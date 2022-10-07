ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fast Company

Baltimore’s ‘Highway to Nowhere’ destroyed Black neighborhoods. The Inflation Reduction Act could help tear it down

This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News and Next City and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. Growing up in Rosemont, a once vibrant Black neighborhood on Baltimore’s West Side, Glenn Smith remembers “having everything you needed”—parks, markets, and even a movie theater—within walking distance of the home he shared with his parents and seven siblings. “It was a Norman Rockwell existence,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum Tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet" On much of San Francisco Bay, the same event would produce about a five...
PETALUMA, CA
Fast Company

Do these 5 things to land your next internship

College is back in session—and if you’re a student, you’re probably celebrating the accomplishment of your newly completed summer internship. But the start of school also means a kickoff to internship-search season, which can feel like an overwhelming process even for the most experienced interns. You probably have questions like, what type of internships are available in which city. Or what should you consider when narrowing down your options.
Fast Company

Ohio is close to abolishing the death penalty. Here’s why businesses should help

In early September, nearly a dozen European governments sent representatives to Ohio to support calls to abolish the state’s death penalty. This official delegation visits the United States once a year, and this time they made ending Ohio’s use of capital punishment the sole focus of their trip. Why? Because Ohio has a tremendous opportunity to end capital punishment within its borders and accelerate history across the nation.
Gavin Newsom
Fast Company

‘A race for higher ground’: A new study shows how climate gentrification is displacing vulnerable communities

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, it still isn’t clear how many homes were destroyed in Florida. But it is clear that some neighborhoods could take years to rebuild, and likely that those who have the means to do so will choose to move to higher ground. That was already beginning to happen in parts of Florida, as the state is increasingly threatened by rising sea levels. In some cases, people who move are displacing poorer residents who were already living farther inland or uphill—a process called climate gentrification. Areas that were once cheaper because they didn’t have ocean views are now becoming more desirable.
FLORIDA STATE

