Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Related
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
NME
Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s “stripped-down” cover of Brandi Carlile’s ‘The Story’
Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a cover of Brandi Carlile’s slow-burning track, ‘The Story’. Hear the song below. ‘The Story’ was originally released by Carlile in 2017, as part of her album by the same name. Zauner’s version was recorded as part of a new campaign for clothing brand, the North Face and was recorded at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios.
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
soultracks.com
Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guitar World Magazine
Marcus Miller on the stories behind 5 of his iconic recordings
The prolific sideman and solo artist takes us behind the writing and recording of some of his standout tracks. Marcus Miller has so many strings to his bow that his four-string mastery is only one part of his stellar career. Born on 14 June, 1959, he has composed music for movies, worked as an arranger and a record producer, and played with the likes of Luther Vandross and Miles Davis. Miller was also a member of the Saturday Night Live house band in the early Eighties, and of his 500-plus recordings, he has featured in sessions with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Elton John and Chaka Khan. In addition to his work as a sideman, Miller’s solo career has yielded several esteemed recordings, including 2007’s M2, which won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album.
Ringo Starr Once Revealed What Made The Beatles Change Their Sound So Quickly
Ringo Starr once revealed what made the Beatles’ sound develop so rapidly in the 1960s.
Popculture
Metal Band Cancels Tour in Light of Guitarist's 27-Day Coma
Metal band Born of Osiris was forced to pull out of their fall tour with In Flames. The group's lead guitarist, Lee McKinney, recently suffered an "unfortunate medical situation" that left him in a coma for almost a month and hospitalized for six weeks. Although McKinney is now home and expected to fully recover, Band of Osiris decided to give him more time off was for the best.
Sammy Hagar and the Circle, ‘Crazy Times': Album Review
The line separating classic rock and modern country music became thinner years ago, so it hardly comes as a surprise when artists make the jump between genres nowadays. Whether it's country singers name-dropping '70s and '80s acts, paring up or covering those same artists, or flat-out copying the timeless riffs and songwriting of those eras, there's way more to the country/rock crossover than Eagles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dave Lombardo names five greatest punk albums ever, reveals first time he met Mike Patton
Slayer legend Lombardo revealed his ultimate punk picks, and reveals an interesting anecdote about the time he met Mike Patton
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Ringo Starr Had to Beg During His Early Days as a Drummer, but He Made Sure Other Drummers Didn’t Have To
Every musician’s journey starts somewhere. For Ringo Starr, his path to being a drummer started in a hospital. The kit man for The Beatles spent time in and out of hospitals as a youngster, a trying time he relived during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. One of the facilities he stayed at brought percussion instruments to …
Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings
The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
Queensryche's new album finds them trudging where they once soared
Art-metal veterans Queensryche dial it in on album number 16, Digital Noise Alliance
King Crimson announce physical release for new documentary
In The Court Of The Crimson King – King Crimson at 50 will be available on Blu-ray and eight disc box set
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear this week
Nightwish, Lamb Of God and Alter Bridge head up the best new songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ty Segall, Osees, A Place To Bury Strangers confirmed for Wide Awake festival 2023
London's 10,000 capacity Wide Awake festival will return on May 27, 2023 with Ty Segall and Osees among the first confirmed bookings
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Drops Spacey New Single Ahead of Three October Album Releases
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are set to embark on another journey into the Gizz-verse with a trio of new albums dropping this month. The band recently unveiled a new single, “Iron Lung,” which follows the previously released “Ice V” from their forthcoming album, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava.
Z94
Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 0