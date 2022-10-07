ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
22 WSBT

2022 IHSAA Football Sectional Brackets Revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Football postseason begins Oct. 21. IHSAA released the brackets for the upcoming state tournament. The full brackets can be found on the IHSAA website. 6A (Oct. 28) Sectional 2:. Carroll (Fort Wayne) at Penn. Elkhart at Warsaw. 5A (Oct. 28) Sectional 10:. Valparaiso...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Driver shot by another motorist along I-70 Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a motorist was shot and injured along Interstate 70 Monday evening. State troopers were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near the Keystone Avenue exit just before 7 p.m. They found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Richmond, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Mexico, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

Indianapolis sets annual fatal hit-and-run record

INDIANAPOLIS — When IMPD officers found a man down at East 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue on the city’s eastside Sunday, his death set a record for the most victims killed in hit-and-run accidents in a single year. 21 pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists have been killed in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Martinsville man dies in off-roading accident

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — A Morgan County man died Saturday night after losing control of his off-road vehicle and crashing in Martinsville. 30-year-old Jacob Mayes of Martinsville was riding his ORV near the 2200 block of Wilbur Road when the incident occurred. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were called to the area around 9:45 p.m. for an accident with serious injuries.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Joe Hopkins
Fox 59

No. 4 Michigan rallies without Hart to pull away at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — No. 4 Michigan won Saturday with heart for Mike Hart. After the running game coordinator collapsed on the sideline in the first quarter, the Wolverines regrouped at halftime, returned to Wolverines football and performed like Hart wanted. Cornelius Johnson’s 29-yard touchdown reception early in the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Gas prices spike just in time for fall break

Newly-approved Fishers event center to be home of …. Newly-approved Fishers event center to be home of Indy Fuel. Democratic and Libertarian Secretary of State Candidates …. Democratic and Libertarian Secretary of State Candidates Debate. 2 teens shot during drive-by in Lawrence. 2 teens shot during drive-by in Lawrence. I-70...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates

Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Las Vegas#I 70 Wb#Purdue University#Patriots#Impd
wrtv.com

Trick-or-Treat Times in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS— The air is cooler, the leaves are changing, and eerie decorations are making their way out. That means that the spookiest night of the year is just around the corner. That's right Halloween time is here. With Halloween, of course comes trick-or-treating. Check out the list below to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Newly approved Fishers event center to be home of Indy Fuel

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers City Council voted Monday night to approve a $550 million economic development with an events center that will eventually be the new home for the Indy Fuel. “These developments really have the chance to be transformational for this portion of the city and Fishers...
FISHERS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
Fox 59

Decatur County man put spray foam insulation in tailpipe of judge’s truck, says ISP

GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he tampered with a local judge’s vehicle. According to ISP, the Greensburg Police Department was sent to a parking lot on August 19 when a Decatur County judge had experienced car trouble. The judge told police he was unable to start his truck, and when he got outside to look at the vehicle, he saw someone had put spray foam insulation in his truck’s tailpipe.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana

Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy