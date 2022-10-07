Read full article on original website
Related
Hornets' Ball leaves preseason game with sprained ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Monday when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. The Hornets announced that Ball will not return to the game. Ball was driving the left side of the lane when Washington’s Anthony Gill inadvertently stepped on Ball’s foot, causing the third-year pro’s ankle to twist awkwardly. Ball remained on the floor for several minutes before getting to his feet and gingerly walking to the free throw line. He shot two free throws, then immediately checked out of the game and headed straight to the locker room.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills draw inspiration from Kobe-led Olympic 'Redeem Team'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sticking with his yearlong message of “Find A Way,” Bills coach Sean McDermott had his players view the recently released documentary chronicling the U.S. men’s basketball team’s journey to win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. The film's...
NFL・
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers suffer serious injury losses in latest win
Jimmy Garoppolo was sharp, San Francisco's running game was efficient and the defense delivered another dominating performance. The opener of a two-game East Coast swing for the 49ers looked good on the scoreboard with a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but proved costly on the injury report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons' run-1st offense lacking balance with Mariota at QB
ATLANTA (AP) — In sidestepping a question about the much-debated roughing-the-passer call that torpedoed Atlanta's comeback attempt against Tampa Bay, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said, “I have to find out how I can coach better.”. A Falcons team picked by many to contend for little more than the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns acquire linebacker Deion Jones in trade with Falcons
CLEVELAND (AP) — Looking to fix a defense with problems galore, the Cleveland Browns acquired former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones on Monday in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. Cleveland sent a sixth-round pick in 2024 to Atlanta for Jones, a six-year veteran, along with a seventh-round pick...
Citrus County Chronicle
Justin Fields' growing comfort level shows in Bears defeat
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears' passing game carried the offense Sunday for the first time this season in a 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, if the Bears (2-3) can only find ways to finish games, they could prevent a three-game losing...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Mayfield to miss time with high ankle sprain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain and is expected to miss several games, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person, who said Mayfield is expected to get a second opinion, spoke to The Associated...
Citrus County Chronicle
Beane still believes Oakland ballpark project will succeed
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Billy Beane still firmly believes the Athletics will secure a new ballpark in Oakland, and he plans to stick around to see it through. Beane, the club's longtime executive vice president of baseball operations, said Monday he plans to be with the A's for as long as they want him. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have expressed interest in Beane over recent years but he has committed himself to the small-budget A's despite the challenges of financial restraints and an inability to keep star players once they're due big pay raises.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions head into bye at 1-4 after 29-0 rout at New England
DETROIT (AP) — This year was supposed to be different for the Detroit Lions. With one postseason victory in 65 years and a 21st century filled with a series of unsuccessful coaches, Dan Campbell came into the season with a high approval rate from the fanbase.
Citrus County Chronicle
Guardians pitcher Sandlin done for postseason with injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians will be missing one of the reliable arms in their bullpen against the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series. Right-hander Nick Sandlin's postseason is over after he suffered a shoulder strain while pitching in Cleveland's Game 2 win over Tampa Bay to sweep the wild-card series.
Sports radio legend Chris Russo unleashes epic tirade on Mets' collapse, Buck Showalter, analytics
Sports radio legend Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo went on a classic rant about the New York Mets and the team's debacle in the second half of the MLB season.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mets flash cash, pays off through summer, spent by playoffs
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s biggest spenders looked spent. The New York Mets enjoyed 175 days in first place, boosted by their billionaire new owner, confident Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer would lead them to glory, certain Buck Showalter would make all the right moves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citrus County Chronicle
Verlander returns to playoffs as Astros host Seattle in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — When Justin Verlander takes the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, it will have been almost three years since his last playoff appearance. Verlander, who missed almost two seasons after Tommy John surgery,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dominant Dodgers, hot Padres bring SoCal rivalry to NLDS
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Diego Padres knocked off the 101-win New York Mets in the National League wild-card series. Awaiting them in the NL Division Series is an even bigger challenge: the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers.
Citrus County Chronicle
Saints win begs questions about Hill, Dalton going forward
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they'll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned?
Comments / 0