Pets

topdogtips.com

Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs

Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
AL.com

Alabama pet owner welcomes rare green puppy

All puppies are cute. But a green one? Now that’s really something. A French bulldog owned by an Alabama dog owner recently gave birth to a green puppy. Mark Ruffin, of Helena, the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies, told WBRC the mother dog was supposed to have a C-section but instead gave birth naturally. There were two puppies, and one was green.
topdogtips.com

Best Mixed Breed Dogs for First-Time Owners

Are you thinking about adopting a mixed dog breed? Is this your first time owning a dog as well?. No worries! We’re here to give you a sneak peek at the best mixed breed dogs for first-time owners. Is there anything one should do before adopting? Besides preparation, one...
petside.com

Border Collie vs Australian Cattle Dog – We Put the Breeds to the Test

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. With an abundance of intelligence and energy, the border collie and the Australian cattle dog are two phenomenal herding dogs. In the right hands, they can also make wonderful family pets. However, both breeds also need plenty of exercises and mental stimulation to keep them on the right track.
topdogtips.com

Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines

Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
koreaproductpost.com

Dog Master by Walky Doggy – A Perfect Dog Parenting App

Walky Doggy is a Korean startup behing the Dog Master app that can educate dog owners about all the necessary dog parenting and training information. Learning about dogs will not only fascinate you but also helps you become a better dog owner. This article is about an educational app for puppy guardians. An intuitive platform that helps every dog owner have a stronger connection with their dogs.
petguide.com

BARK Customizes Dog Food To Ensure The Best Diet For Your Best Friend

You’ve probably heard about lots of different BARK Products: BarkBox, Super Chewer and even BARK Dental. They’re all great products and there’s nothing dogs look more forward to than a fun package full of goodies arriving at their door just for them!. Except now maybe they’ll be...
Shelley Wenger

Tips for Weight Loss in Dogs and Cats

The truth is that most pets weigh more than they should. As they age, they aren’t as active. Not only that, but their metabolism drops, so they don’t need as much food as you might think. For this reason, there are many pets that could stand to lose a few pounds.
Forbes Advisor

Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog

“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
Newsweek

Dog's Fussy Food Request for His Pet Sitter Leaves Internet in Stitches

A video of a dog with a peculiar preference for how its meal is served has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received over a million views. The clip, shared by the TikTok account @weishaarfam, shows a person putting a scoop of kibble in a bowl before topping it with some miniature bone-shaped biscuits, placed carefully into a heart shape.
dailypaws.com

The Benefits of Dog Lick Mats, According to a Dog Trainer and Behaviorist

Ever heard of a dog lick mat? Somewhat similar to a slow feeder, a lick mat is a flat dog treat mat often constructed of rubber or silicone with textured surfaces and grooves. Pet parents can spread the mats with softer goodies like wet dog food, peanut butter, or pumpkin.
DVM 360

Celebrity dog trainer Chrissy Joy on her career, pet insurance, and more

Chrissy Joy, celebrity dog trainer and performer, shares her experience working with animals in entertainment. This content is sponsored by Nationwide. Chrissy Joy joins dvm360 Live!™ to discuss her career as a celebrity dog trainer and performer. She shares how she went down that career path and why pet insurance is important for her dogs.
