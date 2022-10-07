Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Peacock is developing St. Donatus, a supernatural mystery drama from Ringer creators Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based. Richard Shepard will direct in his latest collaboration with Charmelo and Snyder after Ringer and The Perfection. Written by Charmelo and Snyder, St. Donatus is about a small town in Iowa with a dark secret. An unwitting family, relocating from Brooklyn, moved into a newly-renovated farmhouse on the outskirts of town. When the family starts experiencing unsettling occurrences, it brings them closer to the town’s secret… and the very thing trapped in their...
Some characters have barely aged a day while others have gone from babies to grown ass adults. And then there's Viserys...
In what is turning into one of the more hotter projects in town, Skydance’s The Gorge starring Miles Teller, looks to have found its distributor and Teller’s co-star. Sources tell Deadline, Apple Original Films have come on to the pic with SAG Award-winner Anya Taylor-Joy set to star alongside Miles Teller in the genre-bending love story. Scott Derrickson is on board to direct with Zach Dean penning the script, which he sold on spec to Skydance last year. In addition to starring, Teller will serve as executive producer on the film. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger are producing alongside Crooked Highway’s...
Netflix has found Mike Moon’s replacement on the adult animation side. The streamer has hired former HBO Max exec Billy Wee as Director of Adult Animation Comedy Series and promoted Jermaine Turner to Director of Adult Animation Action Series. It comes after Moon, who was Director of Adult Animation, left in July. Both execs will report to John Derderian, VP of Animation Series, and be based out of Los Angeles. Wee previously served as SVP of Comedy and Animation at HBO Max, which recently made a slew of cuts across animation. Turner joined Netflix in 2020. Prior to working on animation at Netflix, he held...
