In the wake of Hurricane Ian, it still isn’t clear how many homes were destroyed in Florida. But it is clear that some neighborhoods could take years to rebuild, and likely that those who have the means to do so will choose to move to higher ground. That was already beginning to happen in parts of Florida, as the state is increasingly threatened by rising sea levels. In some cases, people who move are displacing poorer residents who were already living farther inland or uphill—a process called climate gentrification. Areas that were once cheaper because they didn’t have ocean views are now becoming more desirable.

