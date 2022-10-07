Read full article on original website
Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?
I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
The Bossier City Maker’s Fair is this Saturday, October 15th!
The Bossier City Maker's Fair is this Saturday, October 15th, 2022, at the Louisiana Boardwalk from 11 am - 6 pm. If you love handmade art, crafts, food, etc... you'll love the Bossier City Maker's Fair! It's touted as having the largest 'gathering of handmade goods' in the Ark-La-Tex, so if you're thinking of going ahead and knocking out some Christmas shopping in an open-air environment, this is your chance.
Shreveport Line Ave Market Closing- But Don’t Panic
The owners of Maxwell's Market on Line Avenue in Shreveport have made a couple of major announcements. According to a recent Facebook post, the current owners announced they are closing the doors on Friday, October 14th for remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. But they also made another announcement. Notice I said...
Shreveport Is One of the NFL’s Greatest Quarterback Factories
The website beenverified.com did all the number crunching and their numbers prove what many of us have known all along. There just aren't many cities in America that can say they have put more quarterbacks in the National Football League than Shreveport has. In fact, when you consider that Shreveport...
The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard
If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor-trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
The Robinson Brings A Rocky Horror Experience To Shreveport
This October, Shreveport's Robinson Film Center is going to host one of the best experiences you can have during the Halloween season: an immersive shadow cast showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show. The event will be on Friday, October 28th at 10pm, as part of The Robinson's Friday Night Freakout...
How Close Has Shreveport Been To Record October Temps?
According to the average temperatures for Shreveport since 1991, the average high temp for an October day is 78.9 degrees. Which is a lot cooler than what we've been experiencing in the first ten days of October 2022. So far, this October has had 9 of 10 days with highs...
Like Beer? You’ll Love Shreveport Brew. Here’s How to Get Tickets
If you've ever felt bad about drinking beer, I promise you, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, you'll be proud you did! Shreveport Brew is your chance to drink beer for not one, but two good causes! You can't make something like this up... Brew is a fundraiser for two of the coolest non-profits in Shreveport, the Red River Revel Arts Festival and Mudbug Madness!
Shreveport BBQ Favorite Closing Doors to the Public
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Are Concerned Today. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they are having to close their doors to the public. What is concerning is that there is no timeline as to when Real BBQ will open back up.
Did You Know the Planet of the Apes Franchise has a Shreveport Connection?
"Take your stinking paws off of me, you damned dirty ape!" That single line, uttered by Charlton Heston, has been described as one of the most iconic lines in cinematic history. The original 5 film Planet of the Apes series began in 1968 with the first film titled simply, Planet of the Apes.
How is Louisiana NOT on This List??
Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
Louisiana Born Actors Who Have Appeared In Horror Films
Louisiana continues to build on its rich tradition of filming across the state. The New Orleans area is currently host to multiple productions, and we've seen extensive filming in the Shreveport are this year. It's great to see the industry continue to support the state. But its not just the...
Iconic: Loretta Lynn & Her Amazing Louisiana Hayride Performances
The music world lost a true legend this week as Loretta Lynn passed away at 90 years old. Although Lynn was born in 1932, she didn't start singing in public until the late 50's. And she didn't have her first #1 hit until 1967. That was her first #1... she went on to chart 16, including 5 consecutive #1 hits with Conway Twitty between 1971-1975.
Bossier’s Restaurant Best Friend and Wine Pairing Pioneer Passes Away
When I First Moved to Shreveport-Bossier I felt Like I Was the One to Discover Lucky Palace. My brother who is a chef and lover of wines had heard of a man named Kuan Lim. Mr. Lim wasn't your typical restaurateur, he was a wine whisperer, who could perfectly pair any dish on his menu with the perfect wine. Of course, this meant that my brother who is a very successful restaurateur had to meet this man for himself.
Do You Know Where the Popular Phrase Hell Hath No Fury Comes From?
Have you ever heard the phrase, 'Hell hath no fury like that of a woman scorned?' I'm not trying to tell you your business, but you should believe that. It turns out that the phrase is a bastardization of a line from William Congreve's 1697 tragedy The Mourning Bride, but its meaning is clear: someone, usually a woman, who reacts angrily to something, namely her husband or lover being unfaithful.
Speed Cameras in Shreveport School Zones Are Working
Cameras in school zones all around Shreveport are working and drivers are slowing it down in the zones. Shreveport police report speeding during school zone hours is down by as much as 90% in the areas where the cameras have been deployed. The cameras are up and going in 20...
Shreveport Restaurant Fight Leads to Gun-Battle Injuring Two
On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:48pm Shreveport Police Department responded to Hunter Crab on E. Kings Hwy and E. 70th in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival SPD didn’t locate a gunshot victim. Initial reports were that SPD locate a unconscious male possibly assaulted. That male was transported to WK Pierremont to be treated.
New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman
Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Involved in Traffic Accident
Mayor Adrian Perkins was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in downtown Shreveport. The wreck happened just before 3pm on Market Street near the intersection with Lake Street not far from Festival Plaza where the Red River Revel is going on. KEEL News has learned the Mayor was not...
Shooting in Shreveport’s MLK Neighborhood Leaves One Injured
On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 8:00pm Shreveport Police and Fire Department responded to a parking lot at the intersection of MLK and N. Market in reference to a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival SPD located a male, believed to be 20 yrs-old, suffering from a gunshot...
