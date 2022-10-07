Read full article on original website
6ft Mastiff deemed too big gets a seven-acre home after a life spent in rescue centers
A 6ft Mastiff dog has finally found his forever home after years living in rescue centers due to his massive size. Basher weighs in at a humongous 60kg and is 6ft tall when standing on his hind legs. Originally rescued as a small stray in 2020, the now two-year-old pup quickly grew to his impressive size.
Alabama pet owner welcomes rare green puppy
All puppies are cute. But a green one? Now that’s really something. A French bulldog owned by an Alabama dog owner recently gave birth to a green puppy. Mark Ruffin, of Helena, the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies, told WBRC the mother dog was supposed to have a C-section but instead gave birth naturally. There were two puppies, and one was green.
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
Pet Of The Week: Gunther
Stop by and visit Gunther and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, located at 2626 Holly Rd.
Pet of the week: Meet Roxanne, the rescue dog improving her health by swimming
Our pet of the week achieved an incredible goal, improving her health following a very intense fitness journey. Roxanne is an 8-year-old rescue dog, and after suffering from health issues, she arrived at an RSPCA in Cheshire, a small rehoming charity for dogs & cats in the Crewe, Nantwich & surrounding areas.
German Shepherd's Tender Reaction to New Puppy Sibling Couldn't Be Better
Do you know what's better than having a dog? Having two dogs, or in the case of this adorable video, "getting your dog a dog." German Shepherds are notorious for being very protective of their families, and other dogs who live in the home. Getting a second pup is a...
Tips for Weight Loss in Dogs and Cats
The truth is that most pets weigh more than they should. As they age, they aren’t as active. Not only that, but their metabolism drops, so they don’t need as much food as you might think. For this reason, there are many pets that could stand to lose a few pounds.
Survey: 54% Of Dog Owners Have Regrets About Getting A Dog
“I am the one who has to completely take care of everything even though everyone else promised they would,” says one dog owner when asked if they had regrets about getting a dog. Other dog owners expressed similar frustrations. A new Forbes Advisor survey of 2,000 dog owners found...
Dog's Fussy Food Request for His Pet Sitter Leaves Internet in Stitches
A video of a dog with a peculiar preference for how its meal is served has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received over a million views. The clip, shared by the TikTok account @weishaarfam, shows a person putting a scoop of kibble in a bowl before topping it with some miniature bone-shaped biscuits, placed carefully into a heart shape.
