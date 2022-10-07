ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After beating up the Miami Dolphins 40-17, it’s becoming tougher to dismiss Robert Saleh’s receipt checking

The Jets were keeping receipts. That’s what head coach Robert Saleh said, at least, after New York dropped its season opener, 24-9, to the Baltimore Ravens. “It’s going to happen,” Saleh said. “We’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we’re not going to do anything. I’m taking receipts, and I’m going to be more than happy to share them with all of you when all is said and done.”
