themontclairgirl.com
A History of Essex County’s Indigenous People
The second Monday in October is recognized each year as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. To honor this holiday, we’re taking a look at the original inhabitants of New Jersey — the Lenape people, who left their mark on the area in a variety of ways. Interestingly enough, Essex County is one of the few counties in the state without any municipalities deriving from their language. Instead, place names exist as schools, neighborhoods, rivers, roads, and train stations. Read on to learn about Essex County’s Indigenous people, their history, and their impact on the area.
themontclairgirl.com
There’s a Water Emergency in Montclair + Glen Ridge — What to Know
A water main break in Nutley spanning over 70 inches on the morning of October 5th has caused water problems for several North Jersey towns over the past few days. Towns including Bloomfield, Montclair, Glen Ridge, Nutley, and Belleville — as well as others in Essex, Passaic, and even Hudson County — have been affected, including over 300,000 local residents. Now, as of Saturday, October 8th, a state of emergency is in effect for Montclair and Glen Ridge due to issues from the main break. To inform you on what to do, as well as prepare you for a future emergency like this, we’ve rounded up what we know. Read on to learn more about the water emergency and how to stay safe during it.
themontclairgirl.com
Zeugma Grill: Delicious Mediterranean Cuisine in Montclair
Some cuisines can be easily replicated at home, but there’s a nuance to Mediterranean food that is elevated by professionals like Chef Can Alp at Zeugma Mediterranean Grill in Montclair. This South Park Street restaurant serves up top-quality pita and hummus, savory main dishes, and tempting desserts — basically the epitome of delicious Mediterranean cuisine. Whether dining in or ordering out, an evening or morning (yes, it’s also a brunch spot) with Zeugma guarantees a culinary expedition without leaving Montclair. Read on to learn more about Zeugma Grill, located at 44 S Park Street in Montclair.
themontclairgirl.com
27 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
There is never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: Millburn’s Paper Mill Playhouse announces new associate artist director; West Orange School District Ranked 23rd in Best Places to Teach; a Nutley water main break wrecks havoc in North Jersey; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
