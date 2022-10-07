Max Verstappen says he finds the confusing manner in which his second world championship was confirmed “funny” after his victory in the Japanese Grand Prix. Heavy rain meant the race was suspended after just two laps at Suzuka, but it resumed with Verstappen completing 28 laps in total before time ran out. That appeared to mean points would be awarded based on a race distance of between 50-75% after a change of regulations over the winter, but a gap in the regulations means that full points are awarded regardless of distance as long as the race is running when time expires.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO