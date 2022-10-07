A water main break in Nutley spanning over 70 inches on the morning of October 5th has caused water problems for several North Jersey towns over the past few days. Towns including Bloomfield, Montclair, Glen Ridge, Nutley, and Belleville — as well as others in Essex, Passaic, and even Hudson County — have been affected, including over 300,000 local residents. Now, as of Saturday, October 8th, a state of emergency is in effect for Montclair and Glen Ridge due to issues from the main break. To inform you on what to do, as well as prepare you for a future emergency like this, we’ve rounded up what we know. Read on to learn more about the water emergency and how to stay safe during it.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO