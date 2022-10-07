Read full article on original website
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Terps to face two top teams in secret scrimmages
It's "secret scrimmage" season, that time of year when college basketball teams test the preseason version of themselves against other still-developing teams to get a feel for where they stand. As always, the "secret" part isn't very secret, as the matchups inevitably become publicly known, and the results are often leaked to fans hungry for any morsels of info on how their teams are looking.
pressboxonline.com
Five Takeaways From Navy Football’s 53-21 Win Against Tulsa
Vincent Terrell Jr.’s 3-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes brought the score to its 53-21 final. Navy had scored 53 total points in its first four games of the season. The Midshipmen (2-3 overall) dominated visiting Tulsa in front of 30,658 fans at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on...
Flowers defeats Wise for first time in 14 years
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — In the battle for Prince George’s County, Wise and Flowers delivered one of the games of the year, as the Jaguars took down the Pumas 16-13 in overtime. The win marks Flowers’ first win over Wise in 14 years. “I knew we had it in us to get […]
Undefeated teams will battle Saturday in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Playoff implications and bragging rights are on the line in Prince George’s County on Saturday. Two of DC News Now’s top 10 teams – No. 8 Wise and No. 9 Flowers, will face off at Wise at 2 p.m. “It is going to be the biggest game […]
kiss951.com
Maryland Man Uses Ham Radio To Rescue 10 From FL Island
A firefighter and ham radio hobbyist in Maryland was able to help Florida residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. According to FOX News, Baltimore firefighter Dale Klonin is an amateur ham radio operator with an interest in news and weather events. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the 46-year-old from Hampstead, Maryland, had been monitoring information about rescue efforts.
arlingtonmagazine.com
What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland
MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
abandonedspaces.com
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins
Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
exoticspotter.com
Rolls-Royce Phantom | Spotted in Potomac, Maryland
New phantom in Potomac, I saw tons of cool cars today. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
WBOC
Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13
SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
Wbaltv.com
New marching band 'instrumental' at Catholic High School
For the first time in its more than 80-year history, the Catholic High School of Baltimore has a marching band. On Thursday the band played in front of the student body for the first time. It might seem easy to hit all the right notes if you’ve been playing together...
Bay Net
MedStar Health Welcomes New Hematologist And Oncologist, Ankit Madan, To MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
CLINTON, Md. – MedStar Health is pleased to welcome board-certified and fellowship-trained hematologist and oncologist, Ankit Madan, MD, to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center. Dr. Madan attended medical school at Gajra Raja Medical College in India prior to completing an internal medicine residency and a hematology and oncology fellowship...
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City teacher named Maryland Teacher of the Year
There's been a change of title for teacher Berol Dewdney. Within the past 24 hours, the Baltimore City teacher was named Maryland Teacher of the Year. For Dewdney, it was a surprise to say the least. WBAL-TV 11 News education report Tim Tooten has her story.
matadornetwork.com
The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy
Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
