logan Runyon to sneak into her ex-boyfriend's home and lace his food with fentanyl. A woman has been sentenced to more than 100 years behind bars for strangling her ex to death with his favorite tie after poisoning his oatmeal amid a heated custody battle.
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence Video
A young mother lost her life to domestic violence.Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay. Buffalo law enforcement officers are investigating the death of Keaira Hudson, a 30-year-old mom to three young children, Revolt reported. Her family told the police that Hudson was trying to get out of an abusive marriage.
Man and woman in their 20s are killed in horror A2 crash in Kent after their BMW flipped onto its roof as police launch probe into their deaths
A man and women in their 20s were killed in a horror A2 crash near Dartford in Kent this morning after their BMW flipped into its roof, with police launching a probe into their deaths. They were travelling in a black BMW M3 on the A2 towards the slip road...
BBC
Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley
A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
BBC
Kidderminster woman missing part of skull in operation plea
A woman waiting for a skull transplant has said she is scared to leave the house as any knock to her head could be fatal. Sophie Price, 22, from Kidderminster, was seriously injured in a car crash in 2018 and doctors had to remove part of her skull to save her life.
BBC
Search continues for missing teenager Freddy from Somerset
More than 100 police officers are involved in the search for a teenager who has been missing for over two weeks. Freddy, aged 17, has not been seen since he left his home in Stolford, Somerset, on 20 September. Avon and Somerset Police are using specialist dog handling teams and...
Three Kentucky Correctional Officers Face More Civil Rights Charges, Assaulting Inmates
A federal grand jury in London, Kentucky, filed a superseding indictment against three federal correctional officers — two officers and a lieutenant — for their respective roles in assaults against three federal inmates and subsequent cover-ups. Officers Samuel Patrick, 41, Clinton Pauley, 40, and Lieutenant
Comments / 1