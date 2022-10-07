Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
St. Joseph’s Prep puts it all together in win over rival La Salle
PHILADELPHIA >> After a sluggish first quarter that rained penalty flags, St. Joseph’s Prep found its groove and never got out of it, rolling to a 40-11 victory over rival La Salle at Franklin Field. The Hawks offense produced two 100-yard rushers in quarterback Samaj Jones and running back...
victorybellrings.com
Four recruits committed elsewhere that Penn State Football may try to flip
Penn State football is having success both on the field and on the recruiting trail so far this season. Penn State football currently has the No. 12 recruiting class in the nation and the staff is looking to add to this talented class. With Penn State on bye this weekend,...
247Sports
What can Villanova fans learn from the Blue/White scrimmage?
The annual Villanova Blue/White scrimmage game was held at Finneran Pavilion last night and VUSports was on-hand to take in the action. The Cats have twelve recruited scholarship players on the roster entering the 2022-23 season but, due to injuries, only eight of them were available to participate in the event. Walk-on Collin O’Toole and Kevin Voigt (a walk-on from last seasons’s squad) filled out the “roster” so that the game could proceed 5-on-5.
Pork Roll Palooza sizzles up some fall fun in Phillipsburg (PHOTOS)
Now under new management, Pork Roll Palooza brought out crowds of fans of authentic New Jersey cuisine for some fall fun Saturday in Phillipsburg. It was the fifth annual celebration of a snack known alternatively as Taylor Ham or pork roll, but the first officially managed by Norwescap — in partnership with the Phillipsburg Downtown Association.
Times News
Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb
Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
philasun.com
Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks issues statement on high school football team mock slave auction
The recent video shared depicting a mock slave auction of black football teammates is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Football teams have always had long standing traditions and “team building” activities for their teammates. Recently a California high school football team has canceled the rest of its season after...
The Fall Greek Food Festival Is Here
Photo provided by Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. The Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Stroudsburg has begun its Fall Greek Festival. If you are not Greek already, you might be saying Opa by the end of this weekend.
lvpnews.com
Spotlight: Billy Joel & the Roxy; Bob Daday producing tribute band concert
Billy Joel played the Roxy Theatre, Northampton, 49 years ago. Billy Joel released his song, “Allentown,” 40 years ago. A Billy Joel tribute band is commemorating the Roxy concert and the 40th anniversary of “Allentown.”. “We May Be Right: Billy Joel Tribute Band” performs 7:30 p.m. Oct....
Badlees return for Pittston Prohibition
PITTSTON - National recording act The Badlees headlined the 2nd Annual Pittston Prohibition event at the site of the Pittston Tomato Festival
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you love a good sub sandwich made with only the freshest ingredients, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, giving hungry residents one more option to satisfy their cravings. Read on to learn more.
phillyvoice.com
Argument at wedding ends with man driving car into creek on Pennsylvania golf course
Glenmaura National Golf Club in Lackawanna County offers an 18-hole championship course, a practice facility and beautiful, woodsy views of northeastern Pennsylvania. In the 2000s, Glenmaura hosted the PGA's Northeast Pennsylvania classic for an eight-year stretch, and the club's banquet venue overlooking the 18th green has become a popular place for couples to tie the knot.
When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion
In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
Phillymag.com
Tribute Bands Are Having a Moment and New Hope Is at the Center of it All
The Bucks County river town has become the heart of a thriving regional scene. Here’s why these acts — and we — keep holding on. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. This is...
A man drives his car into a creek at Pa. golf club after argument with his wife
A man reportedly drove his car into a creek following an argument with his wife at Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic, Pennsylvania in Lackawanna County. Though according to Philly Voice, it’s unknown why the couple was fighting while attending a wedding, at some point the wife got out of the car and walked onto the golf course.
Woman injured in crash on Route 54 near Danville
Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman suffered serious injuries when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Route 54 in Montour County. State police at Milton say Torrie R. Loner, 25, was traveling east on Route 54 in Valley Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7. Loner's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was behind a tractor-trailer that was going 25 mph due to a steep incline. For unknown reasons, Loner's car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to the front end of the Cruz. Loner was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, according to Trooper Logan Spiece. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robinson Fajardo, 37, of N. Plainfield, N.J., was not injured.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. The new thrift store held its grand opening Wednesday. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday; closed Monday.
Fire crews battle afternoon fire at Allentown apartment
Allentown authorities responded around 2:20 p.m. Saturday to a fire at 2620 Mountain Lane in Allentown. Captain John Christopher said the incident was a one-alarm fire. Responders on scene said they were able to evacuate the building before addressing the fire. When authorities responded, smoke was clearly visible from the...
wkok.com
Danville Women ‘Critical’ After Friday Morning Wreck on Route 54
DANVILLE – A woman from Danville, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, sustained what state police say were serious injuries Friday morning when she drove into the back of a tractor-trailer. Troopers say the woman was driving east, in Valley Township, Montour County, around 6:45am, and hit the back of a slow...
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania turnpike with scheduled closure
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a scheduled closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PennDOT says drivers on the northeast extension can expect a 90-minute detour October 14-17 for a bridge replacement. The project will take place at the Huckleberry Road Bridge Near...
