Lafayette, NY

waer.org

49th Lafayette Apple Festival begins this weekend

The annual Lafayette Apple Festival will begin this weekend. Goers can look forward to a lot of fun as the event offers entertainment and food. To celebrate their 49th festival, there will be a fireworks show Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 a person, but free for kids 12 and under.
LAFAYETTE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

World Mental Health Day highlights resources available in New York

Monday was World Mental Health Day, which helps break down the stigma of mental health and raises awareness of the resources available. One in every eight people is considered severely impacted by mental health struggles. Getting people the help they need only adds to the challenge. Services like 211 and...
MENTAL HEALTH
City
Lafayette, NY
Lafayette, NY
Society
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Salmon fishing in full swing in Pulaski

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fall is here, and as the leaves begin to turn it’s a sign winter is on the way, but for fishermen in Central New York, it is their favorite time of year. Every fall for the past three years Jack Lo Picollo and his friends Michael Booth and Simon Bochenski drive […]
PULASKI, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh

Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
NEWBURGH, NY
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Sweaters#Charity#The Saint Pauly Textile
spectrumlocalnews.com

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Lite 98.7

You Can’t Drink Alcohol On Sunday In New York State

You may have to change your plans for this Football Sunday. Everyone has something different they do to prepare for the upcoming Bills game. A lot of it may have to do with tailgating food, organizing amongst your friends who the Grill Guy/Gal will be, or maybe it simply has to do with the seating arrangements for watching the game.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Charities
whcuradio.com

NYSEG says prepare now for rising energy costs this winter

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – NYSEG warning customers of increased costs this winter. The company predicts the average residential customer in Central and Eastern New York, including Ithaca, will pay about $48 dollars more per month as the weather turns cold. That projects to a 45% increase from December through March compared to last winter. Customers who receive gas from NYSEG will also see an increase. They’re encouraging people to explore all resources, including making your home more energy efficient, and budget billing. Budget billing divides your yearly cost out to twelve equal payments to reduce price volatility.
ITHACA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Spectrum News 1 marks 20 years on air in Capital Region

October 11 is a special day at Spectrum News 1: Today, we mark 20 years on the air. It began Oct. 11, 2002, when we were Capital News 9. Since then, we've delivered local news and weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Julie Chapman, Heather Morrison and...
TV & VIDEOS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Life Changing Money For Adults In New York State

You are probably the kind of person who has been working your entire life. When people talk about work, you proudly tell them that "you have had a job since you were 16"! Perhaps even before 16 for you? Ever feel like you still can't make ends meet?. There is...
POLITICS
WIBX 950

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
News 8 WROC

Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in HEAP for New York State

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $1 billion secured in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million dollars specifically for New York State. “As these days get shorter and the weather gets […]
UTICA, NY

