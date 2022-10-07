Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Broncos Garett Bolles out for season with broken leg
Garett Bolles, the Denver Broncos left tackle, is out for the season after breaking his leg during Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Denver Broncos' performance at home was so bad fans left before overtime and local news anchors apologized
Denver Broncos fans decided they had had enough of watching their team and headed to the exits before the start of overtime.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Disgusted Broncos fans shockingly refuse to stay for overtime of Denver's improbable loss to Colts
When NFL fans leave early from a game, it's usually because their team is on the wrong side of a blowout, but that wasn't the case Thursday night when Broncos fans decided to bolt from Empower Field at Mile High just before the start of overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win.
AOL Corp
Local Denver station apologizes to viewers after brutal Broncos-Colts game: 'It burns the retinas'
Thursday’s game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts didn’t go over very well with NFL fans. In fact, one local Denver television station felt the need to open their coverage after the game with an apology to viewers. That’s how bad it was. “I feel the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Broncos Star Suffered Broken Leg Last Night
As if losing to the Indianapolis Colts in the way that they did wasn't bad enough, the Denver Broncos lost one of their most important players to a serious injury that could cost him most of the remaining season - if not all of it. Broncos All-Pro left tackle Garett...
Broncos Nathaniel Hackett has highest odds of getting fired
The Denver Broncos are 2-3 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in overtime.
Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game
DENVER (AP) — Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night. “It was just kind of a slog of a game,” the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.
Yardbarker
Reviewing the Raiders Offensive Line in Week 4 Win vs. Broncos
The Raiders got into the win column in Week 4 with a home win against the division-rival Denver Broncos. Among the team’s top performers in the Raiders’ get-right game were RB Josh Jacobs, who ran for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns, as well as the offensive line, who played a fantastic game as the team averaged 5.6 yards per carry against the Broncos.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russell Wilson speaks out on embarrassing Broncos loss vs. Colts
It couldn’t have been worse for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. In what appeared to be a battle of offensive ineptitude, they somehow managed to dig themselves in a deeper hole by losing a game against the Indianapolis Colts that was right there for the taking.
Broncos WR KJ Hamler on final play vs. Colts: 'I could have walked in (to the endzone)'
Without their respective starting running backs due to injury , the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts' offensives struggled mightily all night long in Week 5, as the visiting Colts slugged out a field goal-filled 12-9 win in overtime on "Thursday Night Football." On the Denver side, more criticism has been...
thecomeback.com
Nathaniel Hackett knows what Broncos offense needs
After watching his team lose 12-9 on Thursday night and have another dismal offense performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett thinks the problem with his offense is that they need to gel. “I would say for sure we need more time,” Hackett told reporters Friday. “I think we’re in...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler melts down after loss to Colts
Denver Broncos fans weren't the only ones disgusted with Thursday night's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After Russell Wilson's fourth-down pass intended for Courtland Sutton fell incomplete to end the game, KJ Hamler had an absolute meltdown in the end zone. The Thursday Night Football broadcast captured the third-year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Broncos fans react to Thursday's game against Colts
Chris Long, a former NFL player, posted a screenshot of fans walking out of the stadium early. Others shared memes and jokes about Nathaniel Hackett's decision-making, Russell Wilson's contract, and more.
Yardbarker
Broncos lose Garett Bolles, Ronald Darby to season-ending injuries
Things seem to be going from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos, as the team lost two key players to season-ending injuries in Thursday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday that offensive lineman Garett Bolles, who suffered a broken leg Thursday, is done for the season. In addition, cornerback Ronald Darby suffered a torn ACL, and will not return in 2022.
IHSAA reveals football sectional pairings
The roadmap to Lucas Oil Stadium is now laid out after the IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament.
Yardbarker
Matt Ryan doesn't appear to be the answer in Colts' revolving door of quarterbacks
Ever since Andrew Luck retired just before the 2019 season, the Indianapolis Colts have embarked on a yearly quest to find a solution to their quarterback problem. It is not working out — at all. Matt Ryan is the latest in the revolving door of temporary solutions, and through...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Colts owner Jim Irsay likens 'ugly win' to Raquel Welch
The Indianapolis Colts improved to 2-2-1 on the 2022 NFL season via Thursday's 12-9 overtime win at the Denver Broncos in a game that featured so little quality that some home fans headed to the exits before the extra period kicked off because they'd already seen enough. While Denver's ABC...
Comments / 2