Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utdailybeacon.com
No. 19 Lady Vols win fourth straight against Georgia
No. 19 Tennessee kept a clean sheet against Georgia, defeating the Bulldogs on the road 2-0. Claudia Dipasupil and Jaida Thomas both logged goals in the win. Tennessee (9-3-1, 5-1 SEC) have now won four straight games, three of them being on the road. Georgia (8-5-1, 2-3 SEC) have lost...
utdailybeacon.com
No. 19 Lady Vols head to Georgia aiming to stay undefeated away from home
Tennessee women's soccer gets set for its second match of the week as they get prepared to take on Georgia Sunday afternoon. The Lady Vols are in a good run of form with the side coming into the game off a 2-0 win against Missouri and important road wins against then No.13 Ole Miss and Kentucky. Joe Kirt’s team has not yet lost away from home this SEC season after beating Florida in Gainesville in their SEC play opener.
utdailybeacon.com
Defense dominates as No. 8 Tennessee defeats No. 25 LSU 40-13
The Volunteers dominated LSU in all aspects of the game Saturday in Death Valley, beating LSU 40-13. Tennessee moves to 5-0 for the first time since 2016 with their win on Saturday. “It says we found a way to be the best team on the field in the last five...
utdailybeacon.com
Notebook: Defense sets up offense in Vols’ dominant win over LSU
A key phrase for Tennessee’s season so far has been “first time since…” On Saturday, it was the first time Tennessee has beat LSU since 2005. The Vols were dominant in the 40-13 win and they are now 5-0 heading into the Third Saturday of October next week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utdailybeacon.com
ESPN's College GameDay returning to Knoxville for Tennessee-Alabama
ESPN's College GameDay is returning to Knoxville on Saturday for Third Saturday in October. ESPN announced Sunday that the show will be in Knoxville for No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Alabama. The announcement comes a day after the Vols' 40-13 routing of LSU on the road and Alabama's narrow...
utdailybeacon.com
Large-scale academic restructuring moves to board approval after heated deliberations
On Sept. 19, Chancellor Donde Plowman and Provost John Zomchick sent an email to faculty regarding academic restructuring plans for the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy, College of Music and College of Arts and Sciences, along with the establishment of a new College for Interdisciplinary Programs. The...
Comments / 0