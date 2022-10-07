Dillon Anthony Prater, 29, rural Akron, died surrounded by his family at 7:13 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his residence in Akron. Dillon was born Sept. 25, 1993, in Peru, to Anthony W. and Jennifer J.(Malott) Prater. He was a 2012 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School, where he was the manager of the football team. He loved watching sports. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, University of Kentucky Wildcats Basketball and Chicago Cubs. Dillon always kept up with all the stats and records. He also enjoyed traveling with his family. Some of his favorite trips were riding UTV’s and especially going to Florida. Dillon had many close friends that he cherished. He will be missed by his beloved companion, his dog Benny Jo Prater. But most of all he loved to spend time with his niece Collins. They watched all of her favorite TV shows together.

AKRON, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO