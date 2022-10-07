Read full article on original website
Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce To Host Candidate Forum
The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Governmental Relations Committee will host a candidate forum on Oct. 12 for the Missouri State Representative – District 57 and Johnson County Presiding Commissioner seats. Candidates running for U.S. Senator, State Auditor, U.S. Representative District 4, and those who are unopposed have also been...
Smith-Cotton Homecoming Events and Parade RouteLine Up
Smith-Cotton High School has been celebrating homecoming all week. It started last week with Smith-Cotton High School's Homecoming Dance last Saturday and culminates on Saturday, October 8 with a variety of events including a pancake breakfast, open houses at both Smith-Cotton Junior High School, the current Smith-Cotton High School, and a celebration of 50 years of the Smith-Cotton High School Show Choir at the Heckart Performing Arts Center. For complete information on events click here.
WALC Awarded $33,500 MoDED Grant
The Whiteman Area Leadership Council (WALC) was awarded $33,500 through. the Military Community Reinvestment Grant Program (MCRG). WALC is a 501c3 non-profit organization, which was formed to bring regional communities, citizens, governments, organizations, state and federal offices and agencies together with Whiteman Air Force Base (WAFB) as strategic partners to make the region an even better place to live, work, learn and play, while enhancing the quality of life for airmen and their families at WAFB.
SHS Cross Country Competes at Harrisburg
Sacred Heart Cross Country traveled to Columbia to compete in the Brian T. Simpson memorial cross country meet hosted by Harrisburg school on Saturday, Oct. 8. The weather was perfect for running. This resulted in several PRs, with Sarah Hill knocking four minutes off her time. In addition, Jared Owens...
Funeral Announcements for October 11, 2022
Funeral service for Barbara (Brown) Arnold Sabin, 87, of Sedalia, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at First Christian Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Heckart Funeral Home. Funeral service for Betty June Cary Brownfield, 84, Sedalia, will be held at...
What Foods Are Missouri Best Known For? Perhaps These 11 Items
When I first arrived in Sedalia, I was encouraged to try as many local restaurants as I could. That is usually a safe bet to gauge what foods are best and what a town is known for. It got me to thinking, what foods are Missouri known for? To compare, my own state of Illinois, I would say Deep Dish pizza, Italian beef, Polish sausage and Chicago Hot Dogs. From a little research, these 11 items would be mentioned for Missouri. See if you agree.
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia
Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
One Missouri Town Makes America’s Beautiful Small Towns List
Architectural Digest's website just published its list of 55 beautiful small towns, and the first town on the list is one you've probably driven by many, many, times. I'm talking about Rocheport. Ya know, the town where Interstate 70 crosses the Missouri River, about two hours from both Kansas City and St. Louis. The town is some great company too. Other towns, perhaps a little more known than Rocheport that make the list include Galena, Illinois; Mystic, Connecticut; Deadwood, South Dakota; Big Sky, Montana; St. Augustine, Florida; Marfa, Texas; Holland, Michigan; and Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.
Sedalia Observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson signed a proclamation observing National Domestic Violence Awareness Month near the start of Monday night's City Council meeting at the Municipal Building, 2nd and Osage. Standing in front are employees and volunteers from Citizens Against Spouse Abuse and other CASA supporters as City Council members applaud them.
Sedalia Police Reports For October 11, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Friday night, a car was stopped in the area of West 24th Street and Clinton Road because it was driving without tail lights. The vehicle failed to yield for almost a full minute before stopping. After an investigation, it was determined the driver was intoxicated. Luis A. Polito Seba, 36, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. Seba was transported to the Sedalia Police Department, processed, and released to a sober person pending municipal charges.
SS Sedalia Victory Ship Plaque Unveiled
Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson was contacted a few months ago by email by the US Department of Transportation, Maritime Division, to let the City know they had an artifact to give Sedalia. At first, I thought it was spam,” Mayor Dawson Monday night during the start of a regular City...
Gene Haas Foundation Donates $40,000 to SFCC Foundation for Scholarships
The State Fair Community College Foundation recently received a $40,000 donation from the Gene Haas Foundation for the college’s Precision Machining Technology program. The Gene Haas Foundation’s primary goal is to provide financial assistance for students interested in manufacturing-based careers. SFCC’s relationship with the Haas Foundation developed about...
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 10, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 32-year-old Ashley M. Petree of Warrensburg at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in Henry County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated and driving while suspended. Petree was taken to the Henry County Jail, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
Sedalia’s First Slavic Firefighter Honored For Decade Of Service
One service award led off Monday night's regular City Council meeting. Alex Tsurkan, a Sedalia Firefighter with 10 years of service, was presented with a certificate from Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Tsurkan's family attended the meeting. Chief Irwin noted that Tsurkan is the first-ever Slavic firefighter employed by the...
No Goodwill Location Near You? Now You Can Go Online! Good News
We do not have a Goodwill location in Sedalia or Warrensburg. There are locations in Columbia, Jefferson City, Blue Springs, Lee's Summit, and Kansas City. We do have a Salvation Army location as well as the Open Door Thrift Shop where you can go to donate items, and perhaps pick up items on the cheap. Well, if you have ever gone into one of these places, and never seem to find what you were hoping for, now you can save your gas.
Smart Women, Delicious Chicken, and Warm Feelings : The SBW Annual Chicken Dinner is Coming
The Sedalia Business Women have been getting together every year for over 40 years celebrating their accomplishments and achievements in Sedalia with their Chicken Dinner. The dinner this year will be their 42nd! It'll be held on Sunday, October 16th. It's normally on a Sunday, so people can get a good dinner after church or before their football time. It'll be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It'll be at the Shrine Multipurpose Building, same spot as it's been every year I've been there. Just in case you need the address, that's 1375 Elm Hills Boulevard (easy for your GPS). The cost is only $12 for an adult, kids 5-10 are $6, and under four eat for free.
5 Words That Will Ruin A Sedalian’s Day
I decided to have some fun during my question of the day last week. I asked everyone how they could ruin a Sedalian's day in five words or less on Facebook. Keep reading to find out what you told me. It's truly not rocket science to figure out what fighting...
Get Your Spooky On With the Sedalia Spirit Walk
Guys, I might be a little too into Spooky Season this year, but if events like this keep popping up, I mean...can you blame me?. So I saw this and I just had to tell you about it. The Downtown Sedalia Alliance, the Sedalia Paranormal Investigators, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Liberty Center Association of the Arts are working together to put on a big Spirit Walk in Sedalia on the 15th.
Boonslick Regional Library at Cole Camp Notes Upcoming Events
Boonslick Regional Library at Cole Camp's Fall Story Time will meet weekly on Tuesday, beginning Oct. 11 at Ezekial Williams Park at 10:30 a.m. A traditional German feather tree workshop will be held at Cole Camp Boonslick Library Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. Local artist Sheri Farrington will instruct a...
Pettis County Ends COVID-19 Task Force and Associated Nixle Report
The Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force provided their last briefing on Monday, October 3, 2022, and its FINAL NIXLE report was pushed out to those who have been receiving them on their phone or email. It's just one more sign that we're living with COVID-19, and that somehow we've all come through this together.
