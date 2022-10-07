Read full article on original website
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
KVUE
Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
slantmagazine.com
The 10 Best Performances from Austin City Limits 2022
Since the early ’90s, Austin, Texas has been widely accepted as the live music capital of the world, and with ample clubs, theaters, and arenas—as well as two of the country’s biggest music festivals—it’s hard to argue otherwise. In a city still without a professional football, basketball, or baseball team, Texas’s capital city boasts more than 250 music venues. So it’s no surprise that one of the country’s biggest music festivals of the past two decades, Austin City Limits, takes root in ATX, now delivering back-to-back weekends with performances from some of the world’s biggest musicians across different genres. Despite many conflicting sets on opposite sides of the festival grounds at Zilker Park, I took in over 100 performances across nine different stages and narrowed down the 10 best sets from Weekend One of ACL.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
hellogeorgetown.com
Half Price Tuesdays Begin at Garey Park
Garey Park has announced visitors can come enjoy the park for half price on Tuesdays!. “Now’s your chance to enjoy Garey Park for half price,” the Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department wrote. “Beginning in October, entrance to Garey Park will be half price on Tuesdays. Half Price Tuesdays will last through March, so you have plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy a hike, play at the Play Ranch, let your pups run at the Dog Ranch, ride your horse on the trails or check out our stocked fishing ponds.
Blog: Austin man turns his battle with alcohol into vitamin cocktails
Jonathan Mendoza, or “Nurse Doza” as he is affectionately known, is passionate about health. But getting to where he is now, a successful career in health and wellness, did not come easy. Nurse Doza came across some health challenges.
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
hellogeorgetown.com
The Charcuterie Co. Open in Georgetown, TX
Owned and operated by Celeste Tercero, the business creates charcuteries boards and grazing tables for events of all kinds. “I was inspired to open this business due to the fact that I’m passionate about creating a piece that brings people together,” Celeste Tercero told Hello Georgetown. “Since I am an 18-year-old Latina, I wish to inspire young entrepreneurs to take a leap of faith with their goals.”
hellogeorgetown.com
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
The Chicks get political at ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — There was an overarching theme to The Chicks' headlining set during Weekend 1 of the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival. It was evident before the band even took the stage, when clips from The Runaways, Heart, Blondie and 4 Non Blondes played on the screens before giving way to Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' "Bad Reputation."
Texas Pumpkin Fest returns to Leander bigger than ever
Along with accommodating more people, Thomas said the fest had concerns about inflation and the ongoing drought interfering with the price and availability of pumpkins.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Slippers at Austin Pets Alive
Slippers is ready to fill your house with love and cuddles. This five-month-old sweetheart is one of Austin Pets Alive's parvo survivors and is looking for a home where she can get lots of attention and play all the time.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.2 Million Nalle Custom Home in Austin is An Immaculate Modern Estate
The Home in Austin, an immaculate modern estate nestled in the peaceful and tree-filled neighborhood of Rollingwood features resort-style backyard with a pool and spa, a covered outdoor kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 4713 Timberline Dr, Austin, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Elsa Decker (Phone: 512-771-6831) at Moreland Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
