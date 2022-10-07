Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Company
Baltimore’s ‘Highway to Nowhere’ destroyed Black neighborhoods. The Inflation Reduction Act could help tear it down
This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News and Next City and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. Growing up in Rosemont, a once vibrant Black neighborhood on Baltimore’s West Side, Glenn Smith remembers “having everything you needed”—parks, markets, and even a movie theater—within walking distance of the home he shared with his parents and seven siblings. “It was a Norman Rockwell existence,” he said.
100-year-old with four world records in running has no plans to stop: 'Having the time of my life'
He started running in his late 30s, following the sudden death of his first wife from a brain hemorrhage.
Fast Company
More than a dozen states recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Should New York be next?
It’s been a cultural battle in the United States for decades: Should Christopher Columbus still be honored with a holiday, or should the second Monday in October celebrate Indigenous communities instead? More than a dozen states already recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and a petition is calling on New York to be the next.
Defending Earth takes the whole planet: Why NASA crashed into an asteroid – on purpose
It worked: NASA crashed DART into an asteroid, altering the orbit by 32 minutes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum Tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet" On much of San Francisco Bay, the same event would produce about a five...
Fast Company
DeSantis didn’t want migrants in Florida. Now they’re helping rebuild the state
Hurricane Ian wasn’t just Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935, but also the U.S.’s second costliest disaster, after Katrina, with at least $60 billion in damages—much of which will take years to fully repair. Rebuilding communities after natural disasters has largely become the role of migrant workers....
Fast Company
Do these 5 things to land your next internship
College is back in session—and if you’re a student, you’re probably celebrating the accomplishment of your newly completed summer internship. But the start of school also means a kickoff to internship-search season, which can feel like an overwhelming process even for the most experienced interns. You probably have questions like, what type of internships are available in which city. Or what should you consider when narrowing down your options.
JOBS・
Fast Company
Ohio is close to abolishing the death penalty. Here’s why businesses should help
In early September, nearly a dozen European governments sent representatives to Ohio to support calls to abolish the state’s death penalty. This official delegation visits the United States once a year, and this time they made ending Ohio’s use of capital punishment the sole focus of their trip. Why? Because Ohio has a tremendous opportunity to end capital punishment within its borders and accelerate history across the nation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fast Company
The same app can pose a security and privacy threat depending on where you download it
Google and Apple have removed hundreds of apps from their app stores at the request of governments around the world, creating regional disparities in access to mobile apps at a time when many economies are becoming increasingly dependent on them. The mobile phone giants have removed over 200 Chinese apps,...
Fast Company
‘A race for higher ground’: A new study shows how climate gentrification is displacing vulnerable communities
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, it still isn’t clear how many homes were destroyed in Florida. But it is clear that some neighborhoods could take years to rebuild, and likely that those who have the means to do so will choose to move to higher ground. That was already beginning to happen in parts of Florida, as the state is increasingly threatened by rising sea levels. In some cases, people who move are displacing poorer residents who were already living farther inland or uphill—a process called climate gentrification. Areas that were once cheaper because they didn’t have ocean views are now becoming more desirable.
Comments / 0