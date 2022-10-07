Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Kidderminster woman missing part of skull in operation plea
A woman waiting for a skull transplant has said she is scared to leave the house as any knock to her head could be fatal. Sophie Price, 22, from Kidderminster, was seriously injured in a car crash in 2018 and doctors had to remove part of her skull to save her life.
BBC
Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash
A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow. Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10. His family have paid tribute to a "beloved...
BBC
Call for urgent victim rights review after sexsomnia rape case
An urgent review of rights available to victims after their court cases are dropped has been urged by Labour. It comes after the CPS apologised to a woman whose rape case was wrongfully closed over claims she had an episode of sexsomnia, a rare sleep condition. The BBC found 60...
BBC
Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK
Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘I just want to live’: how UK Amazon workers came to brink of strike
“I don’t want Jeff Bezos’s boat, I definitely don’t want his rocket – but I just want to live,” says George [not his real name] who works at Amazon’s vast Coventry “fulfilment centre”, and has become involved in organising workers there. “I...
BBC
Liverpool City Council ends 20-year deal with waste collector
Liverpool City Council is set to end a two-decade contract with household item collection company Bulky Bob's. The familiar partnership, which sees large items collected from homes, will end in November. Council emails seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service said an extension to the current contract "did not provide...
BBC
Ex-wife of Dubai royal: 'Please help me and my children'
In a video exclusively obtained by the BBC, Zeynab Javadli appeals for help, saying: "My children and I are terrified and frightened for our lives and safety." Lawyers acting for Ms Javadli, the former wife of a member of the ruling family in Dubai, have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council to intervene with the authorities in the UAE to ensure the safety of her and her children.
BBC
Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley
A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm
Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC
Police close investigation into report of concern for child in Dundee
Police have concluded their investigation into a report over concerns for the welfare of a young girl in Dundee. Officers said a member of the public said they saw the child in the Fairmuir Park area of the city at about 19:20 on Sunday. Police said there had been no...
BBC
Bradford: Men sought after truck 'deliberately' rams shop
Police are looking for three men after a truck was "deliberately" reversed into a shop in Bradford. The store on Mavis Street in Barkerend was struck on Wednesday night, with police believing the incident is connected to an ongoing feud. It's the latest in a number of criminal damage reports,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Nottinghamshire criminals 'risking own lives with makeshift firearms'
A police force has warned criminals are risking their own lives by using "lethal" makeshift firearms, with one suspect blowing part of his hand off. Nottinghamshire Police said it had seized several "slam guns" made from metal pipes welded together. The improvised firearms have been used by criminals unable to...
BBC
Cost of living: Disabled man tells of winter food price fears
"No one should have to live like this", Ed, a disabled man from Cheshire told the BBC as he raised fears over the ability to afford food this winter. The 46-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, said soaring energy bills had left him unable to use electrical equipment to ease his condition.
BBC
Billionaire John Caudwell turns off heat to support Ukraine
Billionaire John Caudwell has switched off the heat in his mansion to show solidarity with Ukraine. The mobile phone entrepreneur, who lives at Broughton Hall, Eccleshall, said he is only heating his bedroom, and has put an extra duvet on his bed. "I've switched everything off or down," he said.
BBC
Rebecca Steer: Further murder arrest after Oswestry hit-and-run
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a 22-year-old woman died following a hit-and-run. Rebecca Steer was hit by a car which mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of Sunday. A second pedestrian, also hit by the vehicle, has...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill funerals take place
The funerals have taken place of two victims of the explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal, that killed 10 people. Masses were held at St Michael's Church in the village for Jessica Gallagher, 24, and 49-year-old Martin McGill. Mourners at Ms Gallagher's funeral were told she will be remembered for the...
BBC
Lichfield: Plan to turn Debenhams into cinema goes before cabinet
A new £5.3m cinema complex could take a step forward in Lichfield. The project proposes turning the former Debenhams store in Lichfield's Three Spires Shopping Centre into a cinema with food and drink areas. The District Council is partly behind the move, with cabinet asked to recommend at a...
BBC
Uttar Pradesh: Angry residents rename Agra areas 'smelly town'
Some angry residents in India's Agra city have temporarily renamed housing complexes as "gutter colony" or "smelly town" to protest against civic issues. Residents of Shahganj and Jagdishpura localities blame an unfinished road for causing waterlogging and traffic jams. The northern city is home to the Taj Mahal, India's most...
BBC
No plans to change law on cannabis, No 10 says
There are no plans to change the law on cannabis, Downing Street has said, after reports the home secretary was considering making it a Class A drug. No 10 said the government's priority was "cracking down on illegal drugs and the crime they drive". The Sunday Times had reported that...
Comments / 0