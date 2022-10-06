ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NME

Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s “stripped-down” cover of Brandi Carlile’s ‘The Story’

Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a cover of Brandi Carlile’s slow-burning track, ‘The Story’. Hear the song below. ‘The Story’ was originally released by Carlile in 2017, as part of her album by the same name. Zauner’s version was recorded as part of a new campaign for clothing brand, the North Face and was recorded at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song

(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Providence, RI
Entertainment
Guitar World Magazine

Marcus Miller on the stories behind 5 of his iconic recordings

The prolific sideman and solo artist takes us behind the writing and recording of some of his standout tracks. Marcus Miller has so many strings to his bow that his four-string mastery is only one part of his stellar career. Born on 14 June, 1959, he has composed music for movies, worked as an arranger and a record producer, and played with the likes of Luther Vandross and Miles Davis. Miller was also a member of the Saturday Night Live house band in the early Eighties, and of his 500-plus recordings, he has featured in sessions with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Elton John and Chaka Khan. In addition to his work as a sideman, Miller’s solo career has yielded several esteemed recordings, including 2007’s M2, which won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album.
MUSIC
Popculture

Metal Band Cancels Tour in Light of Guitarist's 27-Day Coma

Metal band Born of Osiris was forced to pull out of their fall tour with In Flames. The group's lead guitarist, Lee McKinney, recently suffered an "unfortunate medical situation" that left him in a coma for almost a month and hospitalized for six weeks. Although McKinney is now home and expected to fully recover, Band of Osiris decided to give him more time off was for the best.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Sammy Hagar and the Circle, ‘Crazy Times': Album Review

The line separating classic rock and modern country music became thinner years ago, so it hardly comes as a surprise when artists make the jump between genres nowadays. Whether it's country singers name-dropping '70s and '80s acts, paring up or covering those same artists, or flat-out copying the timeless riffs and songwriting of those eras, there's way more to the country/rock crossover than Eagles.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Labrie
Person
John Petrucci
Person
Mike Portnoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Theater#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rock Band#Live Show#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#North American
Guitar World Magazine

Lari Basilio on channeling joy through guitar playing, working with Leland Sklar and discovering 7-strings

The Brazilian guitar ace helps listeners cut through pandemic-fueled depression with hopeful tunes and her customary kickass playing. That smile. It's one of the first things you notice while watching Lari Basilio play guitar – a high-beam smile that’s big, wide and seemingly irrepressible. “People always comment about that,” she says. “They’re like, ‘Lari, you look like you’re having such a good time.’ And it’s true – music brings such joy to me, so when I play, I can’t help but show it.”
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Music
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy