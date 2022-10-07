Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Escapes Custody
A Braford woman has escaped custody. 50-year-old Doreather Skaggs had allegedly asked for drug treatment during a court case and walked away from the facility on Sept 25. Skaggs is charged with escape along with her previous charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and stalking in June and possession of drug paraphernalia in July.
erienewsnow.com
Waterford Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured in Crawford County Crash
A Waterford man is dead following a crash in Crawford County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the 1900 block of State Route 8, which is south of Kelsey Rd., in Athens Township around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a Honda Pilot SUV was traveling southbound...
erienewsnow.com
PHOTOS: More than 200 Animals Seized from Summit Township Farm; Numerous Dead Animals Also Found
More than 200 animals including dogs, chickens, pigeons, ducks and pigs were seized from a Summit Township farm as part of an animal cruelty investigation Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at an address in the 7600 block of Edinboro Rd. after troopers said they received a video...
WFMJ.com
OHSP: Pennsylvania man dead following motorcycle crash
Troopers say an Enon Valley, Pennsylvania man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township Sunday evening. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it was around 6:30 p.m. when 29-year-old Tyler Long drove his motorcycle left of center near Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road and Unity Road. Troopers say Long went into...
Butler man stormed onto school bus and threatened students, police say
Butler police arrested a city man Thursday evening after they say he got onto a school bus and threatened students earlier in the day. Police said an officer stopped Clifford Jenkins Anderson, 43, while he was driving and arrested him without incident. In Anderson’s arrest papers, police said a school...
Missing Beaver County woman found alive
SOUTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: South Beaver Township police said Mildred Belas has been found and is alive. ORIGINAL REPORT: Police in Beaver County are looking for a missing 87-year-old woman. South Beaver Township police say Mildred Belas walked away from Lakeview Person Care Home in Darlington. She...
explore venango
One Dead in Route 8 Crash
ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
Waterford man dies after Oct. 6 crash in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford man has died following an Oct. 6 traffic accident in Crawford County. At about 7:31 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to a crash at the 19,000 block of State Highway 8 in Athens Township. According to a PSP report, the driver of a Honda Pilot was driving southbound when […]
wrnjradio.com
1 dead after fiery crash on I-78 in Hunterdon County, state police say
TEWKSBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County late Friday morning, New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan said Saturday. The crash occurred at 6:09 a.m. on I-78 eastbound at milepost 24.8 in Tewksbury Township. A...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Body found in Pocono Creek
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
Man killed in Indiana County crash
SOUTH MAHONING, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after his car went off the road and crashed into a stream in Indiana County. Roy Simpson, 67, was driving his Chevy Trailblazer on Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township around 3 p.m. Thursday when the Indiana County coroner said it's believed he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash. His car went off the road, down a hill, into a field and across a stream, landing on its side about 125 feet from the road. Simpson was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, the coroner's report said. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation.
Body of missing woman found in North Union Township
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Fayette County say the search for a missing woman is over.Police say the body of Keisha Hottinger was found and two men face charges. Five days shy of her 27th birthday, her family is now planning her funeral."The last time I talked to her in person was the 19th of September," said Karen West, Hottinger's mother.West said she knew something was wrong when her calls to her 26-year-old daughter went straight to voicemail."My daughter never goes that long without talking to me," she said. "Basically every day, she calls me to let me...
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Overnight accident sends one to Corry hospital on Saturday
An overnight accident sent one person to the hospital. A call came in around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, and according to a witness at the scene, a female driver lost control of her car, which rolled over along East Columbus Street in Corry. The driver was taken to Corry Memorial Hospital with head injuries. No further […]
3rd man accused of soliciting ‘teen’ by social media group, police report
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another man was allegedly caught trying to meet a teen in Elk County, making him the third man in less than a month that was ‘caught’ by the social media group “814 Pred Hunters.” Devon McClintick, 27, of Weedville, is facing a solicitation of a minor charge after police said […]
Police arrest two on drug charges; one leaves hospital, other fights to stay there
Reports said before police asked to search the car, Lykens told officers she was pregnant and having cramps. An ambulance was called for her, reports said.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details of Fatal Crash in Clarion County Released
TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fatal crash that occurred on August 20 in Toby Township have been released by the Pennsylvania State Police. A report detailing the crash was released to exploreClarion.com after a Right to Know Request was submitted in late August. The request was approved by Rachel Zeltmann, Deputy Agency Open Records Officer at the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Harrisburg, following several informal attempts to obtain the records from Clarion-based State Police.
yourdailylocal.com
State Police Warn Residents of Telephone Solicitation Scam
HARRISBURG — All residents of the Commonwealth should be aware that the Pennsylvania State Police do not solicit private citizens for payments by telephone. Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations of any kind. Recently, Pennsylvania residents have reported receiving telephone calls from an individual who identifies...
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy Among Latest Class of Drug Recognition Experts
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee on Friday recognized 20 law enforcement officers from across New York State who have become nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs), and one of them is with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Jacis Blake is one of the officers who recently completed extensive training to become a DRE, which is utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.
wtae.com
More than $2,100 stolen from Taco Bell in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of more than $2,100 from a Taco Bell in Westmoreland County. Investigators said the theft happened at the Mountain Laurel Plaza location in Unity Township sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have a...
