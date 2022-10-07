Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
How Safe is Chicago, IL?Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
ESCCA’s Annual Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser is this Saturday in Independence Park
The Evanston School Children’s Clothing Association’s (ESCCA) Annual Pumpkin Patch event started 31 years ago by Coldwell Banker Realty, which has generously donated the pumpkins throughout the years. All proceeds from the pumpkin sales go directly to the purchase of clothing for Evanston students. ESCCA is an all-volunteer...
evanstonroundtable.com
Oliver Ruff: High expectations, no exceptions, no excuses
This episode features Oliver Ruff, who brings to mind three words: consistency, present and commitment. He has always been exactly the same, whether in friendship, inspiring his many students, or by showing up to affect positive change. Mr. Ruff is a person who cares, is committed and passionate about Evanston and its residents. He grew up in Evanston, taught school and became an administrator in District 65.
evanstonroundtable.com
Art beautifies fridges, network of care keeps them stocked
Editor’s note: This story is the conclusion of a three-part series on Evanston Community Fridges and the people behind the mutual aid effort. Read part one here and part two here. Alfonso ‘Piloto’ Nieves Ruiz, 46, fridge artist. It was 2001 when Alfonso “Piloto” Nieves Ruiz first...
evanstonroundtable.com
Halloween: Evanston goes all out for spooky season, from A (Almond Joy) to Z (zombies, of course)
The National Retail Federation last month published its 2022 Halloween spending projection for participation in Halloween-related activities and the numbers show a rebound back to prepandemic levels, with 69% of Americans planning to celebrate the holiday this year, up from 65% in 2021 and comparable to 68% in 2019. With...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
evanstonroundtable.com
Data walks show health toll of segregation in Evanston
A city assessment found that redlining – the now-outlawed practice of denying services to low-income areas, ones often housing mostly Black and brown residents – in Evanston is still adversely affecting Black people’s health 90 years later. “It’s heart-wrenching,” said Kim Holmes-Ross, Director of Community Engagement for...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday recap of the news
It’s a crisp fall morning today. The ETHS Wildkits scored another victory. Northwestern, alas, did not fare as well in their homecoming game vs. Wisconsin (but the marching band alumni, above, returned in force for halftime). Election season is upon us. Voting can be overwhelming, but the RoundTable’s roundup answers all your pressing questions so you can make your vote count Nov. 8.
evanstonroundtable.com
Canine costs in Evanston: How expensive is it to own a dog?
And what does it take financially to own a dog in Evanston? How much is it likely to set you back? In these inflationary times, the RoundTable thought it was a good time to examine the situation. This is neither a scientific study nor a replication of anyone else’s study....
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston’s homegrown new police chief sworn in
Editor’s note: This story has updated to correct the spelling of Schenita Stewart’s name. Schenita Stewart was sworn in as Evanston’s new police chief Monday, Oct. 10 in what Mayor Daniel Biss called a “special historic night.”. “This is the home that raised me from birth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
evanstonroundtable.com
K-8 student enrollment at District 65 declines by 280 students
School District 65 has 280 fewer students in grades K-8 (excluding Rice and Park schools) than last year, according to data provided by Sarita Smith, Manager of Student Assignment, as part of a lengthy memo presented to the District’s policy committee on Oct. 10. For purposes of preparing the...
evanstonroundtable.com
Council authorizes refugee resettlement fund
Editor’s note: This is one of multiple stories from the Oct. 10 City Council meeting. At their Oct. 10 meeting, City Council members authorized creation of a $50,000 Refugee Resettlement Fund, to provide an array of services to migrants in Evanston. The proposal had been held from the Sept. 12 City Council meeting.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
The band is back. Members of the Northwestern University Marching Band (known as NUMBALUMS) return to their alma mater to play at halftime during Homecoming weekend. About 120 graduates from 17 states performed Bruno Mars’ “Urban Funk” at Ryan Field. They were sent the music and drilled Saturday morning on campus before the game. “Muscle memory,” said band member Uday Mehta. “It comes back.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys golf: Bellios survives cut, places 54th at state tourney
Ryder Bellios became the first Evanston golfer to survive the Illinois High School Association’s new format of establishing a “cut” from the first round to the second round of the state golf tournament. But the Evanston Township High School senior standout wasn’t able to maintain the momentum...
Comments / 0