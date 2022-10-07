ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

96.5 KVKI

Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?

I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

The Bossier City Maker’s Fair is this Saturday, October 15th!

The Bossier City Maker's Fair is this Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at the Louisiana Boardwalk from 11 am - 6 pm. If you love handmade art, crafts, food, etc... you'll love the Bossier City Maker's Fair! It's touted as having the largest 'gathering of handmade goods' in the Ark-La-Tex, so if you're thinking of going ahead and knocking out some Christmas shopping in an open-air environment, this is your chance.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Line Ave Market Closing- But Don’t Panic

The owners of Maxwell's Market on Line Avenue in Shreveport have made a couple of major announcements. According to a recent Facebook post, the current owners announced they are closing the doors on Friday, October 14th for remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. But they also made another announcement. Notice I said...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard

If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor-trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
PRINCETON, LA
96.5 KVKI

Like Beer? You’ll Love Shreveport Brew. Here’s How to Get Tickets

If you've ever felt bad about drinking beer, I promise you, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, you'll be proud you did! Shreveport Brew is your chance to drink beer for not one, but two good causes! You can't make something like this up... Brew is a fundraiser for two of the coolest non-profits in Shreveport, the Red River Revel Arts Festival and Mudbug Madness!
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

How is Louisiana NOT on This List??

Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Born Actors Who Have Appeared In Horror Films

Louisiana continues to build on its rich tradition of filming across the state. The New Orleans area is currently host to multiple productions, and we've seen extensive filming in the Shreveport are this year. It's great to see the industry continue to support the state. But its not just the...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Iconic: Loretta Lynn & Her Amazing Louisiana Hayride Performances

The music world lost a true legend this week as Loretta Lynn passed away at 90 years old. Although Lynn was born in 1932, she didn't start singing in public until the late 50's. And she didn't have her first #1 hit until 1967. That was her first #1... she went on to chart 16, including 5 consecutive #1 hits with Conway Twitty between 1971-1975.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier’s Restaurant Best Friend and Wine Pairing Pioneer Passes Away

When I First Moved to Shreveport-Bossier I felt Like I Was the One to Discover Lucky Palace. My brother who is a chef and lover of wines had heard of a man named Kuan Lim. Mr. Lim wasn't your typical restaurateur, he was a wine whisperer, who could perfectly pair any dish on his menu with the perfect wine. Of course, this meant that my brother who is a very successful restaurateur had to meet this man for himself.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Do You Know Where the Popular Phrase Hell Hath No Fury Comes From?

Have you ever heard the phrase, 'Hell hath no fury like that of a woman scorned?' I'm not trying to tell you your business, but you should believe that. It turns out that the phrase is a bastardization of a line from William Congreve's 1697 tragedy The Mourning Bride, but its meaning is clear: someone, usually a woman, who reacts angrily to something, namely her husband or lover being unfaithful.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Speed Cameras in Shreveport School Zones Are Working

Cameras in school zones all around Shreveport are working and drivers are slowing it down in the zones. Shreveport police report speeding during school zone hours is down by as much as 90% in the areas where the cameras have been deployed. The cameras are up and going in 20...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Restaurant Fight Leads to Gun-Battle Injuring Two

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:48pm Shreveport Police Department responded to Hunter Crab on E. Kings Hwy and E. 70th in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival SPD didn’t locate a gunshot victim. Initial reports were that SPD locate a unconscious male possibly assaulted. That male was transported to WK Pierremont to be treated.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman

Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
BENTON, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Mayor Perkins Involved in Traffic Accident

Mayor Adrian Perkins was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in downtown Shreveport. The wreck happened just before 3pm on Market Street near the intersection with Lake Street not far from Festival Plaza where the Red River Revel is going on. KEEL News has learned the Mayor was not...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

