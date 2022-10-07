ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 19 Lady Vols win fourth straight against Georgia

No. 19 Tennessee kept a clean sheet against Georgia, defeating the Bulldogs on the road 2-0. Claudia Dipasupil and Jaida Thomas both logged goals in the win. Tennessee (9-3-1, 5-1 SEC) have now won four straight games, three of them being on the road. Georgia (8-5-1, 2-3 SEC) have lost...
No. 19 Lady Vols head to Georgia aiming to stay undefeated away from home

Tennessee women's soccer gets set for its second match of the week as they get prepared to take on Georgia Sunday afternoon. The Lady Vols are in a good run of form with the side coming into the game off a 2-0 win against Missouri and important road wins against then No.13 Ole Miss and Kentucky. Joe Kirt’s team has not yet lost away from home this SEC season after beating Florida in Gainesville in their SEC play opener.
Defense dominates as No. 8 Tennessee defeats No. 25 LSU 40-13

The Volunteers dominated LSU in all aspects of the game Saturday in Death Valley, beating LSU 40-13. Tennessee moves to 5-0 for the first time since 2016 with their win on Saturday. “It says we found a way to be the best team on the field in the last five...
ESPN's College GameDay returning to Knoxville for Tennessee-Alabama

ESPN's College GameDay is returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Third Saturday in October. ESPN announced Sunday that the show will be in Knoxville for No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Alabama. The announcement comes a day after the Vols' 40-13 routing of LSU on the road and Alabama's narrow...
