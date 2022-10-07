ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Report: Broncos Star Suffered Broken Leg Last Night

As if losing to the Indianapolis Colts in the way that they did wasn't bad enough, the Denver Broncos lost one of their most important players to a serious injury that could cost him most of the remaining season - if not all of it. Broncos All-Pro left tackle Garett...
DENVER, CO
Great Bend Post

Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

DENVER (AP) — Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night. “It was just kind of a slog of a game,” the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Reviewing the Raiders Offensive Line in Week 4 Win vs. Broncos

The Raiders got into the win column in Week 4 with a home win against the division-rival Denver Broncos. Among the team’s top performers in the Raiders’ get-right game were RB Josh Jacobs, who ran for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns, as well as the offensive line, who played a fantastic game as the team averaged 5.6 yards per carry against the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Nathaniel Hackett knows what Broncos offense needs

After watching his team lose 12-9 on Thursday night and have another dismal offense performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett thinks the problem with his offense is that they need to gel. “I would say for sure we need more time,” Hackett told reporters Friday. “I think we’re in...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler melts down after loss to Colts

Denver Broncos fans weren't the only ones disgusted with Thursday night's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After Russell Wilson's fourth-down pass intended for Courtland Sutton fell incomplete to end the game, KJ Hamler had an absolute meltdown in the end zone. The Thursday Night Football broadcast captured the third-year...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos lose Garett Bolles, Ronald Darby to season-ending injuries

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for the Denver Broncos, as the team lost two key players to season-ending injuries in Thursday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday that offensive lineman Garett Bolles, who suffered a broken leg Thursday, is done for the season. In addition, cornerback Ronald Darby suffered a torn ACL, and will not return in 2022.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Colts owner Jim Irsay likens 'ugly win' to Raquel Welch

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 2-2-1 on the 2022 NFL season via Thursday's 12-9 overtime win at the Denver Broncos in a game that featured so little quality that some home fans headed to the exits before the extra period kicked off because they'd already seen enough. While Denver's ABC...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

