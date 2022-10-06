For generations, young children have looked up to Disney princesses in awe of their beautiful castles, fabulous outfits and handsome princes. But there is so much more to Snow White, Ariel, Cinderella and Elsa than finding a Prince Charming and living life happily ever after. Disney Princesses are strong, fierce, heroines who refuse to give up on their dreams while inspiring hope and love and confidence… and believing in yourself!

