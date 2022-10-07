ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash

A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow. Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10. His family have paid tribute to a "beloved...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case

An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK

Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liverpool City Council ends 20-year deal with waste collector

Liverpool City Council is set to end a two-decade contract with household item collection company Bulky Bob's. The familiar partnership, which sees large items collected from homes, will end in November. Council emails seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service said an extension to the current contract "did not provide...
POLITICS
BBC

Ex-wife of Dubai royal: 'Please help me and my children'

In a video exclusively obtained by the BBC, Zeynab Javadli appeals for help, saying: "My children and I are terrified and frightened for our lives and safety." Lawyers acting for Ms Javadli, the former wife of a member of the ruling family in Dubai, have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council to intervene with the authorities in the UAE to ensure the safety of her and her children.
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley

A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
ANIMALS
BBC

Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm

Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
ANIMALS
BBC

Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress

The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bradford: Men sought after truck 'deliberately' rams shop

Police are looking for three men after a truck was "deliberately" reversed into a shop in Bradford. The store on Mavis Street in Barkerend was struck on Wednesday night, with police believing the incident is connected to an ongoing feud. It's the latest in a number of criminal damage reports,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nottinghamshire criminals 'risking own lives with makeshift firearms'

A police force has warned criminals are risking their own lives by using "lethal" makeshift firearms, with one suspect blowing part of his hand off. Nottinghamshire Police said it had seized several "slam guns" made from metal pipes welded together. The improvised firearms have been used by criminals unable to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cost of living: Disabled man tells of winter food price fears

"No one should have to live like this", Ed, a disabled man from Cheshire told the BBC as he raised fears over the ability to afford food this winter. The 46-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, said soaring energy bills had left him unable to use electrical equipment to ease his condition.
HEALTH
BBC

Billionaire John Caudwell turns off heat to support Ukraine

Billionaire John Caudwell has switched off the heat in his mansion to show solidarity with Ukraine. The mobile phone entrepreneur, who lives at Broughton Hall, Eccleshall, said he is only heating his bedroom, and has put an extra duvet on his bed. "I've switched everything off or down," he said.
ADVOCACY
BBC

Rebecca Steer: Further murder arrest after Oswestry hit-and-run

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a 22-year-old woman died following a hit-and-run. Rebecca Steer was hit by a car which mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of Sunday. A second pedestrian, also hit by the vehicle, has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lichfield: Plan to turn Debenhams into cinema goes before cabinet

A new £5.3m cinema complex could take a step forward in Lichfield. The project proposes turning the former Debenhams store in Lichfield's Three Spires Shopping Centre into a cinema with food and drink areas. The District Council is partly behind the move, with cabinet asked to recommend at a...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Uttar Pradesh: Angry residents rename Agra areas 'smelly town'

Some angry residents in India's Agra city have temporarily renamed housing complexes as "gutter colony" or "smelly town" to protest against civic issues. Residents of Shahganj and Jagdishpura localities blame an unfinished road for causing waterlogging and traffic jams. The northern city is home to the Taj Mahal, India's most...
INDIA
BBC

No plans to change law on cannabis, No 10 says

There are no plans to change the law on cannabis, Downing Street has said, after reports the home secretary was considering making it a Class A drug. No 10 said the government's priority was "cracking down on illegal drugs and the crime they drive". The Sunday Times had reported that...
POLITICS

