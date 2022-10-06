Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies

Read full article on original website
Louisiana deputies discover Mississippi fugitive, illegal drugs during traffic stop
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling Zachary’s Arleen Subdivision and they came in […]
vicksburgnews.com
18 wheeler heads wrong way onto interstate
An 18-wheeler out of California attempted to enter I-20 East using the exit ramp presumably due to the construction on Clay Street. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, an 18-wheeler entered the exit ramp onto I-20 East. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the event in a live video. The 18-wheeler...
Which Mississippi counties are under a burn ban?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed several counties under burn ban due to the drought and wildfire conditions. During a burn ban, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed. The following counties are under burn bans: Calhoun County – Oct. 4 to Oct. 31 Chickasaw […]
WAPT
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
Mississippi Daycare Workers Video Themselves Abusing Toddlers
Warning! IF DISTURBING VIDEOS BOTHER YOU, I WOULD NOT WATCH VIDEO BELOW. This is extremely messed up. The video you are about to see is really disturbing. On the surface, it doesn't sound like it is the worst thing ever, but when you see these children, you understand how bad it truly is.
WAPT
Mississippi River at 4 feet in Vicksburg as dry spell lingers
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marks one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
wcbi.com
Mississippi approaches second severe weather season
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Though the fall weather is a pleasant relief from the hot summer temperatures, we are entering a severe weather season. The National Weather Service says Mississippi is approaching its second peak for severe weather. On average, Mississippi has 30 to 100 tornadoes a year. During severe...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
Jackson, Mississippi residents facing high water bills amid crisis
In Jackson, Mississippi, residents are now struggling to pay inflated bills for water they can’t drink or use. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke with frustrated residents and has more details on how the city is reacting.Oct. 10, 2022.
Info panels held at cannabis convention in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got a chance to learn about the possibilities of medial cannabis this weekend at the Lucky Leaf Expo. Organizers and vendors said cannabis will soon become a major part of Mississippi’s economy. Patients in Mississippi will soon have access to medical marijuana. Lucky Leaf Expo held a two-day […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Low water levels at Mississippi River affect farmers, soon your wallet
TUNICA, MS. — Prices at the grocery store could increase if the Mississippi River water levels continue to drop and cause havoc for farmers. As FOX13 found out, moving the grain alone has been a challenge and as long as that continues the tougher it could be for all of us at the store.
Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
actionnews5.com
Dismembered body identified by DNA from foot found years later, officials say
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A man whose body was found dismembered in Louisiana in 2016 has been identified after DNA samples linked him to a foot found years later in 2019. In July 2016, deputies found a badly decomposed body in St. Tammany Parish, WVUE reported. Officials...
Vicksburg Post
Low water forces Viking to halt Mississippi River cruises
The Viking Mississippi will not return to Vicksburg or any port until water levels on the Mississippi River are adequate for safe travel. The river cruise line, which just set sail on its first trip on the Mississippi two weeks ago, released a statement on Friday. “Unusually low water levels...
WLOX
Mississippi DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about the Mississippi school threats
Leslie Rojas speaks with cruiser, Ricky Matthews about his 51' Chevy school bus. Jaheim McMillan is now on a ventilator after an officer involved shooting in Gulfport yesterday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Family members tell us he was shot by a police officer outside the Family Dollar on Pass...
Vicksburg Post
Sports column: Bike wheels on a gravel road
Joe Giambrone has never backed away from a physical challenge. Hundred-mile-plus bike rides? Peasy. Triathlons? Been there, done that, got a closet full of T-shirts to prove it. So the Vicksburg resident went looking for the next challenge to conquer and found it — biking up and down the back...
WLBT
Lucky Leaf Expo allows networking opportunities for medical marijuana industry in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patients aren’t able to access medical marijuana in Mississippi just yet. But the wheels are already in motion for the business side of the industry. The green carpet is rolled out for the Lucky Leaf Expo at the Jackson Convention Center. “It’s connecting everybody together,”...
