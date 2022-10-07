Mark Margolis and Mark O’Brien have been cast in Showtime’s “Your Honor” for Season 2 in recurring roles, Variety has learned exclusively. Margolis will play Carmine Conti, a much feared mobster who is the father of Gina Baxter (Hope Davis). After retiring to Italy, Carmine returns to bring order to the fractured Baxter family. O’Brien is set to portray Father Jay, the Baxter family’s priest whom they rely on for counsel. According to the official character description, “Father Jay is a Roman Catholic priest who is very good at talking to skeptics.” Margolis is best known for his Emmy-nominated turn as...

TV SERIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO