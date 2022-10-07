Read full article on original website
John Marshall Vogely
John Marshall Vogely, 85, Columbia City, died at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 4, 1937. On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Susan R. Brase; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela M. (Tim Maldeney) Dice, Auburn,...
Eric ‘Stick’ Martin
Eric “Stick” Morgan Martin, 43, Bremen, died Oct. 7, 2022, in Vibra Hospital. He was born July 11, 1979. On May 21, 2011, he married Gretchen Balka; she survives in Bremen. He is also survived by his daughter, Maren Lou Theresa Martin; parents, Mike and Lolly Martin, Bremen;...
Diane Weaver
Diane Weaver, 81, Syracuse, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. She was born Aug. 3, 1941. On Sept. 2, 1967, she married Donald Weaver, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Rick Weaver, Syracuse; two daughters, Cristi (Mark) Green, Fort Wayne and Jodi (Jason) Clay, Syracuse; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Pam (Brad) Myers, St. Joseph, Mich.; and one sister-in-law, Betty VanderReyden, Goshen.
Owen Cobbum — UPDATED
Owen Kay Cobbum, 86, Syracuse, died quietly Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born March 30, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Owen was the son of the late Lewis H. Cobbum and Ruth (Thomas) Cobbum. He graduated from Syracuse High School and attended Indiana Tech with coursework focused on mechanical engineering.
Robert W. “Bob” Heckathorn
Robert W. “Bob” Heckathorn, 94 of Nappanee, died at 2:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Nov. 2, 1927, to Robert and Elizabeth (Mayne) Heckathorn in New Wilmington, Pa. He served his country in the United States Army and was past commander of the Nappanee American Legion Post #154.
Ingeborg Mathews — UPDATED
Ingeborg Mathews, 93, Milford, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Paddock Springs, Warsaw. She was born Aug. 8, 1929, in Goshen, the daughter of Willy and Liddy (Fritz) Riedel. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married Paul Mathews in Goshen; he preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2002. Inge graduated from...
Murland “Gale” Reese
Murland “Gale” Reese, 90, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. Born on Jan. 6, 1932, in Marshall County, Gale was the son of Noble and Mildred (Kaufman) Reese. He is survived by his two children: Kathleen (Leslie) Kephart of Plymouth and Dennis...
Grace College To Host ‘That Armless Guy’ At Chapel Service
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will be hosting George Dennehy at an upcoming chapel service. Dennehy will lead the campus in worship and share his story in chapel at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The free chapel service is open to the public and will take place at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 610 Wooster Road, Winona Lake.
Thomas Owen Yates
Thomas Owen Yates, the unborn child of Tyler T. and Samantha L. (Preston) Yates, died at 10:17 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Additional survivors are his maternal grandparents, David and Lori Preston, Kendallville; and paternal grandmother, Penny Yates, Columbia City. Smith & Sons...
Stephen Cary Gilbert
Stephen Cary “Steve” Gilbert, 81, North Manchester, died Oct. 7, 2022. Steve was born Nov. 21, 1940. On Nov. 19, 1960, Steve married Sharon K. Tyner; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters, Gayle Lynn (Kurt) Goshorn, Churubusco and Deborah Sue (Jerry Hackworth) Gilbert,...
Joan Clark
M. Joan Clark, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Joan was born May 19, 1940, in Warsaw, the youngest of 10 children born to the late Elman and Cora (Sponseller) Zentz. She graduated from Etna Green High School with the Class of ’58. On Jan. 2, 1965, Joan married Robert E. Clark in Etna Green; Bob preceded her in death Jan. 22, 2015, after 50 years of marriage. Joan formerly worked at WRSW and retired from the office at the First United Methodist Church in Warsaw after many years there. She was a member of Etna Green United Methodist Church, the Ladies of the Moose and enjoyed playing bingo. A longtime avid bowler, Joan played on numerous area leagues and was inducted into the Warsaw Bowling Hall of Fame. She cherished the time spent with family and friends and enjoyed baking, particularly cookies of which she shared generously, especially at the holidays.
James W. “Jimmy” Coburn – PENDING
James W. “Jimmy” Coburn, 51, died at home surrounded by his family at 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
John Lee Gilbert
John Lee Gilbert, 84, formerly of Warsaw and Autumn Trace, Plymouth, died at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Winamac Nursing Home, Winamac. He was born Jan. 5, 1938. He leaves behind his daughter, Shelly Sue. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dillon Anthony Prater
Dillon Anthony Prater, 29, rural Akron, died surrounded by his family at 7:13 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his residence in Akron. Dillon was born Sept. 25, 1993, in Peru, to Anthony W. and Jennifer J.(Malott) Prater. He was a 2012 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School, where he was the manager of the football team. He loved watching sports. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, University of Kentucky Wildcats Basketball and Chicago Cubs. Dillon always kept up with all the stats and records. He also enjoyed traveling with his family. Some of his favorite trips were riding UTV’s and especially going to Florida. Dillon had many close friends that he cherished. He will be missed by his beloved companion, his dog Benny Jo Prater. But most of all he loved to spend time with his niece Collins. They watched all of her favorite TV shows together.
Penny Groves — UPDATED
Penny L. Groves, 62, Warsaw, died Oct. 7, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Penny was born July 3, 1960. She married Rick Groves; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Collin (Kaitlyn) Groves; her two grandchildren; her mother, Anna Clay; her brothers, Steven Hill (friend Anita Combs), Jeff (Diane) Clay and James (Nancy) Clay; and her sister, Brenda Barefoot.
Timeline From The Past: Abbie Sheehan Murder, Record Rainfall
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Oct. 9, 1974 — The grand opening of Kline’s World and the newly remodeled Kline’s main floor in downtown Warsaw will begin Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. and will continue through Oct. 26.
Wayne K. Baker
Wayne K. Baker, 91, of rural Mentone, passed at 12:30 pm, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Warsaw. Wayne was born on April 6, 1931, in Mentone, to the late Joseph and Clara Eve (King) Baker. He married on Nov. 25, 1951, in Mentone United Methodist Church to Bonnie L. Reese.
Marilyn J. Creighton
Marilyn J. Creighton, 86, Lakeville, at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Marilyn was born May 5, 1936. On Oct. 1, 1955, Marilyn married Frank W. Creighton; he preceded her in death. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Rhonda L. Creighton, Lakeville; one granddaughter; three...
L. Gene Longmire — UPDATED
Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home in Warsaw. Gene was born Sept. 18, 1954. He is survived by two children, son, Jason (Amanda) Longmire, Syracuse and Gina (Mark) Russ, Plainfield; five grandchildren; and three sisters. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of...
Honor Flight To Celebrate 40th Flight Oct. 26
FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana’s 40th Honor Flight from Fort Wayne will be held Oct. 26, 2022. An estimated 86 veterans from the Fort Wayne area, including three Korean War veterans, six Cold War veterans, 77 Vietnam veterans and one Iraqi Freedom veteran, are booked and confirmed for the flight. The Flight will include five female veterans.
