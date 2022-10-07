ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

yknot think for a change?
3d ago

Yeah I’m not thinking either candidate can relate to the working class is going to convince anyone to change their vote. Johnson has work experience and experience running a company, Barnes has never held a real job, truly a career politician. That being the case the differences is where they stand on the issues and frankly Johnson is more grounded in reality (Barnes puts a lot of faith in speculation). Sure, neither is “all that” and the attack adds from both parties and supporters are misleading at best, so do your do diligence and read up on the candidates and where they stand on the issues (don’t be fooled by the media).

CBS Minnesota

Western Wisconsin could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate

HUDSON, Wis. – All eyes are on Wisconsin this campaign season. A new CBS Battleground Tracker poll shows two statewide races are dead-locked.    The U.S. Senate race could determine which party controls the Senate. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is running just one point ahead of Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a toss-up contest. The governor's race is currently even between incumbent Democratic Gov.Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels.     The close races put a spotlight on the traditionally-Republican stronghold of western Wisconsin. The charming Main Street of River Falls is divided. At one end are the Pierce County Republicans,...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top Wisconsin midterm races tightening

(WTVO) — It is shaping up to be a tight midterm season in Wisconsin. New polls showed that two of the top races are neck-and-neck. A CBS YouGov poll has Republican Senator Ron Johnson up one percentage point over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. A different poll found that the state’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers is […]
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers

MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
WHIO Dayton

Johnson, Barnes polished in 1st Wisconsin Senate debate

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stuck to their scripts — and their time limits — as they met for a debate Friday evening in a hotly contested race that could determine party control of the U.S. Senate.
Mandela Barnes
WISN

Voting rights group visits Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — National voting rights group, Black Voters Matter, canvassed Sunday in Milwaukee. The organization visited America's Black Holocaust Museum and spoke to the community about the importance of voting, specifically the Black vote. "All these issues come down to you, and what we say to people is: remember...
ktbb.com

The last opportunity to register to vote in November is this week

TYLER – The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming November elections is Tuesday Oct. 11, according to the Texas Secretary of State. This November’s elections will have many important races like the Governor’s race, several state and U.S Congress seats and many local elections as well. The Texas Secretary of State’s Important Election Dates website lays out all the important dates and deadlines for all of Texas’s elections. KTBB will keep you updated on the latest election news.
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal.The ruling Wednesday from a Waukesha County judge who was a former Republican attorney general comes as voters in the battleground state are submitting their absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are both on the ballot.Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections filed the lawsuit on behalf of Brookfield voter Nancy Kormanik last...
wisconsinrightnow.com

Victim Families Reject Gov Evers' Thursday Comments That Wisconsin Parole System Worked

“This is an insult, and it’s disgusting,” Tim Erickson, on the parole of his mother’s killer. “I’ve been sick for three weeks.”. Families of murder victims whose killers were released in discretionary paroles are adamantly rejecting comments made by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday that the parole system, including the victim notification system, has worked. They want the process changed because they believe it has failed their families and others, both the parole decisions themselves and the system that notifies victims of hearings.
wisconsinrightnow.com

City of Milwaukee Stalling on Inevitable Fiscal Crisis

The Policy Forum report notes that Milwaukee is facing a fiscal cliff due to stagnant revenues and a ballooning pension payment. If it weren’t for federal dollars, Milwaukee’s bad 2023 budget would be much worse. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum makes the case that Milwaukee...
WCIA

Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
tonemadison.com

We're paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else

Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
