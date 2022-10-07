Read full article on original website
Buccaneers Are Releasing A Veteran Linebacker This Monday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released linebacker Kenny Young. Young, in his fifth NFL season and first with the Bucs, appeared in four games this season, playing exclusively on special teams. He made one tackle. The move opens a spot on the 53-man roster for Tampa Bay. "The Bucs released veteran ...
Deadspin
After beating up the Miami Dolphins 40-17, it’s becoming tougher to dismiss Robert Saleh’s receipt checking
The Jets were keeping receipts. That’s what head coach Robert Saleh said, at least, after New York dropped its season opener, 24-9, to the Baltimore Ravens. “It’s going to happen,” Saleh said. “We’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we’re not going to do anything. I’m taking receipts, and I’m going to be more than happy to share them with all of you when all is said and done.”
NFL・
Yardbarker
One Stat Shows Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Issues When Facing Cover 2 Defenses
The Bengals' offense struggled in Sunday night's 19-17 loss to the Ravens. Joe Burrow completed 24-of-35 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score. Despite that, the offense was nonexistent. "They were taking away all of our deep shots. Even when they were playing man,...
Jets 'Breece' past Dolphins, 40-17, with five rushing touchdowns
Think of it as the official “welcoming party” for New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall. The former Iowa State product and second-round pick in April’s draft posted his best performance in his short career Sunday with 197 total yards, as the Jets pulled away in the fourth quarter en route to a 40-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.
NFL・
Dan Campbell did not see Detroit Lions 1-4 start coming
What did Dan Campbell say about the 1-4 start?Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions are not going to lay down. On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions had an opportunity to get within a game of the .500 mark as they headed into their bye week but the New England Patriots had other plans.
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Washington Commanders: Best marks of the season?
LANDOVER, Md. – The Tennessee Titans avoided disaster by coming up with an interception at the 2-yard line with six seconds left in regulation to beat the Washington Commanders 21-17 on Sunday at FedEx Field. Here's how we graded the Titans as they head into a bye week: Offense: C ...
Former Pitt DT Jaylen Twyman Signs With Dolphins
The former Pitt Panthers standout is on Miami's practice squad.
