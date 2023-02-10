Winter Love Island 2023: recap, islanders and everything we know about the new series

The sun will soon be setting on Winter Love Island 2023 as we're halfway through our fifth week.

While the last series of Love Island was airing, ITV confirmed that two seasons of Love Island would be coming in 2023. Dubbing it "the year of love", the network confirmed that we were getting a double helping of the hit dating show this year along with the new host, Maya Jama.

Before Love Island 2023 comes our way this summer, though, we've still got a few more weeks of the Winter edition to enjoy, and the islanders are fully "on job" and cracking on as the series continues.

We're into day three of Casa Amor on Love Island 2023, and it looks like there's a solid chance some heads will be turning when the recoupling comes along. Here's all the latest gossip about Love Island 2023.

Love Island 2023 episode 25 recap

The two villas competed in the infamous Raunchy Races challenge, so the islanders properly broke the ice with their new arrivals; the boys in the main villa came out on top.

Naturally, this paved the way for plenty of chats as everyone started exploring whether they had chemistry with our new islanders. Layla Al-Momani in particular looked like she might be turning Will's head, especially after the pair shared a kiss on the terrace, though he did say it confirmed his feelings for Jessie... but what will she make of things when she returns?

Meanwhile, Olivia made a move on new boy Maxwell, and Tanya and Martin nearly shared a kiss; could she be tempted away from Shaq?

How to watch Winter Love Island 2023

If you're trying to keep up with the drama in the villa this winter, you'll need to stay tuned to ITV2 at 9 pm every night.

Alternatively, you can get caught up with episodes that have already aired via ITV's new streaming service, ITVX .

As with previous seasons, Love Island 2023 has been released on Hulu . New episodes began airing on January 30, meaning US viewers are two weeks behind the action.

Love Island 2023 lineup: who's currently in the villa?

We've included the meet the islanders video here, and you can read on to find out a little bit more about each of the islanders currently in the villa.

Tanya was the first star revealed for the latest season. (Image credit: ITV)

22-year-old Tanya Manhenga is a biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool. When asked why she signed up this year, Tanya said: "I'm looking for a boyfriend and I think being in a Villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want."

Kai was the first male islander revealed for 2023. (Image credit: ITV)

24-year-old Kai Fagan is a science and PE teacher from Manchester, though he also plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC and has played Rugby 7s for Jamaica! When asked why he's single right now, he said: "I’m single by choice. I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations. I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them."

(Image credit: ITV)

25-year-old Lana Jenkins is a make-up artist from Luton. Lana says she falls in love quickly, explaining: "I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week."

(Image credit: ITV)

25-year-old Ron Hall is a financial advisor from Essex who thinks he's going to bring some "fun and charisma" to the villa. As for what his pitch is as a potential match, Ron said: "I'm the most genuine person you'll meet. I'm genuine, caring and I'm a nice person - which you don't find these days."

(Image credit: ITV)

Will Young is a 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire who's ready to swap farming for villa life! Asked why he signed up for Love Island, he said: "Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work. Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife."

(Image credit: ITV)

Shaq Muhammad is a 24-year-old airport security officer from London. Asked why he wanted to head to the villa, he said: "I haven’t had the best luck with previous relationships. So I thought, why not be in the sun and potentially meet the love of my life? Hopefully I do come out with my future wife. The person I hope to marry one day. Hopefully she’s in the Villa."

(Image credit: ITV)

Olivia Hawkins is a 27-year-old ring girl and actress from Brighton; she's been a body double for both Emma Watson and Michelle Keegan but now she's set to become a Love Island star in her own right. As for why now was the right time to head into the villa, Olivia said: "I'm 27 and I've never been in a relationship so I feel like now I'm really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life."

Tom Clare

Will Tom be heading into the villa? (Image credit: ITV)

Tom Clare is a 23-year old semi-professional footballer from Barnsley, and he was lucky enough to be voted by the public as the first bombshell to head into the villa. Asked why he signed up, Tom said: "I want to meet someone. It's good going out and having a laugh but I miss sharing stuff. Life's too short. These opportunities don't come around often."

Jessie Wynter

(Image credit: ITV)

26-year-old Jessie Wynter is a personal trainer and influencer from Tasmania (though she lives in Sydney). She previously appeared in Love Island Australia season 2. Asked why she decided to return to the villa, she said: "I’m single and have been for quite some time! I’m very lucky to live the life I lead, but it does get a bit lonely. All of my friends are settling down, and it’s time for me to do the same. The last time I had a relationship, it was in the Love Island Australia Villa - so let’s go!"

Ellie Spence

Did Love Island fans opt to send in Ellie first? (Image credit: ITV)

Ellie Spence is a 25-year-old Business Development Executive for a law firm from Norwich. She's been single for a couple of years now and is looking to bring that period to an end. Asked why she applied to go into the villa, Ellie said: "I've been single for three years and the roster is pretty dry, it's been dry for the last year, I don't know what happened, it's just not been a great time for me so I'm ready to find my husband."

Samie Elishi

(Image credit: ITV)

Samie Elishi is a 22-year-old Senior Estate Agent Coordinator from London, and she's the most recent addition to the show. Asked why she decided to sign up, Samie said: "All my single friends are starting to settle down, so whenever I suggest a girls’ trip, everyone’s staying in with their boyfriends. I want someone to do that with, too!"

Jordan Odofin

(Image credit: ITV)

28-year-old Jordan Odofin is a senior HR advisor from London who's determined to find love very soon. His reason for heading into the villa was: "I’m looking to find a genuine connection with someone. Firstly, I’ve been busy and focussed on my career and there've been lots of distractions with dating apps and meeting people on nights out. It feels like the right time for me to settle down."

Casey O'Gorman

(Image credit: ITV)

26-year-old Casey O'Gorman is a recruitment consultant from Tring. He is keen to be coupled up very soon; when asked why he signed up, he said: "I feel like now is the time to settle down and find a girlfriend. I’ve always said I want to be married with kids by the time I’m 30. I’m 26, so we are getting there!"

Claudia Fogarty

(Image credit: ITV)

Claudia Fogarty is a 28-year-old fashion boutique owner from Blackburn who just so happens to be Carl Fogarty's daughter! As for why she's headed into the villa, she said: "It’s come at the perfect time in my life. I’m 28, I’m not getting any younger and I’ve been single for 8 months, so I feel ready to settle and find ‘the one’. I’m done with the ‘bad boys’, I just want to find my person and now is the right time."

Casa Amor bombshells

Read on to find out who our twelve Casa Amor bombshells are. Here are the six girls who've replaced the female islanders in the main villa:

Sanam Harrinanan, a 24-year-old Social Worker from Bedford

Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo, a 25-year-old Dental Receptionist and Baker from North London

Lydia Karakyriakou, a 22-year-old Retail Customer Assistant from Glasgow

Lynda Flix, a 22-year-old Healthcare Assistant and Singer from Salford

Sammy James, a 27-year-old Beauty Buyer from Leicester (who lives in Dubai)

Layla Al-Momani, a 28-year-old Brand Managing Director from Kingston

And here's the six boys who have joined the female islanders in Casa Amor:

Martin Akinola, a 27-year-old Senior Software Engineer from Dublin

Ryan Weekley, a 22-year-old Steel Erector from Nottingham

Frankie Davey, a 22-year-old Pro Boxer from Ipswich

Maxwell Samuda, a 23-year-old Finance Student and Restaurant Host from London

Bayley Mummery, a 25-year-old Operations Manager from Surrey

Kain Reed, a 21-year-old Energy Consultant from Gateshead

Love Island 2023: Who's left the villa so far?

Our first dumping came on Friday, January 20. 25-year-old David Salako was the first islander to leave the latest series behind after Lana opted to couple up with Will instead of him.

Following a public vote, our Aussie islanders were tasked with deciding which two of the six islanders who received the fewest votes would be going home on January 25, and they opted to send Haris Namani and Anna-May Robey packing.

On February 1, Zara Lackenby-Brown left the villa behind after Tom opted to couple up with Ellie. Week four then kicked off with two more dumpings, as the girls sent Aaron Waters and Spencer Wilks home.

The latest dumping came on February 9; Tanyel Revan became the latest islander to pack her bags after Jordan Odofin opted to couple up with Ellie Spence.

Love Island 2023 contestant rumors

Whilst we've included our confirmed stars above, we'll still be keeping up with the contestant rumors in case any of these potential stars crop up as bombshells partway through the series.

There were reports that we'd likely see more ex- Love Island stars following in Adam Collard 's footsteps this season. Love Island 2019 star Arabella Chi teased on Instagram that she's "coming back on your tv screens this month", whilst Joanna Chimonides (also from the 2019 season) teased on her Instagram Story that she was in Cape Town... which just so happens to be where Winter Love Island is being filmed this year!

We've already had two stars from the Australian edition crop up this series, so who's to say that we won't be seeing more Love Island veterans later down the line?

Instagram model Chloe Baker has also been teased as being up for consideration by the Daily Mail.

Who's hosting Winter Love Island 2023?

Maya Jama is taking over from Laura Whitmore. (Image credit: ITV)

We finally have our answer! After Laura Whitmore announced that she would be stepping down at the end of Love Island 2022 on Instagram, rumors quickly began to swirl about who might replace her as the next host of Love Island .

It has now been confirmed that Maya Jama is the new Love Island host. Lifted Entertainment's Managing Director, Richard Cowles, said of Jama: "There are very few people who could fill the role of Love Island host but Maya Jama has it all and we're very excited to welcome her to Love Island. Not only is she a fantastic presenter, but she is a massive fan of the show. The cast and viewers alike will be thrilled to see her enter the Villa!"

Some of the other popular suggestions for the role included Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (who is due to appear on Dancing on Ice 2023 ), ex-islander Maura Higgins and AJ Odudu.

Iain Stirling is also back on hand to provide his hilarious voiceover for Love Island 2023 , so we'll be hearing his quips about the islanders all over again.

If you're a regular Love Island fan, you'll also be pleased to know that former islander Indiyah Polack is returning to the series in a brand new role! She's been partnered up with Made in Chelsea 's Sam Thompson as the new hosting duo of the companion podcast, Love Island: The Morning After.

Love Island star Indiyah Polack is returning to the series alongside Sam Thompson. (Image credit: ITV)

Is there a Love Island trailer?

The first teaser for Love Island 2023 arrived right at the start of 2023. In it, new host Maya Jama climbs aboard a bucking bronco and says "it's time to grab love by the horns".

What's the Winter Love Island 2023 villa like?

ITV has revealed that the new series of Winter Love Island is once again being filmed in South Africa.

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer at Lifted Entertainment, said: "After eight brilliant series, we are excited to be serving up two helpings of love in 2023 by kicking off in January at a stunning new villa in South Africa. We can look forward to more romances, bromances and everything in between as we embark on another epic year of love.”

According to a report from The Sun , that new South African villa is the biggest one yet. The new eco-friendly luxury mansion with a massive pool and newly-redesigned firepit. According to their story, the manor has 100 percent off-grid status and generates both its own electricity and water, and it boasts some stunning views of the local landscapes.

Just before the new series got underway, ITV shared a fresh look at the new location. You can see a quick walkthrough below:

Who won the last series of Winter Love Island?

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp walked away from the first series of Winter Love Island as the winning couple, beating Siannise and Luke T, Demi and Luke M and Jess and Ched.

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were the winners of the 2022 series. The pair are still together and fronted their own travelogue called Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings, where they paid a visit to each other's family homes.

Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned the winners of Love Island 2022 after taking a huge percentage of the vote. (Image credit: ITV)

What's new for Winter Love Island 2023?

Along with the bombshell twist we mentioned earlier, the Love Island team has put in a few more twists for both the show and the islanders. Thanks to the preview for the first episode, we learned that the first coupling up of the series would be slightly different, too: the show was returning to letting the boys choose their first partner of the show.

Similar to previous seasons, the girls will arrive one by one, and the lads will be asked to step forward to indicate whether they're interested, before the girls get the final say to choose their new partner. This was a return to the original format of the show, as the ladies have chosen since season 2.

It's back to boys' choice for the first time since season one tonight. (Image credit: ITV)

As part of the show's enhanced duty of care protocols, producers have confirmed that islanders have been asked to pause their social media accounts for the duration of their time on the show, so that nothing is published either by them or their families during their time in the villa. Along with this change, new islanders will be receiving fresh guidance and training on mutually respective behavior in relationships and will continue to receive training on inclusive language.

Can you still apply for Love Island 2023?

At the time of our most recent update, applications are still open, so there could be some time to apply to be a bombshell in the latest series (or ITV may just be keeping applications open for the next series). If you think you'd like to jet off for the villa, you can find more information and apply on the ITV website.