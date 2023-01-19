Winter Love Island 2023: start date, islanders and everything we know about the new series

Winter Love Island 2023 is now underway, and we're ready to get to know our new islanders as they try to find their perfect match in South Africa.

While the last series of Love Island was airing, ITV confirmed that two seasons of Love Island would be coming in 2023. Dubbing it "the year of love", the network confirmed that we were getting a double helping of the hit dating show this year along with the new host, Maya Jama.

Things are definitely hotting up in the villa as we come to the end of the first week. The extra bombshells might have caused some trouble for our early couples, but a game of beer pong and some heated chats thereafter definitely stirred things up even more in Thursday's episode!

Tensions are high, and there's a recoupling looming, meaning we'll be saying goodbye to someone very soon. Could one of the survivors go on to becomee the next Love Island winners ?

Winter Love Island: Everything you need to know

When does Love Island 2023 start?

Winter Love Island 2023 started on Monday, January 16 and new episodes are airing every day.

What happened on Love Island last night?

Following yesterday's dates, the bombshells got to work getting to know the other islanders. Zara had charmed Ron on their date, but she clearly had other admirers like Tom. David, meanwhile, was putting all his effort into turning Tanya's head.

The next day, there was more grafting to be done; Ron and Tanyel had a heart-to-heart where it seemed there could be a spark between them and Kai and Anna-May seemed to be getting on pretty well.

That evening, the islanders played some beer pong and shared some hard truths, and the drama that Love Island fans had been so desperate for finally came to light. Zara and Olivia were at odds over Zara choosing to kiss Olivia as "the most two-faced islander", and Haris and Shaq erupted into an argument over stirring the pot at the end of the episode. Will things calm down again tonight?

The islanders' game of beer pong stirred up trouble. (Image credit: ITV)

How to watch Winter Love Island 2023

If you're trying to keep up with the drama in the villa this winter, you'll need to stay tuned to ITV2 at 9 pm every night.

Alternatively, you can get caught up with episodes that have already aired via ITV's new streaming service, ITVX .

In the US, we expect the new series will be available on Hulu as this is where previous seasons of Love Island UK have typically aired. As and when we get official confirmation of where the new season will stream, we'll be sure to include it here.

Love Island: current couples

The islanders have met, and the first couples have been formed. Here's who's paired up with who right now:

Lana & Ron

Tanya & Shaq

Anna-May & Haris

Tanyel & Kai

Olivia & Tom

Will (single)

Love Island 2023: islanders, bombshells and rumours

Love Island 2023 lineup: who's currently in the villa?

We've included the meet the islanders video here, and you can read on to find out a little bit more about each of the islanders currently in the villa.

Tanya was the first star revealed for the latest season. (Image credit: ITV)

22-year-old Tanya Manhenga is a biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool. When asked why she signed up this year, Tanya said: "I'm looking for a boyfriend and I think being in a Villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want."

Kai was the first male islander revealed for 2023. (Image credit: ITV)

24-year-old Kai Fagan is a science and PE teacher from Manchester, though he also plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC and has played Rugby 7s for Jamaica! When asked why he's single right now, he said: "I’m single by choice. I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations. I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them."

(Image credit: ITV)

25-year-old Lana Jenkins is a make-up artist from Luton. Lana says she falls in love quickly, explaining: "I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week."

(Image credit: ITV)

25-year-old Ron Hall is a financial advisor from Essex who thinks he's going to bring some "fun and charisma" to the villa. As for what his pitch is as a potential match, Ron said: "I'm the most genuine person you'll meet. I'm genuine, caring and I'm a nice person - which you don't find these days."

(Image credit: ITV)

Anna-May Robey is a 20-year-old payroll administrator from Swansea. She decided to sign up for Love Island 2023 because she's looking for a boyfriend: "I want a boyfriend, I want to find someone who makes me laugh. I've been single for quite a while, my mother is bugging me, she's like, "You need to find a boyfriend." I'm just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone."

(Image credit: ITV)

Will Young is a 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire who's ready to swap farming for villa life! Asked why he signed up for Love Island, he said: "Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work. Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife."

(Image credit: ITV)

Taynel Revan is a 26-year-old hair stylist from North London. She describes herself as being "hard to get, confident, funny, charismatic, good looking [and] happy", adding: "I'm also a very loyal person, what is there not to love?"

(Image credit: ITV)

Shaq Muhammad is a 24-year-old airport security officer from London. Asked why he wanted to head to the villa, he said: "I haven’t had the best luck with previous relationships. So I thought, why not be in the sun and potentially meet the love of my life? Hopefully I do come out with my future wife. The person I hope to marry one day. Hopefully she’s in the Villa."

(Image credit: ITV)

Olivia Hawkins is a 27-year-old ring girl and actress from Brighton; she's been a body double for both Emma Watson and Michelle Keegan but now she's set to become a Love Island star in her own right. As for why now was the right time to head into the villa, Olivia said: "I'm 27 and I've never been in a relationship so I feel like now I'm really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life."

(Image credit: ITV)

Haris Namani is a 21-year-old TV salesman from Doncaster and says that he has never found the one, but is hoping that is all about to change. He also revealed that anyone who wants to be in his life will have to get along with his mum, dad, sisters and brother! Speaking of what kind of boyfriend he makes Haris says: "I’m different, I’m a unique guy, the way I act; confident, not awkward, especially with the girls. I’m friendly, I’m very respectful as well."

Tom Clare

Will Tom be heading into the villa? (Image credit: ITV)

Tom Clare is a 23-year old semi-professional footballer from Barnsley, and he was lucky enough to be voted by the public as the first bombshell to head into the villa. Asked why he signed up, Tom said: "I want to meet someone. It's good going out and having a laugh but I miss sharing stuff. Life's too short. These opportunities don't come around often."

Zara Lackenby-Brown

(Image credit: ITV)

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown is a 25-year-old model and property developer from London who's looking to turn her love life around a bit. Here's why she said she signed up: "It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time. My love life is a bit shambolic so it would be nice to date in a different environment as whatever I’m doing at the minute isn’t working."

David Salako

(Image credit: ITV)

David Salako is a 24-year-old financial advisor from Essex who's looking to meet some fresh faces to spice up his love life. Asked why he decided to head into the villa, David said: "It’s exciting as I’m potentially meeting someone I’ve never met that I could bond with."

Who are the Love Island 2023 bombshells?

Thanks to a never before seen Love Island twist , we already knew the identities of two bombshells before the show even started! There was a public vote to decide whether Tom or Ellie Spence would be heading in first, which Tom won.

Most viewers were expecting Ellie to follow, though two entirely new bombshells arrived on Wednesday, January 19 instead. Does this mean Ellie won't be showing up at all?

Ellie Spence

Did Love Island fans opt to send in Ellie first? (Image credit: ITV)

Ellie Spence is a 25-year-old Business Development Executive for a law firm from Norwich. She's been single for a couple of years now and is looking to bring that period to an end. Asked why she applied to go into the villa, Ellie said: "I've been single for three years and the roster is pretty dry, it's been dry for the last year, I don't know what happened, it's just not been a great time for me so I'm ready to find my husband."

Love Island 2023 contestant rumors

Whilst we've included our confirmed stars above, we'll still be keeping up with the contestant rumors in case any of these potential stars crop up as bombshells partway through the series.

There were reports that we'd likely see more ex- Love Island stars following in Adam Collard 's footsteps this season. Love Island 2019 star Arabella Chi teased on Instagram that she's "coming back on your tv screens this month", whilst Joanna Chimonides (also from the 2019 season) teased on her Instagram Story that she was in Cape Town... which just so happens to be where Winter Love Island is being filmed this year!

Instagram model Chloe Baker has also been teased as being up for consideration by the Daily Mail.

Winter Love Island 2023: presenters

Who's hosting Winter Love Island?

Maya Jama is taking over from Laura Whitmore. (Image credit: ITV)

We finally have our answer! After Laura Whitmore announced that she would be stepping down at the end of Love Island 2022 on Instagram, rumors quickly began to swirl about who might replace her as the next host of Love Island .

It has now been confirmed that Maya Jama is the new Love Island host. Lifted Entertainment's Managing Director, Richard Cowles, said of Jama: "There are very few people who could fill the role of Love Island host but Maya Jama has it all and we're very excited to welcome her to Love Island. Not only is she a fantastic presenter, but she is a massive fan of the show. The cast and viewers alike will be thrilled to see her enter the Villa!"

Some of the other popular suggestions for the role included Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (who is due to appear on Dancing on Ice 2023 ), ex-islander Maura Higgins and AJ Odudu.

Iain Stirling is also back on hand to provide his hilarious voiceover for Love Island 2023 , so we'll be hearing his quips about the islanders all over again.

If you're a regular Love Island fan, you'll also be pleased to know that former islander Indiyah Polack is returning to the series in a brand new role! She's been partnered up with Made in Chelsea 's Sam Thompson as the new hosting duo of the companion podcast, Love Island: The Morning After.

Love Island star Indiyah Polack is returning to the series alongside Sam Thompson. (Image credit: ITV)

Love Island 2023: trailer

The first teaser for Love Island 2023 arrived right at the start of 2023. In it, new host Maya Jama climbs aboard a bucking bronco and says "it's time to grab love by the horns".

Love Island 2023: new villa

ITV has revealed that the new series of Winter Love Island is once again being filmed in South Africa.

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Lifted Entertainment, said: "After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa. We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love.”

According to a report from The Sun , that new South African villa is the biggest one yet. The new eco-friendly luxury mansion with a massive pool and newly-redesigned firepit. According to their story, the manor has 100 percent off-grid status and generates both its own electricity and water, and it boasts some stunning views of the local landscapes.

Just before the new series got underway, ITV shared a fresh look at the new location. You can see a quick walkthrough below:

Who won the last series of Winter Love Island?

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp walked away from the first series of Winter Love Island as the winning couple, beating Siannise and Luke T, Demi and Luke M and Jess and Ched.

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were the winners of the 2022 series. The pair are still together and fronted their own travelogue called Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings, where they paid a visit to each other's family homes.

Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned the winners of Love Island 2022 after taking a huge percentage of the vote. (Image credit: ITV)

What's new for Winter Love Island 2023?

Along with the bombshell twist we mentioned earlier, the Love Island team has put in a few more twists for both the show and the islanders. Thanks to the preview for the first episode, we learned that the first coupling up of the series would be slightly different, too: the show was returning to letting the boys choose their first partner of the show.

Similar to previous seasons, the girls will arrive one by one, and the lads will be asked to step forward to indicate whether they're interested, before the girls get the final say to choose their new partner. This was a return to the original format of the show, as the ladies have chosen since season 2.

It's back to boys' choice for the first time since season one tonight. (Image credit: ITV)

As part of the show's enhanced duty of care protocols, producers have confirmed that islanders have been asked to pause their social media accounts for the duration of their time on the show, so that nothing is published either by them or their families during their time in the villa. Along with this change, new islanders will be receiving fresh guidance and training on mutually respective behavior in relationships and will continue to receive training on inclusive language.

Can you still apply for Love Island 2023?

At the time of our most recent update, applications are still open, so there could be some time to apply to be a bombshell in the latest series. If you think you'd like to jet off for the villa, you can find more information and apply on the ITV website.